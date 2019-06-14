Reflektion Recognized by SIIA as Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflektion, the world’s leading AI-powered personalization platform for the retail industry, has been named the Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.



“As the eCommerce market intensifies, retailers and brands only have one shot at displaying relevant content before they lose even their most loyal customers to a competitor,” said Amar Chokhawala, Founder and CEO, Reflektion. “The Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform was developed with the mission of helping retailers compete -- and win -- in a world where attention spans are dwindling, and competition is skyrocketing. We’re honored to be recognized by the SIIA in both the eCommerce solution category and as best overall business technology solution.”

The Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer shoppers a predictive, engaging and personalized eCommerce experience, enabling retailers to act on customers’ purchase intent in real-time. Reflektion’s platform instantly delivers the most relevant content across all touchpoints – including web, mobile, email and in-store -- enabling retailers to turn clicks into conversions that impact their top-line growth.

“The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. “We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 44 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the all new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging. 10 awards were given as part of the Company CODiE Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals, companies and teams.

More information about the Awards is available at: http://www.siia.net/CODiE .

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Reflektion

Reflektion’s AI-powered personalization platform listens to the behaviors of each individual shopper, utilizes Artificial Intelligence to calculate their preferences and intent, and then responds to every moment-to-moment interaction by displaying the most relevant content and products in real time and across the digital touchpoints that matter most—including preview and site search, product recommendations, category and landing pages, and email.

Leading retail brands such as Hanes, Godiva, Marmot, and Sur La Table rely on Reflektion’s platform.

Founded by pioneers in Artificial Intelligence and named to CB Insights’ Prestigious AI 100 List for 2018, Reflektion combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence, and AI to create more intimate and impactful e-commerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures , Hasso Plattner Ventures , Clear Ventures , and Intel Capital .

