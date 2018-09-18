Log in
Regence Appoints Julie Lindberg as Vice President of Clinical Services

09/18/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Regence announced that Julie Lindberg, MSW, has joined the company as Vice President of Clinical Services. Lindberg will oversee teams across the health plan’s four-state footprint, including; clinical service operations, utilization management, care management, post service review and reimbursement.

“Julie’s leadership will support our efforts to deliver best in class, patient-centered clinical services,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, SVP, Health Care Services and Chief Medical Officer of Cambia Health Solutions. “Her breadth of clinical experience and her expertise in serving consumers where they are, will be instrumental in continuing our work to offer integrated, cost-effective care.”

Ms. Lindberg joins Regence from Molina Healthcare where she served as the Regional Vice President of Health Care Services. She previously oversaw clinical operations for Molina’s Medicare and Medicaid plans, serving approximately one million people across Washington, Utah and Idaho. Lindberg also led the integration of behavioral health with other clinical models and developed high-touch case management programs to improve health outcomes for members. Prior to her role at Molina Healthcare, she acted as director of Clinical Operations at Group Health in Washington.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Pomona College in California and her master’s in social work from the University of California at Los Angeles. Her background as a licensed clinical social worker combined with strong direct patient care experience affords her a unique perspective to streamline services for Regence members.

She will be based in Seattle, Washington.

0_medium_AllRegence.png


About Regence
Regence serves approximately 2.4 million members through Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and Regence BlueShield (select counties in Washington). Each health plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com.

Jennifer Morgan
Regence
(206) 332-5083
jennifer.morgan@regence.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
