Regional Briefing - North Asia - Apr 2020

The cancellation of passenger flights due to

With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the

crisis. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by around 1ppt to 5.6% of revenues.

Developments in passenger yields (denominated in US$) deteriorated across the key markets for the region. Yield growth fell into a negative territory on China domestic routes (-13.5%yoy). Yields also declined sharply for the Within Asia market (-17.2%) and to a lesser extent on Asia-Europe routes (-5.7%).

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago 2019 Dec-19 Jan-20Feb-20 China domestic -6.1 0.3 8.8 -13.5 Asia - Europe -7.7 -6.6 -2.2 -5.7 Within Asia -4.5 -2.5 3.7 -17.2 Asia - Nth America -2.6 -4.5 4.2 4.0 Asia - Middle East 7.7 5.6 6.0 0.5 Asia - Sth America -7.8 -4.0 -1.8 -4.8 Asia - Africa -5.8 -4.4 3.1 -2.1

Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

The latest data point to a fall in the number of jet aircraft deliveries scheduled for both Chinese and the Asia Pacific airlines in 2020 compared to 2019.

Aircraft deliveries to China & the Asia Pacific (as of Apr 2020)

# deliveries made & due Asia Pacific 800 700 173 600 People's Republic of China 500 400 76 151 86 300 571 200 338 47 21 355 299 100 181 147 0 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Narrowbody Widebody

Source: Cirium

Note: Asia Pacific includes North Asia