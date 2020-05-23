Log in
Regional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - Apr 2020

05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT

State of the region: Africa & Middle East

April 2020

Economy

GDP growth, selected countries

% change on a yr ago

2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Saudi Arabia

0.5

0.5

-0.4

0.4

Nigeria

2.2

2.1

2.1

2.5

Egypt

5.0

5.4

4.5

4.8

South Africa

0.1

0.7

0.1

-0.6

UAE

1.3

--

--

--

Kenya

6.4

5.7

5.2

--

Jordan

1.9

1.8

1.9

--

World*

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.5

Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis 2018

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2019

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

US$ broad index

114.7

115.8

117.8

122.8

Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.76

Nigerian naira (NGN)

362.9

363.5

365.8

381.5

Egyptian pound (EGP)

16.0

15.8

15.6

15.7

Sth African rand (ZAR)

14.0

15.0

15.7

17.9

UAE dirham (AED)

3.67

3.67

3.67

3.67

Kenyan shilling (KES)

101.4

100.3

101.2

105.1

Jordanian dinar (JOD)

0.71

0.71

0.71

0.71

Source: Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2019

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Crude oil (Brent)

64.2

63.9

55.7

33.9

Jet fuel

79.6

76.2

65.1

40.1

Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)

Business confidence - economy-wide PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

65

60

55

50

45

40

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Source: Markit

  • Business sentiment deteriorated significantly this month across the three key economies that we regularly track in Africa & Middle East. Some indicators of economic activity fell at a record-high pace amid COVID-19 related disruptions.
  • The COVID-19 outbreak also had an impact on March's FX movements. The US$ strengthened by a significant 4.3%, reflecting high demand for dollar liquidity. All of the key regional currencies fell against the US$, most notably the ZAR (down ~13.5%).
  • The monthly average jet fuel and crude oil price plunged by ~40% in March amidst the negative impact of COVID-19 on global demand along with the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Market

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Middle East

2.3

5.4

5.8

1.7

Africa

4.9

5.4

5.5

-0.7

World

4.2

4.5

2.5

-14.1

Routes (segment basis)

Middle East - Asia

3.5

5.2

5.2

-6.1

Middle East - Europe

4.4

9.0

7.2

4.4

Africa - Europe

4.5

-3.3

1.3

2.4

Middle East - Nth America

0.0

7.5

2.4

6.4

Africa - Middle East

-1.7

-1.5

0.6

-1.8

Africa - Asia

5.0

7.9

4.3

-34.2

Source: IATA Statistics Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widerevenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) contracted by 14.1%yoy in February as the COVID-19 outbreak weighed significantly on the China and Asia- Pacific markets in particular.
  • After four months of solid outcomes (averaging 6%yoy), growth in RPKs recorded by the Middle Eastern carriers fell to 1.7%yoy. This result was driven

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

by a decline on ME-Asia routes (-6.1%yoy vs +5.2%yoy in January) as flight cancellations and travel restrictions took effect.

  • Passenger volumes flown by African carriers contracted by 0.7%yoy in February, the weakest outcome since mid-2015. The deterioration reflected a 34%yoy RPK fall in the Africa-Asia market which had previously been one of the main contributors to the region's growth.

Growth in air passenger volumes

RPKs, % Growth year-on-year

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Middle East

Africa

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

All use of this report is subject to the Terms & Conditions of Use available here

Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Middle East

-4.6

-1.1

-1.3

4.3

Africa

7.4

10.8

6.5

6.2

World

-3.2

-1.6

-3.9

-1.4

Routes (segment basis)

Middle East - Asia

-2.7

1.0

-1.7

2.7

-5.2

-2.4

-3.2

3.7

Middle East - Europe

Africa - Europe

-1.7

-5.3

-6.4

-0.1

Middle East - Nth America

-7.0

-4.9

-1.1

9.5

Africa - Middle East

-6.5

-7.8

-5.7

4.4

Africa - Asia

12.4

17.0

2.3

8.8

Source: IATA Statistics Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widecargo tonne kilometres were 1.4% lower than their level of February 2019. However, the relatively moderate decline largely reflects the weak outcome observed a year ago. Indeed, in month-on- month terms, CTKs fell by 9.1% amid the virus crisis.
  • CTKs reported by carriers in the Middle East grew by 4.3%yoy in February - an improvement over the weaker

results of previous months. The growth uptick was driven by a robust expansion on the ME-Nth.Am trade lanes (up 9.5%yoy), but also a faster pace of growth on ME-Asia and ME-Europe routes.

  • YoY CTK growth of African airlines (6.2%) was broadly unchanged in February from that in January. The pace picked up to a solid 8.8%yoy on the smaller Africa-Asia trade lanes, but remained well below levels in H2 2019. Africa-ME CTK growth also improved (up 4.4%yoy).

Growth in air cargo volumes

CTKs, % Growth year-on-year

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Middle East

Africa

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Middle East

ASK

0.1

0.0

0.5

1.5

PLF

76.2

77.3

78.5

72.5

4.7

Africa

ASK

5.1

6.2

5.1

PLF

71.7

72.4

70.3

66.8

World

ASK

3.4

2.2

1.7

-8.7

PLF

82.6

82.2

80.4

75.9

Cargo

Middle East

ACTK

1.1

5.6

2.8

6.0

CLF

46.6

46.5

42.7

46.1

13.3

Africa

ACTK

10.0

9.3

3.0

CLF

35.5

36.9

34.4

36.8

World

ACTK

2.3

4.2

0.8

-4.4

CLF

46.7

46.6

44.7

46.4

Source: IATA Statistics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers

  • With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the industry-wide passenger load factor (PLF) dropped by 4.8ppts yoy, to 75.9%. The PLF recorded by African carriers also eased (down 3.9ppts yoy) while ME airlines posted a PLF broadly unchanged from a year ago.
  • The cancellation of passenger flights due to COVID-19 removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the cargo market. With ACTKs falling faster than CTKs, the industry-wide cargo LF picked up by 1.5ppts vs a year ago. At the regional level, the CLF for African airlines rose by 1.1ppts but fell by 0.7ppts for the ME carriers.

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019E

2018Q4

2019Q4

Africa & Middle East

-3.4

-4.0

7.5

13.4

Industry

5.7

5.1

5.9

7.0

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

  • The Q4 2019 airline financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit outcome ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose to a robust 13.4% of revenues.
  • Base passenger yields (excluding ancillaries and surcharges) declined in year-on-year terms across the majority of the region's key routes. Africa-Middle East was the main mover this month, posting yields down almost 6% vs February 2019.

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Middle East - Asia

7.3

1.4

4.6

-2.9

Middle East - Europe

-5.5

-7.9

0.4

-3.5

Africa - Europe

-7.0

-1.0

-0.7

0.1

Middle East - Nth America

3.8

-3.7

-0.2

-4.9

Middle East - Sth America

-6.0

10.8

-1.1

-2.2

Africa - Middle East

-5.0

-5.1

-0.1

-5.7

Africa - Nth America

-3.1

-6.8

-1.0

-0.4

Within Middle East

3.0

-5.3

-4.1

-4.2

Within Africa

-8.7

-6.2

-4.0

-4.6

Source: IATA DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • The latest data indicate a modest fall in jet aircraft deliveries for airlines based in Africa and the Middle East in 2020 vs 2019.

Aircraft deliveries to Africa & the Middle East (as of Apr 2020)

# deliveries made & due

Middle East

120

100

80

62

60

Africa

32

64

40

4

20

23

44

47

11

31

17

21

0

12

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Narrowbody

Widebody

Source: Cirium

Contact us via email at: economics@iata.org

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:42:03 UTC
