Regeneus : New Strategy To Deliver Therapies For Global Pain Market

Immediate priority to complete a Phase 2 clinical trial and commercialisation of Progenza for osteoarthritis, targeting Japan product launch in 2023

Poised to secure Japanese commercialisation deal, representing a major milestone in bringing Progenza for osteoarthritis to market

Focussed on addressing the large, growing global pain market and developing regenerative therapies that treat pain and the underlying diseases which cause it

Scientific partnership model will support the funding and activities required to develop therapies using Progenza and Sygenus, targeting additional indications

Capital to be redeployed to support redefined strategic priorities and drive long-term value creation for shareholders

Regeneus Ltd (ASX: RGS), is pleased to provide an update of its revised strategy and focus to commercialise regenerative therapies that address the large and growing global pain market.