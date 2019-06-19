Reese's Brand Takes Over Take5

HERSHEY, Pa., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The secret is out: Reese’s peanut butter has always been in Take5 bars (yes, always, since the launch in 2004). So, the Reese’s brand is taking over what’s rightfully theirs and changing Take5 to Reese’s Take5.



The Take5 bar has always been a delicious combo of five layers – Reese’s peanut butter, of course – as well as chocolate, caramel, peanuts and pretzels. But when you find out that the peanut butter is really Reese’s peanut butter? Well, Take5 gets even perfecter. (That’s a real word. You can look it up!)

Even though nothing else is changing on the inside; go ahead and judge a book by its cover—because it’s now Reese’s Take5!

“It’s time the world learns why they’ve always loved Take5 bars so much,” said Jack Wilder, Reese’s senior brand manager. “But more importantly, it’s time that the Take5 bar goes to its rightful owner, Reese’s.”

Reese’s Takes on Take5

Everyone knows there’s no greater name in the candy and chocolate business than Reese’s—and now there’s the “science” to prove it. And by “science,” the Reese’s team means fans that were asked to compare a black label Take5 bar and a Reese’s Take5 bar, then share what they really thought. The results were startling, gripping, and exactly what the Reese’s team thought would happen.

As fans tried both versions, participants lost their minds over the Reese’s Take5 bars—raving about how amazing the bar is, their fascination with the delectable peanut butter taste and how irresistible they found the five layered ingredients. Friends battled over which version they preferred, but nearly always swearing by the Reese’s version.

And then, after hitting them with the delicious taste of Take5 and Reese’s Take5 bars, they got hit with the truth: both bars are the exact same . Mic drop.

The only thing that changed is the name—from Take5 to Reese’s Take5 bars. The Take5 taste test proved what’s always been known—the Reese’s name makes everything better. Therefore, it’s time to (re)introduce you to the Reese’s Take5 five-layered candy bar!

Reese’s Take5 bars will be available nationwide beginning mid-summer in both regular (1.5oz., SRP $0.99) and king size (2.25oz., SRP $1.69) as well as a snack size bag (11.25oz. $4.29). For more information check out Reeses.com and follow:

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.

For 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

