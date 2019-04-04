Refocusing Attention on Customer Needs and Enhancing Quarterly Savings by 12% for an Online Retailer | Infiniti Research's Latest Market Basket Analysis

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
recently announced the completion of their latest market
basket analysis for an online retailer. The study highlights how
the client was able to achieve a rise in their quarterly sales by 12%.
Also, the study explains how Infiniti’s market basket analysis helped
the online retailer to create targeted marketing campaigns and recommend
complementary goods related to their customers’ previous purchases.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005677/en/
Market basket analysis for an online retailer (Graphic: Business Wire)
As customers needs and preferences change with time, it has become
imperative for retailers to keep track of customers’ buying behavior and
predict their purchasing patterns. Also, recent advancements in data
analytics technologies have made it easier for online retailers to track
customers’ historical sales record. With this, companies that do not
keep track of their customers’ buying behavior would witness a decline
in their sales rate. This makes it vital for online retailers to
leverage market basket analysis to serve their customer base better.
Are you finding it difficult to track your customers’ purchase
patterns? Our market basket analysis can help. Request
a FREE brochure to know more about our solutions.
The business challenge: The
client is a leading online retailer in the US. The client was facing
difficulties in tracking their customers’ previous purchase history and
buying patterns. This prevented them from creating products based on
market requirements. The client also witnessed a major decline in their
sales rate, which further affected their profit margin. With this, the
client approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in
offering market basket analysis solution.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “Market basket
analysis helps businesses maintain stocks in optimal quantity and
improve cross-selling.”
Market basket analysis can help you predict your customers’ next
purchases. Wondering how? Request
a free proposal to know how our market basket analysis
can help your business.
The solution offered: With
the aid of Infiniti’s market basket analysis, the client was able to
identify the common purchase patterns followed by customers and
combinations of products that frequently co-occurred in transactions.
Also, Infiniti’s market basket analysis helped the client to create new
products and pricing models to drive revenue. With this, the client was
able to refocus attention on customer needs and witness a rise in their
quarterly sales by 12%.
Infiniti’s market basket analysis helped the
client to:
-
Gain detailed information on customers’ previous purchases and
discounting strategies followed by major competitors
-
Categorize products that customers bought together
-
Wondering how your business can benefit from Infiniti’s market
basket analysis? Request
more information from our experts!
Infiniti’s market basket analysis offered
predictive insights on:
-
Developing new products based on market requirements
-
Enhancing cross-selling opportunity
-
Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get
in touch with us to know how our market basket analysis can
help.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005677/en/