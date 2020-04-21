Log in
Refersion : Joins the Shopify Plus Certified App Program

04/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Shopify PlusApp Certification Program Enables New Merchant-Partner Relationships and Strengthens Existing Relationships Globally

Refersion, the leading affiliate and influencer marketing technology company, today announced it had been selected to be the first affiliate tracking platform to join the Shopify Plus Certified App Program. The certification affirms Refersion’s quality and ability to exceed Shopify Plus’ advanced app requirements in the areas of performance, security, privacy, and support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005318/en/

Refersion is the first affiliate tracking platform to join the Shopify Plus Certified App program. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, GM Shopify Plus. "We're happy to welcome Refersion to the program, bringing their insight and experience in affiliate marketing to the Plus merchant community.”

Since 2014, Refersion has been committed to helping Shopify Plus merchants grow and scale their business using affiliate and influencer marketing. Notable Refersion clients that use Shopify Plus include Pura Vida Bracelets, Performix, Blenders Eyewear, and Amika, among others.

“Growth of the brands we serve has been at the forefront of why we’ve worked with Shopify Plus for over a half-decade, and we are excited to continue that partnership and help innovate the commerce industry, together,” said Alex Markov, Chief Executive Officer, Refersion.

To learn more about how you can scale your business on Shopify Plus using Refersion, email hello@refersion.com.

About Refersion

Refersion helps brands and merchants manage, track, and grow their affiliate and influencer marketing programs. The platform is an enterprise-ready marketing platform that can launch in minutes; Refersion handles the heavy lifting so marketers can focus on building partnerships with their influencers and affiliates. Founded in 2014, Refersion is a highly-profitable, bootstrapped startup based in New York City and Miami.


© Business Wire 2020
