RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 FSI OneVoice Conference

Raleigh, NC, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to broker-dealers and other financial services firms, is pleased to announce its participation in the Financial Services Institute (FSI) OneVoice conference in New Orleans, LA, January 28-30, 2019.

The FSI OneVoice conference is an educational forum for broker-dealer home office executives. This year’s event will offer more than 25 sessions on topics including conflicts of interest, cybersecurity, technology, outside business activities and new regulatory developments. Presenters and panelists include regulators, senior executives from leading financial services firms and industry subject matter experts.

During the conference RegEd will showcase a set of enterprise solutions that enable firms to ensure a culture of compliance in today’s rapidly evolving regulatory environment:

RegEd SCORE® Risk Control Center: Aggregates data to present a real-time view of compliance and credentialing status and requirements, at the enterprise or employee level.

Gifts, Gratuities and Contributions Management: Expanded capabilities enable global enterprise gifts and entertainment tracking and management, including: automated contact management, threshold tracking, automated alerts, and more.

Enterprise Advertising Review: Enable a workflow-driven process to streamline advertising and customer communication submission, review, collaboration and approval, speeding time to market for review items.

Registration and OBA: Streamline registration compliance across the enterprise, including end-to-end OBA tracking and reporting. Integrations automate filing and reconciliation of amendments and background investigations.

John M. Schobel, Chief Executive Officer at RegEd, commented, “The need for a holistic view of compliance and risk is the key driver causing industry firms to consolidate compliance technology in favor of an enterprise approach. RegEd’s enterprise compliance platform and wide breath of compliance solutions enable our clients to establish a central compliance portal that provides their advisor and employee population with a full view of compliance requirements and status while providing the firm with the critical views needed to reduce overall risk for the firm.”

RegEd representatives will be on-site to meet with conference attendees to understand their compliance challenges and discuss solutions that enable broker-dealers and other financial services firms to meet compliance requirements and proactively manage their compliance program.

The RegEd conference exhibit will be located at booth #212 in the conference's main exhibitor hall at the New Orleans Marriott.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.For more information, please visit www.reged.com .

