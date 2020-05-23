|
Regional Briefing - North Asia - Apr 2020
State of the region: North Asia
Economy
GDP growth, selected economies
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
People's Republic of China
|
6.1
|
6.2
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
Chinese Taipei
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
2.7
|
3.8
|
Hong Kong (SAR), China
|
-1.4
|
0.1
|
-3.2
|
-2.9
|
Mongolia
|
4.9
|
6.3
|
4.2
|
1.8
|
Emerging Asia
|
5.5
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
World*
|
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis † Estimate
|
|
Exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
`
|
|
|
|
|
|
end of period, # per US$
|
2019
|
Jan-20Feb-20
|
Mar-20
|
US$ broad index
|
114.7
|
115.8
|
117.8
|
122.8
|
Chinese renminbi (CNY)
|
6.96
|
6.94
|
6.99
|
7.08
|
Taiwanese dollar (TWD)
|
30.0
|
30.2
|
30.3
|
30.2
|
Hong Kong dollar (HKD)
|
7.79
|
7.76
|
7.79
|
7.75
|
Mongolian tughrik (MNT)
|
2740
|
2748
|
2755
|
2775
|
Source: Datastream
|
|
|
|
|
World oil and jet fuel price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$/barrel (period ave.)
|
2019
|
Jan-20Feb-20
|
Mar-20
|
Crude oil (Brent)
|
64.2
|
63.9
|
55.7
|
33.9
|
Jet fuel
|
79.6
|
76.2
|
65.1
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)
-
Chinese business sentiment recovered from the trough in February as workers returned to work following the COVID-19 disruptions, and production increased. That
Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
China
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
|
Chinese Taipei
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Markit
said, the country's supply chains & demand remained disrupted. China's rebound was not mimicked by Hong Kong or Chinese Taipei, which are both suffering from faltering global demand and other adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The virus also impacted March's FX movements. The US$ strengthened by 4.3%, reflecting high demand for dollar liquidity. Of the key regional currencies, the CNY ended the month down 1.3% vs the US$ while the HKG gained 0.5%.
-
The monthly average jet fuel and crude oil price plunged by ~40% in March amidst the negative impact of COVID-19 on global demand along with the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
4.8
|
|
3.8
|
0.5
|
-41.3
|
World
|
4.2
|
|
4.5
|
2.5
|
-14.1
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China domestic
|
|
8.0
|
|
4.6
|
-6.8
|
-83.6
|
Asia - Europe
|
|
6.6
|
|
5.1
|
4.1
|
-20.4
|
Within Asia
|
|
6.4
|
|
5.2
|
4.7
|
-40.7
|
Asia - Nth America
|
|
2.0
|
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
-30.4
|
Asia - Middle East
|
|
3.5
|
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
-6.1
|
Asia - S/w Pacific
|
|
6.0
|
|
6.0
|
3.6
|
-27.3
|
Asia - Africa
|
|
5.0
|
|
7.9
|
4.3
|
-34.2
|
Source: IATA Statistics
|
Asia-Pac incl North Asia
|
|
|
-
Industry-widerevenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) contracted by 14.1%yoy in February as the COVID-19 outbreak weighed significantly on the China and broader Asia-Pacific markets in particular.
-
Asia-PacificRPKs declined by 41%yoy in February. The region's carriers bore the brunt of the decline as flights to/from China were cancelled and demand for travel to/from and within the region plummeted.
-
China domestic RPKs shrank by 84%yoy - unsurprisingly, the sharpest decline in the history of this time series (since 2000). The fall in pax volumes started in the last week of January and accelerated into February amidst a rising number of cancelled flights and movement restrictions.
-
Four of the region's six key remaining markets contracted by more than 20%yoy in February. The key underperformer was the Within Asia market which saw RPKs fall by more than 40%yoy.
Growth in air passenger volumes
RPKs, % Growth year-on-year
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
Total Industry
|
Source: IATA Statistics
Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
-5.6
|
|
-2.8
|
-6.4
|
-2.2
|
World
|
-3.2
|
|
-1.6
|
-3.9
|
-1.4
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia - Europe
|
|
-1.6
|
|
0.6
|
-2.7
|
-6.4
|
Asia - Nth America
|
|
-3.7
|
|
-2.3
|
-3.0
|
-2.4
|
Within Asia
|
|
-7.4
|
|
-0.2
|
-9.4
|
9.8
|
Asia - Middle East
|
|
-2.7
|
|
1.0
|
-1.7
|
2.7
|
Asia - S/w Pacific
|
|
-5.2
|
|
-1.3
|
-13.1
|
-0.4
|
Asia - Africa
|
|
12.4
|
|
17.0
|
2.3
|
8.8
|
Source: IATA Statistics
|
Asia-Pac incl North Asia
|
|
|
-
Industry-widecargo tonne kilometres were 1.4% lower than their level of February 2019. However, the relatively moderate decline largely reflects the weak outcome a year ago. Indeed, in month-on-month terms, CTKs fell by 9.1% amid the virus crisis.
-
COVID-19weighed significantly on CTKs in the Asia Pacific region - the world's primary manufacturing and distribution hub. Indeed, in month-on-month terms, air
cargo volumes declined by a sizeable 15%. As was the case at the industry level, the region's modest yoy CTK decline reflects a very weak outcome for February 2019 - the height of the China-US trade war.
-
Of the region's key markets, Asia-Europe contracted by 6.4%yoy - more than twice the pace of decline compared with January. The Within Asia market saw cargo volumes increase by ~10%yoy, which, again, is a largely a reflection of the soft February 2019 outcome (-15.5%yoy).
Growth in air cargo volumes
CTKs, % Growth year-on-year
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
-5%
-10%
-15%
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
|
Total Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Statistics
Capacity growth and load factors
|
ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20
|
Feb-20
|
LF: % of ASK/ACTK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
ASK
|
4.6
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
-28.2
|
|
PLF
|
81.9
|
81.7
|
80.0
|
67.8
|
World
|
ASK
|
3.4
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
-8.7
|
|
PLF
|
82.6
|
82.2
|
80.4
|
75.9
|
Cargo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
ACTK
|
1.1
|
2.7
|
-1.1
|
-17.7
|
|
CLF
|
52.3
|
52.3
|
47.7
|
54.3
|
World
|
ACTK
|
2.3
|
4.2
|
0.8
|
-4.4
|
|
CLF
|
46.7
|
46.6
|
44.7
|
46.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Statistics. Asia-Pac incl North Asia. LF= load factor. ASK=available seat kms. ACTK=available cargo tonne kms.
-
With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the industry-wide passenger load factor (PLF) dropped by a significant 4.8ppts vs a year ago. The Asia Pacific PLF eased even more sharply, down 15.1ppts yoy.
-
The cancellation of passenger flights due to COVID-19 removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the cargo market. With ACTKs falling faster than CTKs, the industry-wide CLF picked up by 1.5ppts vs a year ago. At the regional level, Asia Pacific airlines recorded a CLF 8.6ppts higher vs a year ago.
-
The Q4 2019 airline financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19
Airline operating (EBIT) margins*
|
% revenues
|
2018
|
2019E
|
2018Q4
|
2019Q4
|
Asia Pacific
|
4.7
|
3.5
|
4.7
|
5.6
|
Industry
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
5.9
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted Asia-Pac incl Nth Asia
crisis. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by around 1ppt to 5.6% of revenues.
-
Developments in passenger yields (denominated in US$) deteriorated across the key markets for the region. Yield growth fell into a negative territory on China domestic routes (-13.5%yoy). Yields also declined sharply for the Within Asia market (-17.2%) and to a lesser extent on Asia-Europe routes (-5.7%).
Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Dec-19
|
Jan-20Feb-20
|
China domestic
|
-6.1
|
0.3
|
8.8
|
-13.5
|
Asia - Europe
|
-7.7
|
-6.6
|
-2.2
|
-5.7
|
Within Asia
|
-4.5
|
-2.5
|
3.7
|
-17.2
|
Asia - Nth America
|
-2.6
|
-4.5
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
Asia - Middle East
|
7.7
|
5.6
|
6.0
|
0.5
|
Asia - Sth America
|
-7.8
|
-4.0
|
-1.8
|
-4.8
|
Asia - Africa
|
-5.8
|
-4.4
|
3.1
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
|
Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
The latest data point to a fall in the number of jet aircraft deliveries scheduled for both Chinese and the Asia Pacific airlines in 2020 compared to 2019.
Aircraft deliveries to China & the Asia Pacific (as of Apr 2020)
|
# deliveries made & due
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
600
|
|
People's Republic of China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
338
|
47
|
21
|
|
|
355
|
299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Narrowbody
|
|
Widebody
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Cirium
Note: Asia Pacific includes North Asia
|
|