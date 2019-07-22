Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Regeneus : Positive preclinical trial results for Progenza in treating neuropathic pain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 08:20pm EDT
Highlights
  • Progenza shows reversal of disease in neuropathic pain model
  • A single injection of Progenza resulted in the complete reversal of symptoms of allodynia
  • Trial conducted at the University of Adelaide under Professor Mark Hutchinson, as part of an Australian Research Council Linkage grant between UNSW, the University of Adelaide and Regeneus
  • Regeneus continues to accelerate its growth strategy focused on the global pain market

Regeneus Ltd (ASX: RGS), today announced positive results from its preclinical trial of Progenza in the treatment of allodynia, a condition in which pain occurs from what is normally non-painful stimulation of the skin, such as light touch.

The trial, completed with the University of Adelaide, assessed Progenza's ability to reverse the development of induced allodynia in the neuropathic pain model. Progenza is the Company's allogeneic off-the-shelf stem cell technology platform, developed for the treatment of pain in musculoskeletal and other inflammatory diseases.

The study showed a single injection of Progenza given on day 14 post-nerve injury was effective in gradually reversing allodynia to a level that is not significantly different than prior to injury. The preclinical results provide further validation of the significant potential for Progenza in the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Conducted under Professor Mark Hutchinson, the study was made possible via an Australian Research Council Linkage grant between UNSW, the University of Adelaide and Regeneus.

The study further supports the Company's growth strategy targeting the global neuropathic pain market, which at present, has limited successful treatment options, and many with substantial unwanted side effects such as the addictive opioid pharmaceuticals. The Company recognises the total addressable market for global pain as a significant market opportunity, with the global neuropathic pain industry alone estimated to be worth US$69 billion and forecast to reach US$79 Billion by 2024.

Disclaimer

Regeneus Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 00:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:55pNOW AVAILABLE : Long-Life Work Roll Bearings for Rolling Mills
PU
08:54pLG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
RE
08:53pLG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
RE
08:50pMORTGAGE CHOICE : Demand for fixed rate home loans fell in June, reveals new data from Mortgage Choice.
PU
08:48pWhite House and Congress Reach Agreement on Spending, Debt Ceiling -- Update
DJ
08:45pKINGFISH : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (KFL - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Carol Campbell))
PU
08:45pKINGFISH : â“ June 2019 Quarter Update Newsletter
PU
08:45pKINGFISH : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (KFL - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Alistair Ryan))
PU
08:45pKINGFISH : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (KFL - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Andy Coupe))
PU
08:45pKINGFISH : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (KFL - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Carmel Fisher))
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2DOLLAR INDEX : Sterling on back foot due to growing concern about no-deal Brexit
3LG DISPLAY CO LTD : LG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
4COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to the M..
5Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group