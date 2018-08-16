ReedGroup : Hires James Venable as Vice President, Compliance

ReedGroup®, a leading provider of health and productivity solutions, announced today that James Venable has joined the company as Vice President of Compliance, where he will oversee Absence Management Compliance and Employee Relations Counseling.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have James on our team,” said Jay Harasyko, ReedGroup’s CEO. “He brings strong credentials to ReedGroup from a compliance and legal standpoint; and elevates the value and expertise we offer customers who are facing compliance challenges, like tracking new and changing leave laws.

Venable will manage ReedGroup’s team of in-house employment attorneys and compliance experts who are authorities in labor law and absence regulations and actively consult on complex cases. The team shares their expertise during quarterly compliance webinars and writes blogs on topics ranging from tax credits to Paid Family Leave (PFL).

Venable has more than 20 years of experience, including senior roles in Legal, Human Resources, and Compliance at several Fortune 500 companies. He most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources, Employee and Labor Relations at Comcast. Prior to that, he held the positions of Senior Director for Labor Relations and Associate General Counsel, Employment Law for Walmart Stores Inc., the world’s largest retailer.

Venable received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Connecticut School Of Law.

About ReedGroup

ReedGroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America®, is a leading health and productivity organization providing services to over half of the Fortune 100 companies. With more than 2,000 employees, ReedGroup has operations across the United States, Canada, and India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005563/en/