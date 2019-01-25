Regenerative Medicine Foundation Awards International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory for Leadership in Stem Cell Research

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the Regenerative Medicine Foundation awarded the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory the foundation's annual Leadership Award for enabling stem cell and regenerative medicine investigations onboard the orbiting laboratory. The award was presented at the 14th annual World Stem Cell Summit in Miami, Florida. Past recipients of this prestigious award include former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden and also Michael J. Fox (The Michael J. Fox Foundation has sent multiple projects to the ISS National Lab aimed at improving the understanding and treatment of Parkinson's disease). ISS National Lab Board of Directors member Dr. Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

The ISS National Lab has advanced stem cell and regenerative medicine research through grants awarded from ISS National Lab requests for proposals such as the "Impact of Microgravity on Fundamental Stem Cell Properties" and "Microphysiological Systems for Organs-on-Chips Research" solicitations. Additionally, over the past two years, the ISS National Lab has collaborated with the National Institutes of Health to support tissue chip research focused on human physiology and disease. The first flight project resulting from this collaboration, which launched on SpaceX's 16th commercial resupply mission in December 2018, is using tissue chip technology to examine the relationship between immune aging and healing outcomes. Also in 2018, the National Science Foundation partnered with the ISS National Lab to issue new grants in the area of tissue engineering. Moving into 2019, a variety of tissue chip investigations are slated to launch to the ISS National Lab that will explore new and innovative ways to study human cells in microgravity. Research into how living cells behave in microgravity advances our understanding of basic cell biology, which benefits the entire regenerative medicine community.

"The International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory is honored to receive the Leadership Award from the Regenerative Medicine Foundation," said Dr. Randy Giles, chief scientist for the ISS National Lab. "The past few years have shown tremendous growth and promise relative to regenerative medicine and its impacts to human health through station research. We look forward to collaborating with entities like the World Stem Cell Summit to bring awareness to the excitement around research conducted onboard the space station to improve patient care on Earth."

