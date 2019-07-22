Regeneus : New Strategy To Deliver Therapies For Global Pain Market

Highlights
-
Immediate priority to complete a Phase 2 clinical trial and commercialisation of Progenza for osteoarthritis, targeting Japan product launch in 2023
-
Poised to secure Japanese commercialisation deal, representing a major milestone in bringing Progenza for osteoarthritis to market
-
Focussed on addressing the large, growing global pain market and developing regenerative therapies that treat pain and the underlying diseases which cause it
-
Scientific partnership model will support the funding and activities required to develop therapies using Progenza and Sygenus, targeting additional indications
-
Capital to be redeployed to support redefined strategic priorities and drive long-term value creation for shareholders
Regeneus Ltd (ASX: RGS), is pleased to provide an update of its revised strategy and focus to commercialise regenerative therapies that address the large and growing global pain market.
