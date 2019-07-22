Regeneus : Positive preclinical trial results for Progenza in treating neuropathic pain

Progenza shows reversal of disease in neuropathic pain model

A single injection of Progenza resulted in the complete reversal of symptoms of allodynia

Trial conducted at the University of Adelaide under Professor Mark Hutchinson, as part of an Australian Research Council Linkage grant between UNSW, the University of Adelaide and Regeneus

Regeneus continues to accelerate its growth strategy focused on the global pain market

Regeneus Ltd (ASX: RGS), today announced positive results from its preclinical trial of Progenza in the treatment of allodynia, a condition in which pain occurs from what is normally non-painful stimulation of the skin, such as light touch.

The trial, completed with the University of Adelaide, assessed Progenza's ability to reverse the development of induced allodynia in the neuropathic pain model. Progenza is the Company's allogeneic off-the-shelf stem cell technology platform, developed for the treatment of pain in musculoskeletal and other inflammatory diseases.

The study showed a single injection of Progenza given on day 14 post-nerve injury was effective in gradually reversing allodynia to a level that is not significantly different than prior to injury. The preclinical results provide further validation of the significant potential for Progenza in the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Conducted under Professor Mark Hutchinson, the study was made possible via an Australian Research Council Linkage grant between UNSW, the University of Adelaide and Regeneus.

The study further supports the Company's growth strategy targeting the global neuropathic pain market, which at present, has limited successful treatment options, and many with substantial unwanted side effects such as the addictive opioid pharmaceuticals. The Company recognises the total addressable market for global pain as a significant market opportunity, with the global neuropathic pain industry alone estimated to be worth US$69 billion and forecast to reach US$79 Billion by 2024.