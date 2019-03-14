Log in
ReferralExchange : Brings Expert Real Estate Agent Matching and Referral Service to Canada

03/14/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Canadian agents receiving leads in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary

ReferralExchange®, the leader in real estate referrals, has expanded the company’s popular agent-matching service to Canada, beginning in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto. In the United States, ReferralExchange is known as one of the most trusted sources of referrals and lead-gen management to experienced real estate agents.

“We are very excited to be entering the Canadian market,” said Scott Olsen, CEO of ReferralExchange. “By combining our matching algorithms with a seasoned and licensed outreach team, we have connected agents and clients around the United States. We’ve been asked by many agents to bring our service to Canada. We know it will be a real benefit to consumers searching for a trusted agent.”

The Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, and Vancouver markets have seen record prices and sales during the past several years. Activity in these markets has remained strong and although sales were down in 2018, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported that sales were up by 3.6 percent in January 2019, making this an ideal time for ReferralExchange to enter the marketplace. The first referred sale took place in Mississauga, Ontario in the greater Toronto area.

Through the website TopAgentsRanked.ca, consumers can easily share what they are looking for and what location they are looking in, and then be matched with agents who fit their specific needs. Each agent in the network has been personally selected for their skill level and experience.

ReferralExchange matches over 200,000 leads a year and completes over three million calls. By devoting time and care to each individual inquiry, ReferralExchange is able to present agents with verified prospects. Agents looking to be part of ReferralExchange’s Canadian network should email canada@referralexchange.com to apply.

About ReferralExchange

ReferralExchange, the nation’s top real estate referral and lead-gen management company, is dedicated to creating great real estate experiences between real estate professionals and customers. Founded in 2005, ReferralExchange has built an invite-only network of over 25,000 top-performing Realtors. In 2018, the network created nearly 250,000 agent-to-consumer matches. Learn more at www.referralexchange.com.


© Business Wire 2019
