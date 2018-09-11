Hello Sunshine x Together Live to Feature Diverse Female-Led Stories and Conversations With High-Profile Women Including Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi, and Abby Wambach

Hello Sunshine To Produce Digital Content Drawn From Events' Speakers and Performers For YouTube, Facebook, and Original Podcast Series

Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a touring live event experience to cities across North America featuring authentic storytelling and inspiring conversations for and by intersectional, intergenerational women.

Appearances in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale September 28th.

Beginning today, September 10th through September 16th, anyone interested in purchasing the Presale Tickets can register at www.TogetherLive.com to receive an invitation along with the presale password to purchase tickets before the general public goes on sale September 28th.

Presale tickets will be available to those with presale codes beginning September 18th; and tickets for the general public are on-sale September 28th.

Hello Sunshine x Together Live will feature beloved authors, thought leaders, musicians, comedians, celebrities and ordinary people alike who will share raw, real stories from their own lives. The evening events will feature storytelling, music, laughter and a big dose of heart & soul. Confirmed participants include Reese Witherspoon, Brené Brown, Cheryl Strayed, Yara Shahidi, Ruthie Lindsey, Cleo Wade, Luvvie Ajayi, Abby Wambach, Glennon Doyle, Maysoon Zayid, Priya Parker, Melissa Villasenor, Nicole Byer and MILCK (Connie Lim). The Hello Sunshine x Together Live Tour will visit ten cities across the United States and Canada in an effort to cultivate a growing community of women whose experiences are as diverse as their backgrounds. The cities that have been confirmed thus far are Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Austin, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Fayetteville, AR, Ann Arbor, Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

Tour Dates include: Date Venue City Saturday, November 3, 2018 Boch Center Boston, MA Sunday, November 4, 2018 Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA Monday, November 5, 2018 Constitution Hall Washington, DC Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Sony Centre Toronto, Canada Friday, November 9, 2018 Proctor and Gamble Hall Cincinnati, OH Sunday, November 11, 2018 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI Monday, November 12, 2018 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL Tuesday, November 13, 2018 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN Friday, November 16, 2018 Walton Arts Center Fayetteville, AR Monday, November 19, 2018 Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX

Together Live was founded in 2016 by Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, WME’s Head of Worldwide Literary, Lectures and Conference Divisions, who will continue to emcee the events.

“Hello Sunshine x Together Live forms the perfect partnership for our touring pilgrimage. We are traveling to local communities to share intersectional, intergenerational, open hearted stories, songs, and laughter (often through tears) to remind us that we are in this together. Especially during these divided times, authentic storytelling is our magic cure for finding connection and meaning.”

- Jennifer Rudolph Walsh

To promote female authorship around the world and build communities amongst women who are unable to attend the events in-person, Hello Sunshine and Together Live will collaborate to develop premium digital series based on the content of the live events that will be distributed via YouTube, Facebook, and several other platforms. The first two digital series will be “Powered By” and “Story Scouts.” The talent participating in these series will be announced at a later date.

“ Powered By ” is a six-part series featuring inspirational and personal talks from female celebrities and thought leaders who have graced the Together tour stage. Each episode explores the unique experiences that drive and inspire women.

” is a six-part series featuring inspirational and personal talks from female celebrities and thought leaders who have graced the Together tour stage. Each episode explores the unique experiences that drive and inspire women. “Story Scouts” centers on our Hello Sunshine x Together speakers and the people who have inspired them. Throughout the series, we’ll be drawn into funny and optimistic intergenerational conversations as our speakers invite their mentors’ to share their real-life stories.

Led by Hello Sunshine’s all-female podcast producing team, the partnership also includes an original podcast, Hello Sunshine x Together Podcast. The podcast will be an episodic companion series containing an edited narrative drawn from the events’ keynote speakers, comedians, and family meetings, each assembled into compelling standalone themed episodes with a dynamic host threading the narrative together.

About WME

WME is a leading global entertainment agency. Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, WME represents artists and content creators across books, digital media, film, food, music, television and theater. WME is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

About Hello Sunshine

Hello Sunshine is a media brand and content company dedicated to female authorship and storytelling across all platforms. Hello Sunshine is producing feature films, scripted and unscripted television, audio storytelling, podcasts and social series under the Hello Sunshine brand, all anchored by a singular mission: to change the narrative for women. Hello Sunshine is also the home for Reese’s Book Club, fast-growing in reach and influence. Some of the film and TV projects that have already been announced include the limited series from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller Little Fires Everywhere, as a Hulu Original Series; a 10-episode comedy series for Apple that was created by Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock) and inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's short-story collection You Think It, I'll Say It; Are You Sleeping, executive produced by and starring Octavia Spencer, based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified) for Apple; a limited series adaptation of the novel Daisy Jones & The Six for Amazon; and an Untitled Morning Show Project produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which was given a two-season, straight-to-series order by Apple with Kerry Ehrin (Bates Motel) serving as showrunner. Alongside AT&T, Hello Sunshine also recently launched the Hello Sunshine Video On Demand (VOD) channel featuring engaging and distinctive narratives with women at the center.

About Innovation Arts & Entertainment

Innovation Arts & Entertainment is a 17-year-old boutique, live entertainment producer based in Chicago, IL. IAE prides itself in producing events within the domain of Intelligent Entertainment, producing unique live experiences that result in expanding the knowledge and worldview of audiences that participate. In the last five years alone, IAE has produced tours for Hillary Clinton, Anthony Bourdain, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, David Sedaris, and Chris and Martin Kratt from PBS. In addition to Together Live 2018, other current touring projects include the North American Tour of Harry Potter In Concert, National Geographic’s Symphony for Our World, David Sedaris’ 2018 and 2019 tours, and five new projects in development. At IAE, we relish the opportunity to use the power of art, entertainment, information, and education in such a way that our audiences are changed for the better.

