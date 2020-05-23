Regional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - Apr 2020

After four months of solid outcomes (averaging 6%yoy), growth in RPKs recorded by the Middle Eastern carriers fell to 1.7%yoy. This result was driven

by a decline on ME-Asia routes (-6.1%yoy vs +5.2%yoy in January) as flight cancellations and travel restrictions took effect.

Passenger volumes flown by African carriers contracted by 0.7%yoy in February, the weakest outcome since mid-2015. The deterioration reflected a 34%yoy RPK fall in the Africa-Asia market which had previously been one of the main contributors to the region's growth.

Growth in air passenger volumes

RPKs, % Growth year-on-year

20% 15% 10% 5% 0% -5% -10% -15% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Middle East Africa Total Industry

