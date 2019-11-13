Log in
Refining Marketing Campaigns and Improving Campaign Effectiveness Using a Robust Marketing Mix Strategy

11/13/2019 | 11:16am EST

A success story on how Quantzig helped a frozen foods retailer

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent marketing analytics engagement which examines the business benefits of identifying the perfect marketing mix strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005391/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig’s commitment to helping its clients improve marketing effectiveness through better data and insights.

Have you heard of the term ‘marketing mix’ before? Chances are you know what it means if you’ve worked with brand experts in the past. However, not many understand the true potential of a marketing mix strategy and what it can do for their organization.

Leverage our expertise to learn what it can do for you, request a FREE proposal now!

The frozen food market has witnessed accelerating growth over the past five years, owing to the growing demand and introduction of new technologies. Busy lifestyles coupled with changes in food habits have also paved the way for the expansion of the frozen foods market. However, it’s crucial to note that such factors have also brought in new challenges for those operating in this market. Facing similar challenges that curtailed their ability to improve their brand image, a well-known frozen food manufacturer approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in marketing analytics. Using a robust marketing mix strategy, the firm wanted to optimize costs and develop effective marketing plans to achieve its business goals.

When it comes to your marketing strategy, it’s often a good idea to revisit the marketing mix regularly. And who better than an analytics expert can guide in doing so? Speak to our analytics experts to learn more.

Key Questions Answered

1. Why businesses need a robust marketing mix strategy?

2. Can a marketing mix strategy help you drive growth?

3. Does marketing mix promotion play an indispensable role in brand development?

According to Quantzig’s marketing mix experts, “Identifying the best marketing mix strategy not only depends on sophisticated measurement to accurately determine ROI but also requires a great execution plan to tailor that mix to local market conditions.”

Owing to our expertise in supporting clients from across industries we are best positioned to use our domain knowledge and analytics capabilities to serve your interest. Book a FREE solution demo to learn more about our marketing analytics solutions portfolio.

How the Devised Marketing Mix Strategy Helped the Client

1: Improved MROI by over 12%

2: Uncovered innovative ways to reach new customer segments

3: Improved market penetration

4: Enhanced customer acquisition

As data-driven decision making becomes the norm, businesses of all sizes will have to adopt robust marketing mix strategies, processes, and tools that enable them to enhance marketing effectiveness and drive growth.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/2CDiCzx

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
