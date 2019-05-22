Log in
Regeneus : 90 Seconds With...Dr Alan Dunton

05/22/2019 | 11:53pm EDT

Regeneus (ASX:RGS) is a leading pain management and clinical-stage regenerative medicine company.

In a bid to fast-track its push for global growth, the company recently appointed two experienced leaders in life sciences and biotechnology to its board, including Dr Dunton.

Dr Dunton is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry leader with over 35 years of experience in senior company leadership roles, spanning pharmaceutical research and development to private biotechnology companies focussed on prescriptive treatment and the commercialisation of over-the-counter drugs on a global scale.

Of the appointment, Regeneus CEO Leo Lee said: 'Dr Dunton's wealth of knowledge in commercialising drugs on a global scale places Regeneus in a strong position to create a huge uplift in value for shareholders.'

Stockhead spoke with Dr Dunton about his recent appointment and the potential of Regeneus' cell therapy technology.

Click the image below to view the complete video interview with Stockhead.

Disclaimer

Regeneus Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 03:52:07 UTC
