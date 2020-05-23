Regional Briefing - Americas - Apr 2020

The cancellation of passenger flights due to

With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the

At the regional level, the CLF for Lat.Am airlines rose 1.5ppts in Feb but declined by 2.2ppts for the Nth.Am carriers.

The Q4 2019 financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by 0.5ppts for Nth.Am carriers & 5ppts for Lat.Am airlines.

industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by 0.5ppts for Nth.Am carriers & 5ppts for Lat.Am airlines. Developments in yields were mixed across the key markets in the region. Yields declined further (now down 2.6%yoy) on the larger Nth.Am-Eur routes while growth returned to positive territory in Nth.Am-Asia.

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago 2019 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Nth America-Europe -3.4 -0.2 -0.5 -2.6 Nth America-Asia -2.8 -0.8 -0.3 2.3 Nth-Sth America -5.0 6.2 4.7 4.5 Sth America-Europe -14.8 -6.0 -3.6 -2.2 Sth America-Asia -7.6 -6.6 -4.9 -9.6 Within Sth America -4.0 0.9 0.4 -1.6

A modest fall in jet aircraft deliveries is scheduled for carriers based in Latin America and a slight increase for North American airlines in 2020 versus 2019.

Aircraft deliveries to the Americas (as of Apr 2020)

# deliveries made & due 400 NthAm 350 300 53 68 250 56

200Lat.Am

150 287 244 240 100 8 15 4 50 78 78 66 0 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Narrowbody Widebody

