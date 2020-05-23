Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Regional Briefing - Europe - Apr 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT

State of the region: Europe

Economy

GDP growth, selected economies

% change on a year ago

2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Germany

0.6

0.3

0.6

0.5

Russia

1.3

1.1

1.5

2.1

France

1.3

1.5

1.5

0.9

UK

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.1

Italy

0.3

0.4

0.5

0.1

Spain

2.0

2.0

1.9

1.8

Turkey

0.9

-1.6

1.0

6.0

Israel

3.4

3.2

3.5

3.7

Euro zone

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.0

Eastern Europe

2.8

2.8

2.8

3.0

World*

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.5

Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis Forecast since Q1 2019

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2019

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

US$ broad index

114.7

115.8

117.8

122.8

European euro (EUR)

0.89

0.90

0.91

0.91

Russian ruble (RUB)

62.11

63.91

67.20

78.13

British pound (GBP)

0.75

0.76

0.78

0.81

Turkish lira (TRY)

5.95

5.98

6.25

6.59

Israeli shekel (ILS)

3.45

3.45

3.49

3.54

Source: Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2019

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Crude oil (Brent)

64.2

63.9

55.7

33.9

Jet fuel

79.6

76.2

65.1

40.1

Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)

April 2020

Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

65

60

55

50

45

40

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

UK

Euro zone

Russia

Source: Markit

  • Business confidence deteriorated across the three key economies that we regularly track for the region as manufacturers struggled with restrictive measures resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
  • The virus also impacted March's FX movements. The US$ strengthened by a significant 4.3%, reflecting high demand for dollar liquidity. All of the key regional currencies fell against the US$, most notably the RUB (down 16.3%).
  • The monthly average jet fuel and crude oil price plunged by ~40% in March amidst the negative impact of COVID-19 on global demand along with the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Market

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Europe

4.3

2.5

1.6

0.7

World

4.2

4.5

2.5

-14.1

Routes (segment basis)

Russia domestic

6.7

3.0

4.3

7.7

Within Europe

5.6

4.9

3.8

6.2

Europe - North America

4.3

8.0

6.3

8.6

Europe - Asia

6.6

5.1

4.1

-20.4

Europe - Middle East

4.4

9.0

7.2

4.4

Europe - Africa

4.5

-3.3

1.3

2.4

8.0

3.3

3.2

5.1

Europe - South America

Source: IATA Statistics Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widerevenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) contracted by 14.1%yoy in February as the COVID-19 outbreak weighed significantly on the China and Asia- Pacific markets in particular.
  • The European carriers posted year-on-year growth of just 0.7% in February - the worst outcome in a decade.

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

  • The slowdown was driven by routes to/from Asia, where the growth rate slowed by 25ppts compared with January. The Within Europe market expanded solidly (+6.2%yoy) despite initial flight suspensions on routes to/from Italy.
  • Of the other key routes for the region, Russian domestic RPKs increased by 7.7%yoy (an 8-month high) and passenger volumes picked up by a robust 8.6% on Europe-Nth.Am routes.

Growth in air passenger volumes

RPKs, % Growth year-on-year

15%

12%

9%

6%

3%

0%

-3%

-6%

-9%

-12%

-15%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Europe

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

All use of this report is subject to the Terms & Conditions of Use available here

Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Europe

-1.9

-1.4

-4.2

-4.1

World

-3.2

-1.6

-3.9

-1.4

Routes (segment basis)

Europe - Asia

-1.6

0.6

-2.7

-6.4

Europe - North America

-2.5

-4.4

-1.6

5.8

Europe - Middle East

-5.2

-2.4

-3.2

3.7

Europe - Africa

-1.7

-5.3

-6.4

-0.1

Europe - South America

-3.1

-7.0

-1.9

2.5

Within Europe

-0.9

2.6

-1.9

-7.8

Source: IATA Statistics Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widecargo tonne kilometres were 1.4% lower than their level of February 2019. However, this relatively moderate decline largely reflects the weak outcome observed a year ago. Indeed, in month-on- month terms, CTKs fell by 9.1% amid the virus crisis.
  • European carriers reported a 4.1% annual drop in cargo volumes in February, similar to the outcome for

January. The European airlines were amongst the first to cancel flights to and from Asia (down 6.4%yoy), which contributed to the weaker performance - along with disrupted global supply chains.

  • Growth developments were mixed across the remaining regional markets. CTKs recovered on Europe-Nth.Am (5.8%yoy) and Europe-ME routes (3.7%yoy) while CTKs in the smaller Within Europe market declined further (down 6ppts to -7.8%yoy).

Growth in air cargo volumes

CTKs, % Growth year-on-year

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Europe

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Europe

ASK

3.6

0.2

-0.6

1.2

PLF

85.2

83.0

81.6

81.3

World

ASK

3.4

2.2

1.7

-8.7

PLF

82.6

82.2

80.4

75.9

Cargo

Europe

ACTK

3.4

3.9

-1.7

-3.8

CLF

51.6

53.3

49.2

53.1

World

ACTK

2.3

4.2

0.8

-4.4

CLF

46.7

46.6

44.7

46.4

Source: IATA Statistics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available freight tonne kilometers

  • With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the industry-wide passenger load factor (PLF) dropped by 4.8ppts yoy, to 75.9%. That said, the PLF recorded by European airlines in March seemed largely unaffected by the outbreak, remaining close to the record-high outcome for the month of February.
  • The cancellation of passenger flights due to COVID-19 removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the cargo market. With ACTKs falling faster than CTKs, the industry-wide cargo LF picked up by 1.5ppts vs a year ago. European carriers posted a CLF 0.2ppts lower than the level of a year ago.

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019E

2018Q4

2019Q4

Europe

6.2

4.7

2.5

3.7

Industry

5.7

5.1

5.9

7.0

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

  • The Q4 2019 airline financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by 1.2ppts to 3.7% of revenues.
  • Annual growth in base passenger yields either slowed or remained negative in February across the key markets for the region. Yield growth halved for both the Russia domestic and Within Europe markets compared with January, and turned negative for the Europe- Nth.Am routes (down 1.5%yoy).

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20Feb-20

Russia domestic

-5.4

8.7

8.3

3.9

Within Europe

-6.7

1.6

1.5

0.8

Europe - North America

-3.9

-0.4

0.5

-1.5

Europe - Asia

-7.9

-6.0

-4.3

-5.2

Europe - Middle East

-5.8

-7.3

-2.2

-1.9

Europe - Africa

-7.3

-0.9

-1.4

-1.0

Europe - South America

-15.1

-5.3

-5.5

-2.1

Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • The latest data point to an increase in scheduled jet aircraft deliveries for European carriers in 2020 vs 2019, driven by orders of narrow-body aircraft.

Aircraft deliveries to Europe (as of Apr 2020)

  • deliveries made & due 450
  1. 55

300

84

250

83

200

365

150

264

100

212

50

0

2018

2019

2020

Narrowbody

Widebody

Source: Cirium

Contact us via email at: economics@iata.org

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06aUK to require employers to pay 20-30% of furloughed wage cost - The Times
RE
03:48aAmbassadors' views on China's Government Work Report (2)
PU
03:48aPakistan's ambassador on two sessions
PU
03:43aRecovery in air travel expected to lag economic activity
PU
03:43aCOVID-19 : Outlook for air travel in the next 5 years
PU
03:43aAir Passenger Monthly Analysis - Mar 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Americas - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Asia Pacific - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Europe - Apr 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing r..
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for C..
3ALPHABET INC. : Not Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants
4HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Rental-Car Company Hertz Files for Bankruptcy -- 2nd Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on NEJM Publication of Remdesivir Data From NIAID Study

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group