Refresco acquires AZPACK in Arizona, USA

11/14/2019 | 02:30am EST

Press Release

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, November 14, 2019 – Refresco announces that it has entered into an agreement with AZPACK (Arizona Production & Packaging) to acquire their manufacturing activities located in Tempe, Arizona, USA. With this agreement, Refresco further expands its footprint in North America to enable strategic growth in this region. Refresco became the world's largest independent bottler with leadership positions across Europe and North America following the acquisition of Cott’s bottling activities last year.

Hans Roelofs, CEO Refresco Group, explains: “North America is a large and very diverse market with a lot of growth potential in different drinks categories. Our current footprint consists of 27 locations in North America, serving national and international branded beverage companies and retailers. With the addition of AZPACK to the Refresco Group, we will be even better positioned to service customers in the Southwestern USA across many categories, including energy drinks and innovative sports drinks. AZPACK will have a specialist role in the Refresco Group, as they are known for their expertise in manufacturing complex niche products for branded beverage companies.”

Adds Peter Reilly, Co-Founder of AZPACK: “We have grown our company significantly over the past decade, but recognize the need for a different and larger platform in order to continue to grow and thrive. Both Dr. Wang and I will stay on as managers to support this next growth phase. Refresco is a very experienced beverage solutions provider and they value entrepreneurship and flexibility as much as we do. Our can-do mentality perfectly matches their approach to serving customers.” 


******end of press release*******

For further information, please contact:

Refresco Group, Nicole McDonald, tel. +31 61271 6869, nicole.mcdonald@refresco.com

In North America: Grayling NY, Ms. Niveen Saleh, tel. +1 646 284-9414, niveen.saleh@grayling.com


About Refresco
Refresco is the world's largest independent bottler of beverages for retailers and A-brands with production in Europe and North America. The company has full year volumes and revenue of circa 11 billion liters and circa €3.7 billion, respectively. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from 100% fruit juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Focused on innovation, Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 9,500 employees. www.refresco.com

About AZPACK

Arizona Production & Packaging is one of the fastest growing beverage manufacturing companies in the United States. From modest beginnings, AZPACK is now a major contract manufacturer in the Southwest, working with clients around the globe to support their bottling and canning needs. Managed by Co-Founders Peter Reilly and Dr. Yibing Wang, the company continues to pursue its original purpose: providing the finest beverages with uncompromising principles. AZPACK has a well-earned reputation of offering world-class manufacturing operations and responding quickly to customer requirements. AZPACK’s client list consists of Fortune 500 beverage companies, including makers of well-known energy drinks and nutrition and dietary supplements; they support a wide range of suppliers.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
