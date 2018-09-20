Refrigeration Equipment Market: Commercial Refrigeration, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Operational Capability Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Refrigeration Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

At present, numerous food and grocery retail outlets are employing refrigeration equipment to augment the food quality and curtail food wastage. This is accelerating the spend growth momentum for the refrigeration equipment market. This growth can also be credited to the high demand for commercial refrigeration by the chilled and deli food outlets to store products like healthy salads, pies, savory appetizers, and prepacked sandwiches.

“The primary reason to employ optimal procurement practices is to achieve cost savings. In the refrigeration equipment market, cost savings can be achieved by engaging with suppliers who offer bundled services comprising of consultation, diverse refrigeration equipment product portfolios, installation services, and after-sales services,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “This also reduces procurement complexities that arise from associating with multiple suppliers for different services,” added Tridib.

Our procurement experts estimate that the commodity price volatility in the refrigeration equipment market is the biggest threat for suppliers. However, implementing the right procurement practice has proven effective in tackling such obstacles and sustaining profitability in the dynamic market.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the refrigeration equipment market.

High demand for commercial refrigeration across the chilled and deli food market

Growing need to consume healthy foods

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on category pricing strategies for the buyers to gain significant cost-savings. The reports offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers meet their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

