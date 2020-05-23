|
Regional Briefing - Americas - Apr 2020
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT
State of the region: The Americas
Economy
GDP growth, selected countries
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
United States
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
Brazil
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
Mexico
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
-0.4
|
Canada
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
Argentina
|
-2.2
|
0.0
|
-1.8
|
-1.1
|
Colombia
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
Chile
|
1.0
|
1.8
|
2.8
|
-2.4
|
Peru
|
2.2
|
1.2
|
3.2
|
1.8
|
Latin America†
|
-0.3
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
World*
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis † Forecast since Q1 2019
|
Exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
end of period, # per US$
|
2019
|
Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20
|
US$ broad index
|
114.7
|
115.8
|
117.8
|
122.8
|
Brazilian real (BRL)
|
4.02
|
4.27
|
4.51
|
5.19
|
Mexican peso (MXN)
|
18.88
|
18.92
|
19.80
|
23.46
|
Argentine peso (ARS)
|
59.87
|
60.33
|
62.21
|
64.39
|
Colombian peso (COP)
|
3282
|
3425
|
3547
|
4060
|
Chilean peso (CLP)
|
752
|
801
|
820
|
852
|
Source: Datastream
|
|
|
|
|
World oil and jet fuel price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$/barrel (period ave.)
|
2019
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20Mar-20
|
Crude oil (Brent)
|
64.2
|
63.9
|
55.7
|
33.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jet fuel
|
79.6
|
76.2
|
65.1
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)
Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
60
55
50
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
Brazil
|
|
Mexico
|
|
US
|
Source: Markit
|
|
|
|
|
-
Operating conditions deteriorated across the three economies that we regularly track amidst measures taken to limit the COVID-19 spread. A common denominator of the decline was a sharp fall in new orders and production. In the US, unemployment reached its highest level since 2009.
-
The COVID-19 outbreak also impacted March's FX movements. The US$ strengthened by a significant 4.3%, reflecting high demand for dollar liquidity. All of the key regional currencies fell against the US$, most notably the MXN (down 18.5%).
-
The monthly average jet fuel and crude oil price plunged by ~40% in March amidst the negative impact of COVID-19 on global demand along with the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
|
Market
|
of the domestic markets (US domestic rose by a robust
|
Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)
|
10%yoy this month).
|
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N America
|
3.9
|
8.1
|
6.0
|
5.5
|
Latin America
|
4.2
|
1.5
|
0.6
|
3.1
|
World
|
4.2
|
4.5
|
2.5
|
-14.1
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US domestic
|
4.3
|
9.8
|
8.0
|
10.1
|
Brazil domestic
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
2.1
|
3.8
|
Nth America-Europe
|
4.3
|
8.0
|
6.3
|
8.6
|
Nth America-Asia
|
2.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
-30.4
|
Nth-Sth America
|
-2.7
|
-1.9
|
-3.2
|
1.1
|
Sth America-Europe
|
8.0
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
5.1
|
Within Sth America
|
-2.9
|
-10.7
|
-11.4
|
-10.2
|
Source: IATA Statistics
|
Note: historical data may be subject to revision
|
-
Industry-widerevenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) contracted by 14.1%yoy in February as the COVID-19 outbreak weighed significantly on the China and Asia- Pacific markets in particular.
-
RPKs flown by Nth.Am carriers expanded by a still solid 5.5% year-on-year in February. That said, the outcome
was largely driven by the outperformance and the size
IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics
-
RPK developments were mixed across the region's key international routes. Growth picked up to a robust 8.6% on the larger Nth.Am-Eur routes. The Nth.-Sth.Am & Sth.Am-Eur markets also posted a faster growth rate. In contrast, RPKs fell sharply, down 30%yoy, on the Nth.Am-Asia routes, reflecting the COVID-19 impact.
-
The situation will deteriorate further in March amid heightened travel restrictions, incl. the US-Europe ban.
Growth in air passenger volumes
RPKs, % Growth year-on-year
15%
12%
9%
6%
3%
0% -3%-6%-9%
|
-12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
Latin America
|
|
|
North America
|
|
|
Total Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Statistics
Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nth America
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
-2.5
|
-1.8
|
Latin America
|
-0.2
|
-2.5
|
1.0
|
1.8
|
World
|
-3.2
|
-1.6
|
-3.9
|
-1.4
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nth America-Asia
|
|
|
-3.7
|
-2.3
|
-3.0
|
-2.4
|
Nth America-Europe
|
|
|
-2.5
|
-4.4
|
-1.6
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nth-Sth America
|
|
-6.7
|
-8.8
|
-4.6
|
-5.1
|
|
|
|
-3.1
|
-7.0
|
-1.9
|
2.5
|
Sth America-Europe
|
|
|
Within Sth America
|
|
|
-8.6
|
-6.7
|
5.7
|
0.1
|
Source: IATA Statistics
|
Note: historical data may be subject to revision
|
-
Industry-widecargo tonne kilometres were 1.4% lower than their level of February 2019. However, this relatively moderate decline largely reflects the weak outcome observed a year ago. Indeed, in month-on- month terms, CTKs fell by 9.1% amid the virus crisis.
-
CTKs of North American airlines dipped by 1.8%yoy - a modest improvement from the 2.5% fall in January. Cargo volumes on Asia-Nth.Am trade lanes decreased
by 2.4%yoy, partly reflecting the initial impact of the factory closures and bottlenecks at warehouses and airports in Asia.
-
Carriers based in Latin America were relatively unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak, posting a 1.8%yoy CTK increase in February (up 0.8ppts vs the previous month). Of the key markets, Sth.Am-Europe expanded by a solid 2.5%yoy while volumes stabilized on Within Sth.Am routes (0.1%yoy).
Growth in air cargo volumes
CTKs, % Growth year-on-year
20%
15%
10%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
Latin America
|
|
North America
|
|
Total Industry
|
Source: IATA Statistics
Industry
Capacity growth and load factors
|
ASK/ACTK: % ch on a yr ago,
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
LF: % of ASK/ACTK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nth America
|
ASK
|
2.9
|
4.5
|
3.5
|
4.7
|
|
PLF
|
84.8
|
85.4
|
81.5
|
81.1
|
Latin America
|
ASK
|
3.0
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
3.5
|
|
PLF
|
82.6
|
82.4
|
82.7
|
81.2
|
World
|
ASK
|
3.4
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
-8.7
|
|
PLF
|
82.6
|
82.2
|
80.4
|
75.9
|
Cargo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nth America
|
ACTK
|
2.1
|
5.7
|
3.2
|
4.1
|
|
CLF
|
39.5
|
39.1
|
42.0
|
37.2
|
Latin America
|
ACTK
|
4.8
|
-2.2
|
2.2
|
-2.6
|
|
CLF
|
35.0
|
30.6
|
31.1
|
34.2
|
World
|
ACTK
|
2.3
|
4.2
|
0.8
|
-4.4
|
|
CLF
|
46.7
|
46.6
|
44.7
|
46.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Statistics. Note: LF=seasonally adjusted load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers
-
With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the industry-wide passenger load factor (PLF) dropped by 4.8ppts vs a year ago, to 75.9%. However, both Nth.Am and Sth.Am airlines posted a PLF around the historical maximum for the month.
-
The cancellation of passenger flights due to COVID-19 removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the cargo market. With ACTKs falling faster than CTKs, the industry-wide CLF increased by 1.5ppts vs a year ago.
Airline operating (EBIT) margins*
|
% revenues
|
2018
|
2019E
|
2018Q4
|
2019Q4
|
Nth America
|
9.1
|
9.6
|
9.5
|
10.0
|
Latin America
|
2.7
|
3.6
|
6.1
|
11.3
|
Industry
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
5.9
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted
At the regional level, the CLF for Lat.Am airlines rose 1.5ppts in Feb but declined by 2.2ppts for the Nth.Am carriers.
-
The Q4 2019 financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by 0.5ppts for Nth.Am carriers & 5ppts for Lat.Am airlines.
-
Developments in yields were mixed across the key markets in the region. Yields declined further (now down 2.6%yoy) on the larger Nth.Am-Eur routes while growth returned to positive territory in Nth.Am-Asia.
Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
Nth America-Europe
|
-3.4
|
-0.2
|
-0.5
|
-2.6
|
Nth America-Asia
|
-2.8
|
-0.8
|
-0.3
|
2.3
|
Nth-Sth America
|
-5.0
|
6.2
|
4.7
|
4.5
|
Sth America-Europe
|
-14.8
|
-6.0
|
-3.6
|
-2.2
|
Sth America-Asia
|
-7.6
|
-6.6
|
-4.9
|
-9.6
|
Within Sth America
|
-4.0
|
0.9
|
0.4
|
-1.6
Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
A modest fall in jet aircraft deliveries is scheduled for carriers based in Latin America and a slight increase for North American airlines in 2020 versus 2019.
Aircraft deliveries to the Americas (as of Apr 2020)
|
# deliveries made & due
|
|
|
400
|
NthAm
|
|
350
|
|
|
300
|
53
|
|
|
68
|
250
|
56
|
|
|
200Lat.Am
|
150
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
100
|
8
|
15
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
78
|
78
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Narrowbody
|
Widebody
|
|
Source: Cirium
|
|