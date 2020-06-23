Log in
RegEd Launches Enterprise Solution that Transforms Managing Gifts and Entertainment Compliance for Financial Services

06/23/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Raleigh, NC, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions for the financial services industry, has released an all-new enterprise solution to address the multitude of requirements associated with gifts, gratuities and contributions management. Gifts, Gratuities and Contributions Management (GGC) leverages RegEd’s powerful platform capabilities to enable comprehensive monitoring, workflow-directed task management, real-time alerts to exceptions, and sophisticated hierarchy management to enable firms to drive efficiency throughout the end-to-end tracking of gifts, entertainment, non-cash compensation and political contributions.

 “The SEC, FINRA, state departments of insurance, OCC, FDIC, and other federal regulators, as well as international supervisory bodies, have placed gifts and entertainment management and other conflicts of interest high on the list of topics of focus for regulatory examinations and audits,” commented John M. Schobel, Founder & CEO at RegEd. “To ensure compliance, companies must install organization-wide procedures and technology to enable the efficient review, approval, management and monitoring of gift and entertainment requests against firm-defined thresholds, so that all gifts, regardless of the amount or point of origination, are tracked accurately.”

The solution centralizes the management of submissions and approvals, enabling compliance managers and other stakeholders to holistically monitor the exchange of gifts, gratuities, contributions, and other non-cash compensation, track the preclearance approval process and identify limit violations. Comprehensive reporting and full audit trails provide valuable documentation to satisfy requests from internal stakeholders and regulators.

Gifts, Gratuities and Contributions is part of a fully integrated suite of for-purpose conflicts of interest solutions, which enable firms to seamlessly monitor, identify and remedy conflicts and code of conduct issues among the firm’s employee population and third parties. The solution suite comprises robust questionnaires modules which can be implemented individually or together, including GGC, Outside Business Activities and Personal Securities Account Management.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

Eric Clements
919-653-5202

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
