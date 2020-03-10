Regeneratively-Farmed Meat Trailblazer Belcampo Meat Co. Opens New Restaurant In San Mateo

Hillsdale Restaurant Brings Deliciously Craveable, Farm-To-Table Meals Crafted with Climate Positive, Humanely-Raised Meat to Local Residents

Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable organic, grass-fed and -finished, Certified Humane meats, broths and jerky, has announced the opening of its new restaurant in San Mateo, Calif. Located at 4 Hillsdale Mall, the new restaurant expands Belcampo’s mission of bringing meat produced with humane and regenerative farming practices to the masses with a collection of delicious, farm-to-table recipes. With keto-friendly, gluten-free and dairy-free menu items, the new Hillsdale location is the ultimate foodie destination for incomparably delicious meals crafted with Belcampo’s compassionately and sustainably-raised meat.

“We’re dedicated to revolutionizing the meat industry from the inside out, and one of the best ways to do that is by offering amazing tasting organic, grass-fed and -finished meat from our farms directly to consumers,” Anya Fernald, Co-Founder and CEO at Belcampo. “Our restaurants empower people to make better choices for their own wellness – which also positively impacts animals and the planet. We’re excited for the opportunity to bring our clean, regeneratively-farmed meat to more people in the Bay Area through our new Hillsdale restaurant and to continue disrupting the meat industry with our transformative practices.”

Belcampo’s newest restaurant at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo features exclusive menu items, like a whole pasture-raised chicken dinner, signature cocktails and popular menu items from its other Bay Area, Southern California and New York restaurants. Mouthwatering dishes include prime cuts of Belcampo’s filet, New York strip, bone-in pork chop and bone-in ribeye, its “Best of San Francisco and Los Angeles” dry-aged, grass-fed beef and lamb burgers, lamb shawarma, bone broth soups and stews, hearty entree salads and more. In addition to regular buns, Belcampo’s burgers can also be served on a keto-friendly “fit bun” baked by local Palo Alto company Misfits Bakehouse. All ingredients are non-GMO (and many are also organic), and sourced from Belcampo’s own farm or as locally as possible. The restaurant also uses only healthy oils in its recipes and fryers – never canola oil – and features regeneratively-farmed seafood that is tested for low mercury content.

A light and bright restaurant featuring an indoor-outdoor bar, large dog-friendly patio (with a menu just for your furry friends), larger dining room and small private dining room, the space features wall art by local muralist Maxfield Bala and stunning photography of Belcampo’s picturesque farms taken by award-winning photographer Brown Cannon. On warm California days, the restaurant features large folding doors that further enhance the indoor-outdoor feel throughout the expansive bar and dining room. The Hillsdale restaurant location joins Belcampo’s other restaurants in New York, N.Y. and California, including Larkspur, Oakland, San Francisco, Downtown Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood and Santa Monica.

Belcampo’s new San Mateo restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner service, private events and more beginning March 10, with service for brunch and late night bar and bites starting soon after. For local foodies looking to enjoy the Belcampo dining experience at-home or on-the-go, orders can be placed for delivery or pick-up through Belcampo’s mobile app and on its website starting March 16. Pick-up and delivery on Caviar, Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates will be coming soon.

For more information about the new restaurant and Belcampo, please visit www.belcampo.com.

About Belcampo

On a mission to revolutionize the meat industry from the inside out, Belcampo has pioneered a different model of bringing healthy and pasture-raised, free-range meat directly from its own Organic Certified, regenerative California farms to consumers through the brand’s restaurants, retail shops and new packaged meat line available in select grocery stores and online. All Belcampo meats, including both popular and untraditional cuts, are harvested from grass-fed and -finished herds and pasture-raised flocks of heritage-breed hogs, sheep, cattle and poultry, and processed at the company’s multi-species Certified Humane and USDA Certified butchery located in Yreka, Calif. Belcampo products are available in select retailers and online on its website. For more information, visit www.belcampo.com or connect on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

