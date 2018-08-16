ReedGroup : Hires James Venable as Vice President, Compliance

ReedGroup®, a leading provider of health and productivity solutions,
announced today that James Venable has joined the company as Vice
President of Compliance, where he will oversee Absence Management
Compliance and Employee Relations Counseling.
“I feel extremely fortunate to have James on our team,” said Jay
Harasyko, ReedGroup’s CEO. “He brings strong credentials to ReedGroup
from a compliance and legal standpoint; and elevates the value and
expertise we offer customers who are facing compliance challenges, like
tracking new and changing leave laws.
Venable will manage ReedGroup’s team of in-house employment attorneys
and compliance experts who are authorities in labor law and absence
regulations and actively consult on complex cases. The team shares their
expertise during quarterly
compliance webinars and writes
blogs on topics ranging from tax credits to Paid Family Leave (PFL).
Venable has more than 20 years of experience, including senior roles in
Legal, Human Resources, and Compliance at several Fortune 500 companies.
He most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources, Employee
and Labor Relations at Comcast. Prior to that, he held the positions of
Senior Director for Labor Relations and Associate General Counsel,
Employment Law for Walmart Stores Inc., the world’s largest retailer.
Venable received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of
Connecticut School Of Law.
About ReedGroup
ReedGroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance
Company of America®, is a leading health and productivity organization
providing services to over half of the Fortune 100 companies. With more
than 2,000 employees, ReedGroup has operations across the United States,
Canada, and India.
