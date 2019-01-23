ReferralExchange :® Launches LIVE Product to Help Agents Maximize the Value of Real Estate Leads

ReferralExchange, the leader in real estate referrals, has expanded the
company’s referral offerings with ReferralExchange LIVE, a service that
helps agents make the most of their network by verifying and qualifying
contacts acquired through their third-party lead generation efforts. The
service makes it easy to see at a glance which contacts should be
pursued. After the verification process, agents can decide whether to
work the leads themselves, or have ReferralExchange either qualify or
refer them on their behalf.
“ReferralExchange network members told us that they were ‘drowning’ in
leads from third party sources and one of their biggest challenges was
identifying which ones were truly interested in transacting,” said Scott
Olsen, CEO of ReferralExchange. "We have used the power of our data
science combined with our well-trained outreach team to support the
lead-to-close process — helping agents manage their business at all
points in a lead's lifecycle -- with much less stress and aggravation.”
Many agents purchase third-party leads but aren’t always able to spend
the time developing these contacts to their maximum value. By saving
agents the first steps of lead verification, ReferralExchange LIVE
enables agents to immediately hone their focus. For those who want to
have leads developed or referred, ReferralExchange seamlessly works as
an extension of an agent’s brand, giving every agent the benefit of a
licensed professional at their service to further qualify and nurture
leads. ReferralExchange consistently closes three times the national
average of leads because it combines proprietary data science with the
power of a well-trained team who make over five million calls each year.
This service gives agents more time to build relationships and serve
clients.
ReferralExchange LIVE has three primary components:
Lead verification: ReferralExchange uses proprietary scrubbing
technology to quickly figure out which of an agents’ third party, raw
leads are real and which are not.
Lead readiness: ReferralExchange’s licensed customer service team
calls leads using a proven system that qualifies them and determines
their readiness to transact. A live transfer sends them directly back to
the agent via phone.
Lead transaction: Once a lead has been verified as real and ready
to transact, the agent may decide whether or not to complete the deal
themselves, or refer it to ReferralExchange’s network. ReferralExchange
has over 25,000 experienced agents around the country.
“We’ve designed this system for maximum flexibility and control,” added
Olsen. “It augments an agent’s existing lead generation programs and the
agent can decide how they want to handle each lead.”
About ReferralExchange
ReferralExchange,
the nation’s top real estate referral company, is dedicated to creating
great real estate experiences between real estate professionals and
customers. Founded in 2005, ReferralExchange has built an invite-only
network of over 25,000 top-performing Realtors. In 2018, the network
created over 250,000 agent-to-consumer matches. Learn more at www.referralexchange.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005665/en/