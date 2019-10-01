Regenerative Stem Cell Therapy Pioneer, Celavie Biosciences, LLC, to Attend Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 2 – 4 in Carlsbad, California

Celavie Biosciences, LLC, a company working to improve lives and restore hope by advancing innovations in CNS diseases with regenerative stem cell-based therapies, announced today their attendance at the Alliance of Regenerative Medicine’s (ARM) Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 2nd – 4th in Carlsbad, California.

Sandy Solmon, CEO and President, and Oleg Kopyov, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, will attend the conference and take meetings to explore collaboration and funding opportunities for further development of Celavie’s human and veterinary clinical programs.

At partnering meetings, Celavie will discuss their lead clinical program for the application of the company’s human undifferentiated allogeneic pluripotent stem cells in Parkinson’s disease (PD). Celavie recently published exploratory clinical data in 7 PD patients with four-year follow-up in Cell Transplantation. Celavie anticipates filing an IND with the FDA for a Phase I clinical trial in patients with moderate to advanced PD.

Celavie will also discuss their pre-clinical program in cerebellar ataxia and plans for taking their programs into further clinical development. Additionally, Celavie is actively seeking opportunities to out-license subsidiary Celavet’s veterinary applications in equine tendonitis and other indications.

To schedule a meeting with Celavie Biosciences at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, please contact Sandy Solmon or Dr. Oleg Kopyov via the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa partnering portal: https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/partnering/.

About the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is the sector's foremost annual conference bringing together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research into cures. Tackling the commercialization hurdles facing the cell and gene therapy sector today, this meeting covers a wide range of topics from clinical trial design to alternative payment models to scale-up and supply chain platforms for advanced therapies. The program features expert-led panels, extensive partnering capabilities, exclusive networking opportunities, and 70+ dedicated presentations by the leading publicly traded and privately held companies in the space. Attracting over 1,150 attendees – over 20% of which are C-level executives – this conference enables key partnerships through more than 2,200 one-on-one meetings while highlighting the significant clinical and commercial progress in the field. For more information, visit the website: https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/.

About Celavie Biosciences

Celavie Biosciences is a privately-held company whose mission is to improve lives and restore hope by advancing regenerative stem cell therapies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company develops undifferentiated, unmodified allogeneic pluripotent stem cell-based therapies, holds a strong IP portfolio, including 18 issued patents, and has an experienced management team blending expertise in concept and cell technology, product scalability and entrepreneurship. Celavet, a subsidiary, applies the same proprietary technologies for the treatment and prevention of serious veterinary diseases. More information is available at https://www.celavie.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005815/en/