Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Steel from the Construction, Infrastructure, Automotive, and Other Sectors to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

06/23/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

The refractory materials market for steel industry is expected to grow by 5.20 million tons during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005799/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request a free sample report of the refractory materials market for steel industry

Factors such as growing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and the need for infrastructure development have significantly increased the consumption of steel across various sectors including, construction, infrastructure, automotive, and consumer durables. For instance, the growing population and rising adoption of commercial and passenger vehicles have significantly increased the demand for steel in the automotive industry. Similarly, the growing consumer demand for household appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens, cutlery, and furniture has increased the demand for steel in end-user industries. Refractory materials are widely used in the production of steel. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global refractory materials market for steel industry during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43670

As per Technavio, the increasing capacity developments in the steel industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry: Increasing Capacity Developments in the Steel Industry

The global steel industry has been witnessing significant growth in capacity expansions over the last decade. The industry grew from 1.05 billion tons in 2000 to 2.39 billion tons in 2016. This can be attributed to the continued increase in the demand for steel from various end-user industries. During the forecast period, the Middle East is expected to witness a significant rise in the production capacity due to the increased focus on attaining a self-reliable economy among countries in the region. Economies that constitute the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and several APAC countries are also expected to witness significant growth in capacity additions. These developments are expected to contribute to the growth of the global refractory materials market for steel industry during the forecast period.

“Increasing R&D activities by vendors and the growth of the oil and gas industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the refractory materials market for steel industry by type (brick and monolithic) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the refractory materials market for steel industry in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing population, coupled with the rising disposable income of consumers in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
