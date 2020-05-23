Regional Briefing - Americas - Apr 2020

Log in
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT

State of the region: The Americas

April 2020

Economy

GDP growth, selected countries

% change on a yr ago

2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

United States

2.3

2.3

2.1

2.3

Brazil

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.7

Mexico

-0.1

0.1

-0.2

-0.4

Canada

1.6

2.0

1.6

1.5

Argentina

-2.2

0.0

-1.8

-1.1

Colombia

3.3

3.3

3.5

3.4

Chile

1.0

1.8

2.8

-2.4

Peru

2.2

1.2

3.2

1.8

Latin America

-0.3

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

World*

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.5

Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis Forecast since Q1 2019

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2019

Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20

US$ broad index

114.7

115.8

117.8

122.8

Brazilian real (BRL)

4.02

4.27

4.51

5.19

Mexican peso (MXN)

18.88

18.92

19.80

23.46

Argentine peso (ARS)

59.87

60.33

62.21

64.39

Colombian peso (COP)

3282

3425

3547

4060

Chilean peso (CLP)

752

801

820

852

Source: Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2019

Jan-20

Feb-20Mar-20

Crude oil (Brent)

64.2

63.9

55.7

33.9

Jet fuel

79.6

76.2

65.1

40.1

Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)

Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

60

55

50

45

40

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Brazil

Mexico

US

Source: Markit

  • Operating conditions deteriorated across the three economies that we regularly track amidst measures taken to limit the COVID-19 spread. A common denominator of the decline was a sharp fall in new orders and production. In the US, unemployment reached its highest level since 2009.
  • The COVID-19 outbreak also impacted March's FX movements. The US$ strengthened by a significant 4.3%, reflecting high demand for dollar liquidity. All of the key regional currencies fell against the US$, most notably the MXN (down 18.5%).
  • The monthly average jet fuel and crude oil price plunged by ~40% in March amidst the negative impact of COVID-19 on global demand along with the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Market

of the domestic markets (US domestic rose by a robust

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

10%yoy this month).

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

N America

3.9

8.1

6.0

5.5

Latin America

4.2

1.5

0.6

3.1

World

4.2

4.5

2.5

-14.1

Routes (segment basis)

US domestic

4.3

9.8

8.0

10.1

Brazil domestic

0.4

1.6

2.1

3.8

Nth America-Europe

4.3

8.0

6.3

8.6

Nth America-Asia

2.0

6.0

3.0

-30.4

Nth-Sth America

-2.7

-1.9

-3.2

1.1

Sth America-Europe

8.0

3.3

3.2

5.1

Within Sth America

-2.9

-10.7

-11.4

-10.2

Source: IATA Statistics

Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widerevenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) contracted by 14.1%yoy in February as the COVID-19 outbreak weighed significantly on the China and Asia- Pacific markets in particular.
  • RPKs flown by Nth.Am carriers expanded by a still solid 5.5% year-on-year in February. That said, the outcome

was largely driven by the outperformance and the size

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

  • RPK developments were mixed across the region's key international routes. Growth picked up to a robust 8.6% on the larger Nth.Am-Eur routes. The Nth.-Sth.Am & Sth.Am-Eur markets also posted a faster growth rate. In contrast, RPKs fell sharply, down 30%yoy, on the Nth.Am-Asia routes, reflecting the COVID-19 impact.
  • The situation will deteriorate further in March amid heightened travel restrictions, incl. the US-Europe ban.

Growth in air passenger volumes

RPKs, % Growth year-on-year

15%

12%

9%

6%

3%

0% -3%-6%-9%

-12%

-15%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Latin America

North America

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

All use of this report is subject to the Terms & Conditions of Use available here

Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Nth America

-1.1

-1.1

-2.5

-1.8

Latin America

-0.2

-2.5

1.0

1.8

World

-3.2

-1.6

-3.9

-1.4

Routes (segment basis)

Nth America-Asia

-3.7

-2.3

-3.0

-2.4

Nth America-Europe

-2.5

-4.4

-1.6

5.8

Nth-Sth America

-6.7

-8.8

-4.6

-5.1

-3.1

-7.0

-1.9

2.5

Sth America-Europe

Within Sth America

-8.6

-6.7

5.7

0.1

Source: IATA Statistics

Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widecargo tonne kilometres were 1.4% lower than their level of February 2019. However, this relatively moderate decline largely reflects the weak outcome observed a year ago. Indeed, in month-on- month terms, CTKs fell by 9.1% amid the virus crisis.
  • CTKs of North American airlines dipped by 1.8%yoy - a modest improvement from the 2.5% fall in January. Cargo volumes on Asia-Nth.Am trade lanes decreased

by 2.4%yoy, partly reflecting the initial impact of the factory closures and bottlenecks at warehouses and airports in Asia.

  • Carriers based in Latin America were relatively unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak, posting a 1.8%yoy CTK increase in February (up 0.8ppts vs the previous month). Of the key markets, Sth.Am-Europe expanded by a solid 2.5%yoy while volumes stabilized on Within Sth.Am routes (0.1%yoy).

Growth in air cargo volumes

CTKs, % Growth year-on-year

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Latin America

North America

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

ASK/ACTK: % ch on a yr ago,

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Nth America

ASK

2.9

4.5

3.5

4.7

PLF

84.8

85.4

81.5

81.1

Latin America

ASK

3.0

0.9

0.1

3.5

PLF

82.6

82.4

82.7

81.2

World

ASK

3.4

2.2

1.7

-8.7

PLF

82.6

82.2

80.4

75.9

Cargo

Nth America

ACTK

2.1

5.7

3.2

4.1

CLF

39.5

39.1

42.0

37.2

Latin America

ACTK

4.8

-2.2

2.2

-2.6

CLF

35.0

30.6

31.1

34.2

World

ACTK

2.3

4.2

0.8

-4.4

CLF

46.7

46.6

44.7

46.4

Source: IATA Statistics. Note: LF=seasonally adjusted load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers

  • With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the industry-wide passenger load factor (PLF) dropped by 4.8ppts vs a year ago, to 75.9%. However, both Nth.Am and Sth.Am airlines posted a PLF around the historical maximum for the month.
  • The cancellation of passenger flights due to COVID-19 removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the cargo market. With ACTKs falling faster than CTKs, the industry-wide CLF increased by 1.5ppts vs a year ago.

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019E

2018Q4

2019Q4

Nth America

9.1

9.6

9.5

10.0

Latin America

2.7

3.6

6.1

11.3

Industry

5.7

5.1

5.9

7.0

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

At the regional level, the CLF for Lat.Am airlines rose 1.5ppts in Feb but declined by 2.2ppts for the Nth.Am carriers.

  • The Q4 2019 financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by 0.5ppts for Nth.Am carriers & 5ppts for Lat.Am airlines.
  • Developments in yields were mixed across the key markets in the region. Yields declined further (now down 2.6%yoy) on the larger Nth.Am-Eur routes while growth returned to positive territory in Nth.Am-Asia.

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Nth America-Europe

-3.4

-0.2

-0.5

-2.6

Nth America-Asia

-2.8

-0.8

-0.3

2.3

Nth-Sth America

-5.0

6.2

4.7

4.5

Sth America-Europe

-14.8

-6.0

-3.6

-2.2

Sth America-Asia

-7.6

-6.6

-4.9

-9.6

Within Sth America

-4.0

0.9

0.4

-1.6

Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • A modest fall in jet aircraft deliveries is scheduled for carriers based in Latin America and a slight increase for North American airlines in 2020 versus 2019.

Aircraft deliveries to the Americas (as of Apr 2020)

# deliveries made & due

400

NthAm

350

300

53

68

250

56

200Lat.Am

150

287

244

240

100

8

15

4

50

78

78

66

0

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Narrowbody

Widebody

Source: Cirium

Contact us via email at: economics@iata.org

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:42:02 UTC
