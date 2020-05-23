|
Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific - Apr 2020
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT
State of the region: Asia Pacific
Economy
GDP growth, selected countries
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
India
|
5.3
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
4.7
|
Japan
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
1.7
|
-0.7
|
Indonesia
|
5.0
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
Korea
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
Australia
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
2.2
|
Thailand
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
1.6
|
Malaysia
|
4.3
|
4.9
|
4.4
|
3.6
|
World*
|
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
* Market exchange rate basis
|
† Estimate Source: Datastream
|
|
Exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
end of period, # per US$
|
2019
|
Jan-20Feb-20
|
Mar-20
|
US$ broad index
|
114.7
|
115.8
|
117.8
|
122.8
|
Japanese yen (JPY)
|
108.6
|
108.4
|
108.0
|
107.9
|
Australian dollar (AUD)
|
1.43
|
1.49
|
1.55
|
1.63
|
Sth Korean won (KRW)
|
1155
|
1198
|
1209
|
1219
|
Indian rupee (INR)
|
71.4
|
71.4
|
72.2
|
75.7
|
Indonesian rupiah (IDR)
|
13883
|
13655
|
14348
|
16310
|
Thai baht (THB)
|
30.0
|
31.2
|
31.6
|
32.8
|
Malaysian ringgit (MYR)
|
4.09
|
4.10
|
4.22
|
4.32
|
Source: Datastream
|
|
|
|
|
World oil and jet fuel price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$/barrel (period ave.)
|
2019
|
Jan-20Feb-20
|
Mar-20
|
Crude oil (Brent)
|
64.2
|
63.9
|
55.7
|
33.9
|
Jet fuel
|
79.6
|
76.2
|
65.1
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)
Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
60
55
50
45
40
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
India
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Markit
-
Business sentiment in Indonesia and Japan plunged in March as manufacturers struggled with restrictive measures amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Business confidence also fell in India as weaker global demand weighed on the country's exports.
-
The virus also impacted March's FX movements. The US$ strengthened by a significant 4.3%, reflecting high demand for dollar liquidity. All of the key regional currencies fell against the US$, most notably the IDR (down ~14%).
-
The monthly average jet fuel and crude oil price plunged by ~40% in March amidst the negative impact of COVID-19 on global fuel demand along with the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Market
Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
0.5
|
-41.3
|
World
|
4.2
|
4.5
|
2.5
|
-14.1
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India domestic
|
5.2
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
8.4
|
Japan domestic
|
3.9
|
2.1
|
3.9
|
-2.8
|
Australia domestic
|
0.7
|
2.4
|
0.5
|
-4.0
|
Asia - Europe
|
6.6
|
5.1
|
4.1
|
-20.4
|
Within Asia
|
6.4
|
5.2
|
4.7
|
-40.7
|
Asia - Nth America
|
2.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
-30.4
|
Asia - Middle East
|
3.5
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
-6.1
|
S/w Pacific - N/S America
|
4.8
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
2.1
|
Asia - Africa
|
5.0
|
7.9
|
4.3
|
-34.2
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Statistics Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
Industry-widerevenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) contracted by 14.1%yoy in February as the COVID-19 outbreak weighed significantly on the China domestic and broader Asia-Pacific markets.
-
Asia-PacificRPKs declined by 41%yoy in February. The region's carriers bore the brunt of the decline as flights
to/from China were cancelled and demand for travel to/from and within the region plummeted.
-
Domestic RPKs picked up to 8.4%yoy in India as local carriers boosted air travel demand by lowering airfares in the typically weak travel season. By contrast air travel demand deteriorated in domestic Australia and Japan - markets popular amongst Chinese tourists.
-
Four of the region's six key remaining markets contracted by more than 20%yoy in February reflecting the severe impact of the virus on air travel demand.
Growth in air passenger volumes
RPKs, % Growth year-on-year
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
Total Industry
|
Source: IATA Statistics
Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
-5.6
|
-2.8
|
-6.4
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
-3.2
|
-1.6
|
-3.9
|
-1.4
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia - Europe
|
-1.6
|
0.6
|
-2.7
|
-6.4
|
Asia - Nth America
|
-3.7
|
-2.3
|
-3.0
|
-2.4
|
Within Asia
|
-7.4
|
-0.2
|
-9.4
|
9.8
|
Asia - Middle East
|
-2.7
|
1.0
|
-1.7
|
2.7
|
S/w Pacific - N/S America
|
-8.5
|
-5.6
|
4.7
|
-5.4
|
Asia - Africa
|
12.4
|
17.0
|
2.3
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Statistics Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
Industry-widecargo tonne kilometres were 1.4% lower than their level of February 2019. However, the relatively moderate decline largely reflects the weak outcome a year ago. Indeed, in month-on-month terms, CTKs fell by 9.1% amid the virus crisis.
-
COVID-19weighed significantly on CTKs in the Asia Pacific region - the world's primary manufacturing and distribution hub. Indeed, in month-on-month terms, air
cargo volumes declined by a sizeable 15% - the largest fall in the history of this time series (since 1990). As was the case at the industry level, the region's modest yoy CTK decline reflects a weak outcome for February 2019 - the height of the China-US trade war.
-
Of the region's key markets, Asia-Europe contracted by 6.4%yoy - more than twice the pace of the decline seen in January. The Within Asia market saw cargo volumes up by ~10%yoy, which, again, is largely a reflection of the weak Feb 2019 outcome (-15.5%yoy).
Growth in air cargo volumes
CTKs, % Growth year-on-year
20%
15%
10%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Asia-Pacific
|
Total Industry
|
Source: IATA Statistics
|
Industry
Capacity growth and load factors
|
ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
LF: % of ASK/ACTK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
ASK
|
4.6
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
-28.2
|
|
PLF
|
81.9
|
81.7
|
80.0
|
67.8
|
World
|
ASK
|
3.4
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
-8.7
|
|
PLF
|
82.6
|
82.2
|
80.4
|
75.9
|
Cargo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia/Pacific
|
ACTK
|
1.1
|
2.7
|
-1.1
|
-17.7
|
|
CLF
|
52.3
|
52.3
|
47.7
|
54.3
|
World
|
ACTK
|
2.3
|
4.2
|
0.8
|
-4.4
|
|
CLF
|
46.7
|
46.6
|
44.7
|
46.4
Source: IATA Statistics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers
-
With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the industry-wide passenger load factor (PLF) dropped by a significant 4.8ppts vs a year ago. The Asia Pacific PLF eased even more sharply, down 15.1ppts yoy.
-
The cancellation of passenger flights due to COVID-19 removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the cargo market. With ACTKs falling faster than CTKs, the CLF picked up by 1.5ppts vs a year ago. At the regional level, Asia Pacific airlines recorded a CLF 8.6ppts higher compared with a year ago.
-
The Q4 2019 airline financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19
Airline operating (EBIT) margins*
|
% revenues
|
2018
|
2019E
|
2018Q4
|
2019Q4
|
Asia Pacific
|
4.7
|
3.5
|
4.7
|
5.6
|
Industry
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
5.9
|
7.0
Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted
crisis. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by around 1ppt to 5.6% of revenues.
-
Developments in passenger yields (denominated in US$) deteriorated across the key markets for the region. Yield growth returned to negative territory for both India and Australia domestic routes. Yields also declined sharply for the Within Asia market (-17.2%) and to a lesser extent on Asia-Europe routes (-5.7%).
Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20Feb-20
|
India domestic
|
3.3
|
-1.5
|
1.3
|
-3.3
|
Australia domestic
|
-5.6
|
-1.2
|
1.0
|
-4.8
|
Asia - Europe
|
-7.7
|
-6.6
|
-2.2
|
-5.7
|
Within Asia
|
-4.5
|
-2.5
|
3.7
|
-17.2
|
Asia - Nth America
|
-2.6
|
-4.5
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
Asia - Middle East
|
7.7
|
5.6
|
6.0
|
0.5
|
Asia - Sth America
|
-7.8
|
-4.0
|
-1.8
|
-4.8
|
Asia - Africa
|
-5.8
|
-4.4
|
3.1
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
|
Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
The latest data show a slight fall in jet aircraft deliveries scheduled for Asia Pacific carriers in 2020 vs 2019.
Aircraft deliveries to the Asia Pacific (as of Apr 2020)
-
deliveries made & due 800
|
700
|
173
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
571
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
355
|
299
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Narrowbody
|
Widebody
Source: Cirium
Disclaimer
IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:42:02 UTC
|
|