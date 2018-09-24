RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Management Solutions at AICP Annual Conference 2018

Raleigh, NC, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to insurance companies, broker-dealers and other financial services firms, is pleased to announce its participation in the Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals’ (AICP) Annual Conference 2018 in Nashville, TN, Sept. 23-26, 2018.

The 31st AICP Annual Conference will host over 700 insurance compliance professionals from Property and Casualty and Life and Health companies. The program will offer more than 60 educational sessions including the evolving regulatory environment, cybersecurity, and market conduct. Presenters and panelists include senior compliance executives from leading insurers, as well as subject matter experts and industry regulators. Michael Pouliot, Senior Vice President, Sales, RegEd, will moderate a panel discussion on “The Compliance Department of the Future,” where panelists will discuss NAIC innovation and technology initiatives and working groups exploring the impact of innovation and advanced technologies on compliance programs. The discussion will also showcase some of the technology programs underway at the Virginia Bureau of Insurance.

During the conference RegEd will showcase its Enterprise Compliance Management Platform. The platform supports an integrated suite of compliance management solutions, including:

Regulatory Change Management. Facilitates a workflow-enabled, closed loop process that provides insurers with everything they need to be aware of, comply with, and demonstrate compliance with relevant regulatory changes.

Facilitates a workflow-enabled, closed loop process that provides insurers with everything they need to be aware of, comply with, and demonstrate compliance with relevant regulatory changes. Policies and Procedures Management. Fully manage the development, approval cycle and management of policies and procedures across their lifecycle.

Fully manage the development, approval cycle and management of policies and procedures across their lifecycle. Consumer Complaint Management. Systematically capture, track and manage the resolution of consumer complaints.

Systematically capture, track and manage the resolution of consumer complaints. Market Conduct Exam Management. Enables firms to effectively prepare for and efficiently manage tasks related to market conduct exams, significantly reducing the time and resource commitment required during a market conduct exam.

“The effective management of Regulatory Change, Policies and Procedures and Consumer Complaints is the cornerstones of a strong compliance program,” commented Debra Freitag, Chief Strategy Officer at RegEd. “Technology-enabled processes ensure that the compliance loop is closed on requirements implementation and complaints resolution, while capturing audit trails that provide evidence of compliance to examiners.”

RegEd representatives will be on-site to meet with conference attendees to understand their compliance challenges and discuss solutions that enable insurers and other financial services firms to meet compliance requirements and proactively manage their compliance program.

The RegEd conference exhibit will be located at booth #112 in the conference’s main exhibitor hall at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. For more information on RegEd or its attendance at the AICP Annual Conference, please call 800-334-8322 or email sales@reged.com.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with hundreds of enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.

Eric Clements 919-653-6763