Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Region's First Proton Therapy Cancer Treatment Coming to The University of Kansas Health System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:18pm EST

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kansas Health System is announcing plans to bring lifesaving proton therapy treatment to cancer patients in Kansas and the surrounding region. The treatment is a highly specialized, state-of-the-art form of radiation treatment, and will be offered through The University of Kansas Cancer Center for both adult and pediatric cancer patients.

"As one of the country's leading academic medical centers, bringing proton therapy to Kansas City allows us to enhance quality cancer care for everyone in the region, and to offer this care close to home," said Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System. Currently, there are 29 proton therapy centers in the United States. There are no centers in Kansas or the surrounding states of Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado and Arkansas.

"We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to bring proton therapy to Kansas City. This opens a new chapter for cancer care in Kansas and the surrounding region, augmenting the quality care already available through our health system," said Tammy Peterman, president of Kansas City division and executive vice president, chief operating officer, chief nursing officer for The University of Kansas Health System.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of targeted radiation treatment using protons – rather than x-rays – to attack cancerous tumors, minimizing radiation exposure to healthy organs and surrounding tissue. This personalized care offers opportunities to more precisely target treatment, with fewer short- and long-term side effects, depending on each patient's unique condition.

The therapy is most often used when precision treatment with less impact to surrounding areas is most critical, including brain, head, spine, neck, liver, prostate and central nervous system cancers as well as pediatric cancers. It also is increasingly being used in liver and esophagus cancers. Research continues to identify the most appropriate use in additional cancers, such as lung and breast. Use of proton therapy is projected to increase 62% by 2027 due to the increase in proton centers, the aging population and more indications for use.

"Our ongoing vision for The University of Kansas Health System is that no one should ever have to leave Kansas City to get the absolute best in health care. This is one more huge step forward. I am incredibly proud of our team," said Greg Graves, chair of The University of Kansas Health System's board.

The proton therapy center will be built at the Main Campus of The University of Kansas Health System at 4000 Cambridge Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. The center will be a multimillion-dollar investment, with total amounts being determined as construction, design, equipment and other factors are finalized. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

"Proton therapy treatment is now considered to be one of the most advanced, safe and effective methods to deliver cancer treatment for adult and pediatric patients alike," said Terance Tsue, MD, vice president and physician-in-chief of The University of Kansas Cancer Center. "As an NCI-designated cancer center, it is our mission to provide our patients with the most comprehensive, technologically advanced treatment options – and proton therapy represents a promising addition to treatment plans our patients can consider."

"In addition to offering treatment, the new center will offer opportunities to continue research on proton therapy for new and expanded uses in the future," said Roy Jensen, M.D., director of The University of Kansas Cancer Center. The video includes interviews with Bob Page, Tammy Peterman, Dr. Terry Tsue and Dr. Roy Jensen. The video also includes pictures of the proton therapy device.

This message is intended only for the person or entity to which it is addressed and may contain information that is privileged, confidential or otherwise protected from disclosure. Dissemination, distribution or copying of this message or the information herein by anyone other than the intended recipient, or an employee or agent responsible for delivering the message to the intended recipient, is prohibited. If you have received this message by mistake, please destroy it immediately and notify the sender.

Follow us on:
Twitter 
Facebook 
YouTube

University of Kansas Cancer Center logo

Medical News Network logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regions-first-proton-therapy-cancer-treatment-coming-to-the-university-of-kansas-health-system-300802773.html

SOURCE The University of Kansas Health System


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:11pAT&T : U.S. Appeals Court Rejects Justice Department Antitrust Challenge to AT&T-Time Warner Deal -- 4th Update
DJ
07:08pVITREOUS GLASS INC. : Re-Files Audited Financial Statements for the Years Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017
AQ
07:08pAES TIETE : Material Fact - Investment Projections
PU
07:08pNORTHERN TRUST : Pillar 3 Regulatory Disclosures
PU
07:08pNORTHERN TRUST : Market Risk Disclosures
PU
07:04pPLAZA RETAIL REIT : Announces its Year End Results
AQ
07:04pSankhya and GA-ASI Collaborate on Simulation and Training for India
BU
07:03pNORTHERN TRUST : Annual report to shareholders 2018
PU
07:03pAZURRX BIOPHARMA : General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership
PU
07:03pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : SVB/LEERINK Global Healthcare Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.