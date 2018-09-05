Regeneus : Several interested parties in Japan

Regeneus has revised expected timing of an osteoarthritis (OA) clinical development licence deal for Progenza in Japan to Q4 CY18 (vs Q218); it is currently in active discussions with several parties. A licence deal would trigger a US$5m milestone payment from partner AGC and would effectively see Progenza commence a Phase II trial in knee OA in Japan.

Regeneus is in separate discussions with potential licensees for other indications and territories for Progenza, as well as for its other pipeline products. We roll forward our rNPV model to FY19, which lifts our valuation to A$181m (vs A$170m) or A$0.87/share. Depending on the terms, we estimate an OA licence deal could add up to ~A$50m to our valuation.