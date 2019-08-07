Reflektion Honored in 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

San Mateo, California, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Reflektion, the world’s leading AI-powered personalization platform for the retail industry, today announced that the Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform has been selected as the winner of the “Best E-Commerce Web Platform” award by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

The Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform offers a disruptive new approach for retailers and brands to personalize the digital commerce experience. Regularly replacing legacy, first-generation personalization vendors, Reflektion enables leading brands and retailers to leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Natural Language Processing (NLP) to close the engagement gap - providing an e-commerce web platform that understands and responds to individual shopper preferences and intent in real time, while unifying the personalized customer journey across channels.

Reflektion's Customer Engagement Platform is delivered in the cloud, offering hyper-personalized real-time experiences across search, recommendations, category and landing pages, content personalization, and email at scale. Reflektion serves as a seamless system of intelligence layer on top of the preferred ERP or e-commerce system of record. Today, Reflektion's platform drives dramatic growth and revenue increases for the world's best brands, such as TOMS, Marmot, Sur la Table and Godiva. These brands and others select Reflektion because of its ability to uniquely combine individual shopper insights, product intelligence and deep learning to create more intimate and impactful commerce experiences.

“As brands and retailers invest heavily to grow visitor traffic, they oftentimes do not pay the same level of attention to dramatically improving eCommerce conversion rates. Reflektion delivers a consistent and predictive customer experience that drives higher eCommerce conversions, prompts larger orders, and enhances customer retention,” said Amar Chokhawala, Founder & CEO, Reflektion. “We are proud to be recently recognized with a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award as further proof of our commitment to innovation and product leadership in eCommerce personalization.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Real-time personalization for site visitors is a powerful proposition for e-commerce and retail organizations, and Reflektion is delivering on this proposition with proven conversion growth and revenue increases for their customers,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “With powerful, flexible business controls for merchandisers and marketers to plan, execute and optimize personalization strategies for strategically growing their eCommerce business, the Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform is a “breakthrough” model for retailers by delivering a more satisfying shopping experience that also drives greater results. Congratulations to Reflektion for their well-deserved 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award.”



About Reflektion Reflektion’s AI-powered personalization platform listens to the behaviors of each individual shopper, utilizes Artificial Intelligence to calculate their preferences and intent, and then responds to every moment-to-moment interaction by displaying the most relevant content and products in real time and across the digital touchpoints that matter most—including preview and site search, product recommendations, content personalization, category and landing pages, and email.

Leading retail brands such as Hanes, Godiva, Marmot, and Sur La Table rely on Reflektion’s platform.

Founded by pioneers in Artificial Intelligence and awarded both the Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution by SIIA in 2019, Reflektion combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence, and AI to create more relevant and impactful eCommerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, and Clear Ventures.

About MarTech Breakthrough Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

