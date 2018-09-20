Refrigeration Equipment Market: Commercial Refrigeration, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Operational Capability Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Refrigeration Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
At present, numerous food and grocery retail outlets are employing
refrigeration equipment to augment the food quality and curtail food
wastage. This is accelerating the spend growth momentum for the
refrigeration equipment market. This growth can also be credited to the
high demand for commercial refrigeration by the chilled and deli food
outlets to store products like healthy salads, pies, savory appetizers,
and prepacked sandwiches.
“The primary reason to employ optimal procurement practices is to
achieve cost savings. In the refrigeration equipment market, cost
savings can be achieved by engaging with suppliers who offer bundled
services comprising of consultation, diverse refrigeration equipment
product portfolios, installation services, and after-sales services,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “This also reduces
procurement complexities that arise from associating with multiple
suppliers for different services,” added Tridib.
Our procurement experts estimate that the commodity price volatility in
the refrigeration equipment market is the biggest threat for suppliers.
However, implementing the right procurement practice has proven
effective in tackling such obstacles and sustaining profitability in the
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
refrigeration equipment market.
-
High demand for commercial refrigeration across the chilled and deli
food market
-
Growing need to consume healthy foods
-
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the logistics,
warehousing and transportation category offer information on
category pricing strategies for the buyers to gain significant
cost-savings. The reports offer information on supplier performance
benchmarking criteria to help buyers meet their procurement goals.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability
and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Refrigeration equipment market
Cost-saving opportunities
-
Supplier side levers
-
Buyer side levers
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
Best practices
-
Procurement excellence best practices
-
Procurement best practices
-
Sustainability practices
-
Category pricing insights
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Overview of pricing models
-
Comparison of pricing models
-
