Regent Seven Seas Cruises :® Unveils 146 New Extraordinary Voyages for its 2021-2022 Season

Luxury travelers will find their answer in Regent Seven Seas Cruises®' 2021-2022 Voyage Collection Debut. The world's leading luxury ocean cruise line unveiled 146 voyages embarking April 2021 through May 2022 featuring 27 new ports of call, first-time sailings for Seven Seas Splendor™ in Northern Europe and the Baltics and for Seven Seas Explorer® in Alaska, immersive new land programs, remarkable new shore excursions and access to newly announced UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Japan, Portugal and Italy. Plus, a greater emphasis on Asia includes 10 voyages sailing the region with multiple in-port overnights. Highlights and firsts include:

"These voyages represent the most stunning and ambitious collection in our company's history. We are sailing to even more legendary and lesser-known destinations highlighted by included immersive land experiences in every port," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Whether searching for an exciting adventure, a new way to unwind or for something entirely different, we invite luxury travelers to find it with Regent and discover their next unrivaled experience, with the highest levels of elegance, comfort and hospitality on board."

27 Maiden Ports of Call

1. Fort Dauphin, Madagascar 2. Pergamum, Turkey 3. Paphos, Cyprus 4. Monemvasia, Greece 5. Igoumenitsa, Greece 6. Chios, Greece 7. Liepaja, Latvia 8. Wismar, Germany 9. Eskifjordur, Iceland 10. Klaksvik, Denmark

11. Rønne, Denmark

12. Dunkerque, France

13. Oban, Scotland

14. Turku, Finland

15. Kaliningrad, Russia

16. Nordfjordeid, Norway

17. Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

18. Fortaleza, Brazil 19. Natal, Brazil

20. Nagoya, Japan

21. Naze, Japan

22. Port Arthur, Australia

23. Whangarei, New Zealand

24. Nessebur, Bulgaria

25. Laguna San Rafael, Chile

26. Îles des Saintes, Guadeloupe

27. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

116 Overnight Stays Include:

St. Petersburg (10 Nights)

Istanbul (8)

Venice (7)

Jerusalem (Haifa) (6)

Bordeaux (6)

Ho Chi Minh City (4)

Osaka (4)

Hong Kong (3)

New York (3) Buenos Aires (3)

Walvis Bay (3)

Sydney (2)

Bali (Benoa) (2)

Bangkok (Laem habang) (2)

Kyoto (Kobe) (2)

Reykjavik (2)

Dublin (2) Durban (2)

Richard's Bay (2)

Rio de Janeiro (2)

Constanta (1)

Monte Carlo (1)

Hue/Da Nang (Chan May) (1)

Hanoi (Ha Long Bay) (1) Port Antonio (1)

Bridgetown (1)

Copenhagen (1)

Abu Dhabi (1)

Mahé, Seychelles (1)

Hobart (Tasmania) (1)

Colombo (1)

Mumbai (1)

Free Pre- or Post-Cruise Land Programs

27 voyages offer a free Pre- or Post-Cruise Land Program. Program examples include Vibrant Tokyo, Discover Singapore, Sydney Icons, Natural Wonders of New Zealand, Treasures of the U.A.E., Glimpse of Arabia, A Passion for Rio, and Chilean Wonders and Wines.

Highlights by Region of the World

Africa and Arabia

Explore mighty Africa with roundtrip voyages out of Cape Town , a new port of call in Madagascar and stops along the continent's east coast, from Seychelles to Réunion. Then, witness the marvels of Arabia with new Land Programs like savoring the Culinary Delights of the Ottomans .

Explore mighty with roundtrip voyages out of , a new port of call in and stops along the continent's east coast, from to Réunion. Then, witness the marvels of Arabia with new Land Programs like savoring the . Alaska

Cruise Alaska in the epitome of comfort aboard Seven Seas Explorer , the most luxurious ship sailing the region in 2021. Adventure ashore in Icy Straight Point, exploring the history of the Tlingit culture or capturing moments with the area's abundant wildlife and Discover Denali through one of Regent's immersive Land Programs.

Cruise in the epitome of comfort aboard , the most luxurious ship sailing the region in 2021. Adventure ashore in Icy Straight Point, exploring the history of the Tlingit culture or capturing moments with the area's abundant wildlife and through one of Regent's immersive Land Programs. Asia

Sail into the enchanting cultures of Asia with more voyages to the region than ever before, accompanied by more than 20 overnights and two new ports. Experience new Land Programs like Chengdu & Its Pandas or visit the newly-announced UNESCO World Heritage Site Mounded Tombs of Ancient Japan .

Sail into the enchanting cultures of with more voyages to the region than ever before, accompanied by more than 20 overnights and two new ports. Experience new Land Programs like or visit the newly-announced UNESCO World Heritage Site . Australia and New Zealand

Witness the grandeur of Australia and New Zealand through adventurous and insightful new Land Programs revealing Sydney Icons and the Natural Wonders of New Zealand , two new ports of call including a visit to the island of Tasmania and by cruising the majestic fjords of New Zealand's South Island.

Witness the grandeur of and through adventurous and insightful new Land Programs revealing and the , two new ports of call including a visit to the island of and by cruising the majestic fjords of South Island. Canada , New England and Bermuda

Step back in time more than 200 years through the historic buildings and epic museums found throughout New England and stroll beautiful parks and shores decorated by fall colors. Make the most of overnights in Quèbec City, exploring the wonderful French influences, from classic architectural designs to savory French-Canadian cuisine.

Step back in time more than 200 years through the historic buildings and epic museums found throughout New England and stroll beautiful parks and shores decorated by fall colors. Make the most of overnights in Quèbec City, exploring the wonderful French influences, from classic architectural designs to savory French-Canadian cuisine. Caribbean and Panama Canal

Sail from one tropical paradise to another aboard the luxurious Seven Seas Splendor . Savor authentic Jamaican cuisine during an in-port overnight in charming Port Antonio and feel the electricity in the air that comes with the preparations for Carnival when calling on Trinidad and Tobago .

Sail from one tropical paradise to another aboard the luxurious . Savor authentic Jamaican cuisine during an in-port overnight in charming Port Antonio and feel the electricity in the air that comes with the preparations for Carnival when calling on . Mediterranean

Return with Regent to the Black Sea and visit six new Mediterranean ports, from the Ancient City of Nessebur in Bulgaria to the modern, local charms of Igoumenitsa, Greece . Then, tour the newly announced UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Portugal and Italy for a new experience of history.

Return with Regent to the Black Sea and visit six new Mediterranean ports, from the Ancient City of Nessebur in to the modern, local charms of Igoumenitsa, . Then, tour the newly announced UNESCO World Heritage Sites in and for a new experience of history. Northern Europe

Tour the glory of the Baltic aboard Seven Seas Splendor, soaking in every moment of your journey. Ten new ports await, inviting guests to savor a glass of Scotch in the town it was made, go off the beaten path to a quaint Icelandic fishing village or visit the historic shores of Dunkerque.

Tour the glory of the Baltic aboard soaking in every moment of your journey. Ten new ports await, inviting guests to savor a glass of Scotch in the town it was made, go off the beaten path to a quaint Icelandic fishing village or visit the historic shores of Dunkerque. South America

Adventure deep into the Amazon aboard Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Mariner or Seven Seas Voyager and enjoy a Passion for Rio and Chilean Wonders and Wines, two fascinating new Land Programs. Then, board a voyage that offers a scenic cruise of Antarctica aboard Seven Seas Voyager.

Every Luxury Included

Regent fares always include all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, ground transfers, the largest collection of unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine and specialty restaurants, fine wines and spirits, enrichment speakers and entertainment, gratuities, and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.

Reservations and Early Booking Savings

Guests who book 2021-2022 voyages by Dec. 31, 2019 will enjoy Early Booking Savings. Special youth fares are applicable on select voyages and Seven Seas Society® member savings are applicable on select voyages. For more information please visit www.RSSC.com , call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent's modern four-ship fleet -- Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator and Seven Seas Voyager -- sails to more than 450 iconic and immersive destinations around the world and reflects $150 million in stunning refurbishments over the past three years. Regent will add Seven Seas Splendor™ in 2020 as the fleet's fifth ship and then grow by a sixth ship in 2023.

