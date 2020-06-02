Reflect Systems : Announces Commercial Deployment of Touch-Free BrightVoice Solution

Reflect Systems, a leader in place-based digital experiences for retail, entertainment and healthcare providers, today announced it has successfully deployed BrightSign’s voice-activated interactive experience for a national technology retailer. With this deployment, Reflect becomes the first BrightSign CMS partner to implement the BrightVoice solution, demonstrating again the power and agility of the company’s ReflectView CMS to be adapted to the evolving needs of customers.

Combined with the ReflectView content management software and integrated applications, BrightVoice allows customers to engage with content on digital displays using simple voice commands. The initial solution deployment included several dozen experiences but will be expanded to more than 1,500 by project completion.

“New concerns about touch-screen technologies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic make this voice-activated experience more valuable than ever before,” said Lee Summers, CEO of Reflect. “With our CMS, paired with BrightSign’s hands-free solution, we hope to contribute to the safety of our partners’ customers and guests by limiting the need for touch activated experiences in public spaces.”

Powered by Reflect’s software, BrightVoice will deliver this retailer’s customers a highly engaging, hands-free interactive display that listens to and interprets spoken commands. It easily deciphers phrasing, both simple and complex, to trigger a wide range of actions, alongside intelligent speech-to-text decoding to determine user intent and ensure accuracy. The system operates securely and anonymously without recording or storing delivered voice commands and without need for an Internet connection.

“We were proud to bring our new voice activated solution to light with Reflect as our CMS partner” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “The roll out was seamless, and the customer got exactly what they were hoping for with this integrated solution.”

About Reflect

Reflect is a leading provider of award-winning place-based digital media programs including enterprise-level digital signage, large-scale LEDs, video walls, interactive applications, wayfinding, and more. Reflect was founded in 2001 in Dallas and has since developed some of the largest place-based digital media networks in North America. Reflect supplies everything brands need, including creative agency services, robust content management and ad trafficking systems, and media sales, all backed by the market-leading ReflectView™ and AdLogic software platforms. Visit Reflect at reflectsystems.com, follow us on Twitter at @reflectsystems or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005679/en/