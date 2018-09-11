Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a touring live
event experience to cities across North America featuring authentic
storytelling and inspiring conversations for and by intersectional,
intergenerational women.
Appearances in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati,
Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on
sale September 28th.
Beginning today, September 10th through September 16th,
anyone interested in purchasing the Presale Tickets can register at www.TogetherLive.com to
receive an invitation along with the presale password to purchase
tickets before the general public goes on sale September 28th.
Presale tickets will be available to those with presale codes beginning
September 18th; and tickets for the general public are
on-sale September 28th.
Hello Sunshine x Together Live will feature beloved authors, thought
leaders, musicians, comedians, celebrities and ordinary people alike who
will share raw, real stories from their own lives. The evening events
will feature storytelling, music, laughter and a big dose of heart &
soul. Confirmed participants include Reese Witherspoon, Brené Brown,
Cheryl Strayed, Yara Shahidi, Ruthie Lindsey, Cleo Wade, Luvvie Ajayi,
Abby Wambach, Glennon Doyle, Maysoon Zayid, Priya Parker, Melissa
Villasenor, Nicole Byer and MILCK (Connie Lim). The Hello Sunshine x
Together Live Tour will visit ten cities across the United States and
Canada in an effort to cultivate a growing community of women whose
experiences are as diverse as their backgrounds. The cities that have
been confirmed thus far are Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Austin,
Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Fayetteville, AR, Ann Arbor, Cincinnati
and Philadelphia.
|
Tour Dates include:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Venue
|
|
City
|
Saturday, November 3, 2018
|
|
Boch Center
|
|
Boston, MA
|
Sunday, November 4, 2018
|
|
Merriam Theater
|
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Monday, November 5, 2018
|
|
Constitution Hall
|
|
Washington, DC
|
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
|
|
Sony Centre
|
|
Toronto, Canada
|
Friday, November 9, 2018
|
|
Proctor and Gamble Hall
|
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Sunday, November 11, 2018
|
|
Michigan Theater
|
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
Monday, November 12, 2018
|
|
Auditorium Theatre
|
|
Chicago, IL
|
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
|
|
State Theatre
|
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Friday, November 16, 2018
|
|
Walton Arts Center
|
|
Fayetteville, AR
|
Monday, November 19, 2018
|
|
Bass Concert Hall
|
|
Austin, TX
Together Live was founded in 2016 by Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, WME’s Head
of Worldwide Literary, Lectures and Conference Divisions, who will
continue to emcee the events.
“Hello Sunshine x Together Live forms the perfect partnership for our
touring pilgrimage. We are traveling to local communities to share
intersectional, intergenerational, open hearted stories, songs, and
laughter (often through tears) to remind us that we are in this
together. Especially during these divided times, authentic storytelling
is our magic cure for finding connection and meaning.”
- Jennifer Rudolph Walsh
To promote female authorship around the world and build communities
amongst women who are unable to attend the events in-person, Hello
Sunshine and Together Live will collaborate to develop premium digital
series based on the content of the live events that will be distributed
via YouTube, Facebook, and several other platforms. The first two
digital series will be “Powered By” and “Story Scouts.” The talent
participating in these series will be announced at a later date.
-
“Powered By” is a six-part series featuring inspirational and
personal talks from female celebrities and thought leaders who have
graced the Together tour stage. Each episode explores the unique
experiences that drive and inspire women.
-
“Story Scouts” centers on our Hello Sunshine x Together
speakers and the people who have inspired them. Throughout the series,
we’ll be drawn into funny and optimistic intergenerational
conversations as our speakers invite their mentors’ to share their
real-life stories.
Led by Hello Sunshine’s all-female podcast producing team, the
partnership also includes an original podcast, Hello Sunshine x Together
Podcast. The podcast will be an episodic companion series containing an
edited narrative drawn from the events’ keynote speakers, comedians, and
family meetings, each assembled into compelling standalone themed
episodes with a dynamic host threading the narrative together.
About WME
WME is a leading global entertainment agency. Named one of Fast
Company’s Most Innovative Companies, WME represents artists and
content creators across books, digital media, film, food, music,
television and theater. WME is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG)
network.
About Hello Sunshine
Hello Sunshine is a media brand and content company dedicated to female
authorship and storytelling across all platforms. Hello Sunshine is
producing feature films, scripted and unscripted television, audio
storytelling, podcasts and social series under the Hello Sunshine brand,
all anchored by a singular mission: to change the narrative for women.
Hello Sunshine is also the home for Reese’s Book Club, fast-growing in
reach and influence. Some of the film and TV projects that have already
been announced include the limited series from Reese Witherspoon and
Kerry Washington, based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller Little
Fires Everywhere, as a Hulu Original Series; a 10-episode comedy
series for Apple that was created by Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock)
and inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's short-story collection You
Think It, I'll Say It; Are You Sleeping, executive produced
by and starring Octavia Spencer, based on the true-crime novel by
Kathleen Barber, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The
Good Wife, Justified) for Apple; a limited series adaptation
of the novel Daisy Jones & The Six for Amazon; and
an Untitled Morning Show Project produced by and starring Jennifer
Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which was given a two-season,
straight-to-series order by Apple with Kerry Ehrin (Bates Motel)
serving as showrunner. Alongside AT&T, Hello Sunshine also recently
launched the Hello Sunshine Video On Demand (VOD) channel featuring
engaging and distinctive narratives with women at the center.
About Innovation Arts & Entertainment
Innovation Arts & Entertainment is a 17-year-old boutique, live
entertainment producer based in Chicago, IL. IAE prides itself in
producing events within the domain of Intelligent Entertainment,
producing unique live experiences that result in expanding the knowledge
and worldview of audiences that participate. In the last five years
alone, IAE has produced tours for Hillary Clinton, Anthony Bourdain,
Neil DeGrasse Tyson, David Sedaris, and Chris and Martin Kratt from PBS.
In addition to Together Live 2018, other current touring projects
include the North American Tour of Harry Potter In Concert,
National Geographic’s Symphony for Our World, David
Sedaris’ 2018 and 2019 tours, and five new projects in development.
At IAE, we relish the opportunity to use the power of art,
entertainment, information, and education in such a way that our
audiences are changed for the better.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005539/en/