Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Regeneus : New Strategy To Deliver Therapies For Global Pain Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 01:05am BST
Highlights
  • Immediate priority to complete a Phase 2 clinical trial and commercialisation of Progenza for osteoarthritis, targeting Japan product launch in 2023
  • Poised to secure Japanese commercialisation deal, representing a major milestone in bringing Progenza for osteoarthritis to market
  • Focussed on addressing the large, growing global pain market and developing regenerative therapies that treat pain and the underlying diseases which cause it
  • Scientific partnership model will support the funding and activities required to develop therapies using Progenza and Sygenus, targeting additional indications
  • Capital to be redeployed to support redefined strategic priorities and drive long-term value creation for shareholders

Regeneus Ltd (ASX: RGS), is pleased to provide an update of its revised strategy and focus to commercialise regenerative therapies that address the large and growing global pain market.

Disclaimer

Regeneus Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 00:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/21HDFC BANK : 1Q Net Profit Rose 21%
DJ
07/21XENITH IP : Morgans rates IPH as Add
AQ
07/21ORECORP : 22/07/2019 - Update on Barrick Gold offer for Acacia
PU
07/21REGENEUS : New Strategy To Deliver Therapies For Global Pain Market
PU
07/21Biotech Company Detraxi Is Developing a Solution to Eliminate Global Blood Shortages
BU
07/21LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - July 2019
PU
07/21LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Initial assays extend mineralised trend at Buldania
PU
07/21VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX : VMC) RC drilling commenced at Currans North and regional targets
AQ
07/21STANDARD CHARTERED : UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
RE
07/21RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : UK Tax Strategy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CVS-AETNA MERGER: AHF Urges Court to Stop the '800-pound Gorilla'
2VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED : VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX:VMC) RC drilling commenced at Currans..
3ORECORP : 22/07/2019 - Update on Barrick Gold offer for Acacia
4AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2019
5LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED : LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - July 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group