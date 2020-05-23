Log in
Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific - Apr 2020

05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT

State of the region: Asia Pacific

April 2020

Economy

GDP growth, selected countries

% change on a yr ago

2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

India

5.3

5.6

5.1

4.7

Japan

0.7

0.9

1.7

-0.7

Indonesia

5.0

5.1

5.0

5.0

Korea

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.3

Australia

1.8

1.6

1.8

2.2

Thailand

2.4

2.4

2.6

1.6

Malaysia

4.3

4.9

4.4

3.6

World*

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.5

* Market exchange rate basis

Estimate Source: Datastream

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2019

Jan-20Feb-20

Mar-20

US$ broad index

114.7

115.8

117.8

122.8

Japanese yen (JPY)

108.6

108.4

108.0

107.9

Australian dollar (AUD)

1.43

1.49

1.55

1.63

Sth Korean won (KRW)

1155

1198

1209

1219

Indian rupee (INR)

71.4

71.4

72.2

75.7

Indonesian rupiah (IDR)

13883

13655

14348

16310

Thai baht (THB)

30.0

31.2

31.6

32.8

Malaysian ringgit (MYR)

4.09

4.10

4.22

4.32

Source: Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2019

Jan-20Feb-20

Mar-20

Crude oil (Brent)

64.2

63.9

55.7

33.9

Jet fuel

79.6

76.2

65.1

40.1

Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)

Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

60

55

50

45

40

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

India

Indonesia

Japan

Source: Markit

  • Business sentiment in Indonesia and Japan plunged in March as manufacturers struggled with restrictive measures amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Business confidence also fell in India as weaker global demand weighed on the country's exports.
  • The virus also impacted March's FX movements. The US$ strengthened by a significant 4.3%, reflecting high demand for dollar liquidity. All of the key regional currencies fell against the US$, most notably the IDR (down ~14%).
  • The monthly average jet fuel and crude oil price plunged by ~40% in March amidst the negative impact of COVID-19 on global fuel demand along with the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Market

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Asia Pacific

4.8

3.8

0.5

-41.3

World

4.2

4.5

2.5

-14.1

Routes (segment basis)

India domestic

5.2

2.8

2.7

8.4

Japan domestic

3.9

2.1

3.9

-2.8

Australia domestic

0.7

2.4

0.5

-4.0

Asia - Europe

6.6

5.1

4.1

-20.4

Within Asia

6.4

5.2

4.7

-40.7

Asia - Nth America

2.0

6.0

3.0

-30.4

Asia - Middle East

3.5

5.2

5.2

-6.1

S/w Pacific - N/S America

4.8

3.5

3.5

2.1

Asia - Africa

5.0

7.9

4.3

-34.2

Source: IATA Statistics Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widerevenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) contracted by 14.1%yoy in February as the COVID-19 outbreak weighed significantly on the China domestic and broader Asia-Pacific markets.
  • Asia-PacificRPKs declined by 41%yoy in February. The region's carriers bore the brunt of the decline as flights

to/from China were cancelled and demand for travel to/from and within the region plummeted.

  • Domestic RPKs picked up to 8.4%yoy in India as local carriers boosted air travel demand by lowering airfares in the typically weak travel season. By contrast air travel demand deteriorated in domestic Australia and Japan - markets popular amongst Chinese tourists.
  • Four of the region's six key remaining markets contracted by more than 20%yoy in February reflecting the severe impact of the virus on air travel demand.

Growth in air passenger volumes

RPKs, % Growth year-on-year

15%

0%

-15%

-30%

-45%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Asia-Pacific

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

All use of this report is subject to the Terms & Conditions of Use available here

Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Asia Pacific

-5.6

-2.8

-6.4

-2.2

World

-3.2

-1.6

-3.9

-1.4

Routes (segment basis)

Asia - Europe

-1.6

0.6

-2.7

-6.4

Asia - Nth America

-3.7

-2.3

-3.0

-2.4

Within Asia

-7.4

-0.2

-9.4

9.8

Asia - Middle East

-2.7

1.0

-1.7

2.7

S/w Pacific - N/S America

-8.5

-5.6

4.7

-5.4

Asia - Africa

12.4

17.0

2.3

8.8

Source: IATA Statistics Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widecargo tonne kilometres were 1.4% lower than their level of February 2019. However, the relatively moderate decline largely reflects the weak outcome a year ago. Indeed, in month-on-month terms, CTKs fell by 9.1% amid the virus crisis.
  • COVID-19weighed significantly on CTKs in the Asia Pacific region - the world's primary manufacturing and distribution hub. Indeed, in month-on-month terms, air

cargo volumes declined by a sizeable 15% - the largest fall in the history of this time series (since 1990). As was the case at the industry level, the region's modest yoy CTK decline reflects a weak outcome for February 2019 - the height of the China-US trade war.

  • Of the region's key markets, Asia-Europe contracted by 6.4%yoy - more than twice the pace of the decline seen in January. The Within Asia market saw cargo volumes up by ~10%yoy, which, again, is largely a reflection of the weak Feb 2019 outcome (-15.5%yoy).

Growth in air cargo volumes

CTKs, % Growth year-on-year

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Asia-Pacific

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Asia Pacific

ASK

4.6

2.7

2.3

-28.2

PLF

81.9

81.7

80.0

67.8

World

ASK

3.4

2.2

1.7

-8.7

PLF

82.6

82.2

80.4

75.9

Cargo

Asia/Pacific

ACTK

1.1

2.7

-1.1

-17.7

CLF

52.3

52.3

47.7

54.3

World

ACTK

2.3

4.2

0.8

-4.4

CLF

46.7

46.6

44.7

46.4

Source: IATA Statistics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers

  • With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the industry-wide passenger load factor (PLF) dropped by a significant 4.8ppts vs a year ago. The Asia Pacific PLF eased even more sharply, down 15.1ppts yoy.
  • The cancellation of passenger flights due to COVID-19 removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the cargo market. With ACTKs falling faster than CTKs, the CLF picked up by 1.5ppts vs a year ago. At the regional level, Asia Pacific airlines recorded a CLF 8.6ppts higher compared with a year ago.
  • The Q4 2019 airline financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019E

2018Q4

2019Q4

Asia Pacific

4.7

3.5

4.7

5.6

Industry

5.7

5.1

5.9

7.0

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted

crisis. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by around 1ppt to 5.6% of revenues.

  • Developments in passenger yields (denominated in US$) deteriorated across the key markets for the region. Yield growth returned to negative territory for both India and Australia domestic routes. Yields also declined sharply for the Within Asia market (-17.2%) and to a lesser extent on Asia-Europe routes (-5.7%).

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20Feb-20

India domestic

3.3

-1.5

1.3

-3.3

Australia domestic

-5.6

-1.2

1.0

-4.8

Asia - Europe

-7.7

-6.6

-2.2

-5.7

Within Asia

-4.5

-2.5

3.7

-17.2

Asia - Nth America

-2.6

-4.5

4.2

4.0

Asia - Middle East

7.7

5.6

6.0

0.5

Asia - Sth America

-7.8

-4.0

-1.8

-4.8

Asia - Africa

-5.8

-4.4

3.1

-2.1

Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • The latest data show a slight fall in jet aircraft deliveries scheduled for Asia Pacific carriers in 2020 vs 2019.

Aircraft deliveries to the Asia Pacific (as of Apr 2020)

  • deliveries made & due 800

700

173

600

500

400

151

300

571

86

200

355

299

100

0

2018

2019

2020

Narrowbody

Widebody

Source: Cirium

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

Contact us via email at: economics@iata.org

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:42:02 UTC
