Refrigeration Equipment Market: Commercial Refrigeration, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Operational Capability Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

09/20/2018 | 01:04pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Refrigeration Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005252/en/

Global Refrigeration Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business W ...

Global Refrigeration Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

At present, numerous food and grocery retail outlets are employing refrigeration equipment to augment the food quality and curtail food wastage. This is accelerating the spend growth momentum for the refrigeration equipment market. This growth can also be credited to the high demand for commercial refrigeration by the chilled and deli food outlets to store products like healthy salads, pies, savory appetizers, and prepacked sandwiches.

“The primary reason to employ optimal procurement practices is to achieve cost savings. In the refrigeration equipment market, cost savings can be achieved by engaging with suppliers who offer bundled services comprising of consultation, diverse refrigeration equipment product portfolios, installation services, and after-sales services,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “This also reduces procurement complexities that arise from associating with multiple suppliers for different services,” added Tridib.

Our procurement experts estimate that the commodity price volatility in the refrigeration equipment market is the biggest threat for suppliers. However, implementing the right procurement practice has proven effective in tackling such obstacles and sustaining profitability in the dynamic market. Request a FREE sample report to know more.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the refrigeration equipment market.

  • High demand for commercial refrigeration across the chilled and deli food market
  • Growing need to consume healthy foods
  • Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on category pricing strategies for the buyers to gain significant cost-savings. The reports offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers meet their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Refrigeration equipment market

Cost-saving opportunities

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

  • Procurement excellence best practices
  • Procurement best practices
  • Sustainability practices
  • Want customized information? Talk to us

Category pricing insights

  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.


