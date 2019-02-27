RegEd to Participate in ARM Annual Conference 2019

Morrisville, NC, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of licensing and registration technology solutions to the financial services industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the Association of Registration Management, Inc. (ARM) Annual Conference in Amelia Island, FL, March 4-6, 2019.

The ARM Annual Conference is a three-day educational event focused on issues and developments surrounding the registration and licensing functions for the securities and insurance industries. Attendees will benefit from in-depth educational sessions covering topics such as state enforcement trends and updates from FINRA on its CRD functionality and continuing education programs. Presenters and panelists will include senior leaders from Compliance, Education, Registration and Licensing, as well as subject matter experts and industry regulators.

During the conference RegEd will showcase a set of enterprise solutions that enable firms to ensure a culture of compliance in today’s rapidly evolving regulatory environment:

Xchange Enterprise Licensing and Registration: Enables firms to seamlessly execute the complex processing requirements associated with managing and tracking representatives’ licensing, registration and compliance and product education credentials.

OBA Management and Reconciliation: End-to-end OBA tracking and reporting. FINRA integration facilitates online filing and reconciliation of U4 amendments.

Registered Rep Onboarding: Eliminates manual oversight of the onboarding process and speeds time-to-market for new reps.

RegEd SCORE® Risk Control Center: Configurable compliance dashboards deliver clear, comprehensive views into the status of compliance requirements at the company level or specific to the individual.

RegEd representatives will be on-site to meet with conference attendees to understand their compliance challenges and discuss significant developments in licensing and registration technology that can help firms increase efficiency and help to mitigate non-compliance risk.

The RegEd conference exhibit will be located in the conference’s main exhibitor hall at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. For more information on RegEd or its attendance at the ARM Annual Conference, please call 800-334-8322 or email sales@reged.com.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

