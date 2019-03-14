ReferralExchange : Brings Expert Real Estate Agent Matching and Referral Service to Canada

ReferralExchange®,
the leader in real estate referrals, has expanded the company’s popular
agent-matching service to Canada, beginning in Vancouver, Calgary, and
Toronto. In the United States, ReferralExchange is known as one of the
most trusted sources of referrals and lead-gen management to experienced
real estate agents.
“We are very excited to be entering the Canadian market,” said Scott
Olsen, CEO of ReferralExchange. “By combining our matching algorithms
with a seasoned and licensed outreach team, we have connected agents and
clients around the United States. We’ve been asked by many agents to
bring our service to Canada. We know it will be a real benefit to
consumers searching for a trusted agent.”
The Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, and Vancouver markets have seen
record prices and sales during the past several years. Activity in these
markets has remained strong and although sales were down in 2018, the
Canadian Real Estate Association reported that sales were up by 3.6
percent in January 2019, making this an ideal time for ReferralExchange
to enter the marketplace. The first referred sale took place in
Mississauga, Ontario in the greater Toronto area.
Through the website TopAgentsRanked.ca,
consumers can easily share what they are looking for and what location
they are looking in, and then be matched with agents who fit their
specific needs. Each agent in the network has been personally selected
for their skill level and experience.
ReferralExchange matches over 200,000 leads a year and completes over
three million calls. By devoting time and care to each individual
inquiry, ReferralExchange is able to present agents with verified
prospects. Agents looking to be part of ReferralExchange’s Canadian
network should email canada@referralexchange.com
to apply.
About ReferralExchange
ReferralExchange,
the nation’s top real estate referral and lead-gen management company,
is dedicated to creating great real estate experiences between real
estate professionals and customers. Founded in 2005, ReferralExchange
has built an invite-only network of over 25,000 top-performing Realtors.
In 2018, the network created nearly 250,000 agent-to-consumer matches.
Learn more at www.referralexchange.com.
