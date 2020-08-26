Log in
Reedland Capital Partners : Expands Corporate Debt Advisory Group with Senior Hire

08/26/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Seasoned Financier Brian Demmert Joins the Firm as Managing Director

Reedland Capital Partners today announced the expansion of its corporate debt advisory group with the addition of Brian Demmert to the company in the role of Managing Director. Mr. Demmert brings over 15 years of diversified experience in commercial lending and related advisory roles, focused primarily on financing venture capital and private equity-backed life sciences, technology, and healthcare services companies. During that time frame, Mr. Demmert completed in excess of $5 billion in loans and is considered an expert in structuring and negotiating growth capital, asset and equipment-based loans, as well as subordinate and mezzanine financings.

Prior to joining Reedland, Mr. Demmert worked for several well-known Silicon Valley financial institutions, including Armentum Partners, a premier venture lending advisory business which he co-founded in 2012. Previously, Mr. Demmert was Head of Life Sciences for Comerica Bank’s national life science lending practice, and a Director at Oxford Finance LLC, where he headed the firm’s Northern California office. Mr. Demmert also held various positions at Silicon Valley Bank and Accenture Technology Consulting. He holds a B.S. in both finance and economics and an M.B.A, all from Santa Clara University.

“I chose to join Reedland because I am inspired by their approach and platform. Having worked in the industry for many years, it was important to me to find a home that prioritizes the clients’ financial needs,” said Mr. Demmert. “I look forward to reengaging with many of my former clients and colleagues.”

“David Schachter and I are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Reedland team, and are confident that his depth of experience in both direct lending and advising middle-market and emerging growth companies on corporate debt transactions will significantly enhance our ability to create the best possible debt financing solutions for our clients,” said Robert Schachter, founder of Reedland.

About Reedland Capital Partners

Reedland Capital Partners is a boutique investment bank that specializes in structuring, arranging, and negotiating corporate and real estate debt for both publicly-traded and privately-held middle-market companies and emerging growth companies. For over 20 years, Reedland has been highly effective in creating unique debt structures for its clients, resulting in better pricing, greater loan availability, fewer restrictive covenants, and increased certainty of closure, particularly with respect to complex transactions. Loan sizes generally range from $20 million to $175 million+, with proceeds utilized for acquisitions, growth capital, dividend recapitalizations, or refinancing of existing debt on more favorable terms. By coupling our market intelligence with our long-standing relationships with a variety of lenders, institutional investors and other funding sources, Reedland is able to assist companies in making the best-informed financing decisions possible among competing capital providers.

For more information on Reedland Capital Partners, please visit https://www.reedland.com/.

Securities offered through Weild & Co, member FINRA|SIPC.


© Business Wire 2020
