Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Regeneus : Directors Provide $2.5M Loan to Extend Funding Runway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:00pm EST

Regeneus Ltd (ASX: RGS) (Regeneus or the Company), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors have put in place loan funding of $2.5m to extend the Company's funding runway for the development and licensing of its clinical assets.

This funding has been led by the new CEO, Leo Lee, with support from other Directors. The unsecured loan is for a term of 12 months. Each loan has been provided on identical terms to the Company on an arms length basis.

Leo said 'This additional finance reinforces the Directors' ongoing commitment and confidence in the Company and the ability to unlock value in its clinical assets'.

The funding will provide Leo and the management team with the opportunity to continue to progress and optimise the licensing discussions of the Company's Progenza stem cell technology in Japan and review and explore options around the world for Progenza and Sygenus.

Disclaimer

Regeneus Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 02:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50pAIRASIA BERHAD : AAV Announces the FY2018 Operating Results
PU
10:50pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10:45pSUGAR TERMINALS : Half-Year Report – 31 December 2018
PU
10:45pSUGAR TERMINALS : Half-Year Information – 31 December 2018
PU
10:45pSUGAR TERMINALS : Half-Year Profit and Dividend Announcement
PU
10:45pAMA : FY2019H1 Investor Presentation
PU
10:45pAMA : Interim Dividend Distribution 2019
PU
10:45pAMA : FY2019H1 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
10:40pRESAPP HEALTH : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
PU
10:30pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Pre-payments of bank debts
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profi..
4BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Top Bristol-Myers shareholder comes out against $74 bill..
5Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.