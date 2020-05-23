Regional Briefing - North Asia - Apr 2020

Log in
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT

State of the region: North Asia

April 2020

Economy

GDP growth, selected economies

% change on a yr ago

2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

People's Republic of China

6.1

6.2

6.0

6.0

Chinese Taipei

2.7

2.4

2.7

3.8

Hong Kong (SAR), China

-1.4

0.1

-3.2

-2.9

Mongolia

4.9

6.3

4.2

1.8

Emerging Asia

5.5

--

--

--

World*

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.5

Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis Estimate

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2019

Jan-20Feb-20

Mar-20

US$ broad index

114.7

115.8

117.8

122.8

Chinese renminbi (CNY)

6.96

6.94

6.99

7.08

Taiwanese dollar (TWD)

30.0

30.2

30.3

30.2

Hong Kong dollar (HKD)

7.79

7.76

7.79

7.75

Mongolian tughrik (MNT)

2740

2748

2755

2775

Source: Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2019

Jan-20Feb-20

Mar-20

Crude oil (Brent)

64.2

63.9

55.7

33.9

Jet fuel

79.6

76.2

65.1

40.1

Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)

  • Chinese business sentiment recovered from the trough in February as workers returned to work following the COVID-19 disruptions, and production increased. That

Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

China

Hong Kong

Chinese Taipei

Source: Markit

said, the country's supply chains & demand remained disrupted. China's rebound was not mimicked by Hong Kong or Chinese Taipei, which are both suffering from faltering global demand and other adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The virus also impacted March's FX movements. The US$ strengthened by 4.3%, reflecting high demand for dollar liquidity. Of the key regional currencies, the CNY ended the month down 1.3% vs the US$ while the HKG gained 0.5%.
  • The monthly average jet fuel and crude oil price plunged by ~40% in March amidst the negative impact of COVID-19 on global demand along with the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Market

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Asia Pacific

4.8

3.8

0.5

-41.3

World

4.2

4.5

2.5

-14.1

Routes (segment basis)

China domestic

8.0

4.6

-6.8

-83.6

Asia - Europe

6.6

5.1

4.1

-20.4

Within Asia

6.4

5.2

4.7

-40.7

Asia - Nth America

2.0

6.0

3.0

-30.4

Asia - Middle East

3.5

5.2

5.2

-6.1

Asia - S/w Pacific

6.0

6.0

3.6

-27.3

Asia - Africa

5.0

7.9

4.3

-34.2

Source: IATA Statistics

Asia-Pac incl North Asia

  • Industry-widerevenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) contracted by 14.1%yoy in February as the COVID-19 outbreak weighed significantly on the China and broader Asia-Pacific markets in particular.
  • Asia-PacificRPKs declined by 41%yoy in February. The region's carriers bore the brunt of the decline as flights to/from China were cancelled and demand for travel to/from and within the region plummeted.
  • China domestic RPKs shrank by 84%yoy - unsurprisingly, the sharpest decline in the history of this time series (since 2000). The fall in pax volumes started in the last week of January and accelerated into February amidst a rising number of cancelled flights and movement restrictions.
  • Four of the region's six key remaining markets contracted by more than 20%yoy in February. The key underperformer was the Within Asia market which saw RPKs fall by more than 40%yoy.

Growth in air passenger volumes

RPKs, % Growth year-on-year

15%

0%

-15%

-30%

-45%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Asia-Pacific

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Region (registration basis)

Asia Pacific

-5.6

-2.8

-6.4

-2.2

World

-3.2

-1.6

-3.9

-1.4

Routes (segment basis)

Asia - Europe

-1.6

0.6

-2.7

-6.4

Asia - Nth America

-3.7

-2.3

-3.0

-2.4

Within Asia

-7.4

-0.2

-9.4

9.8

Asia - Middle East

-2.7

1.0

-1.7

2.7

Asia - S/w Pacific

-5.2

-1.3

-13.1

-0.4

Asia - Africa

12.4

17.0

2.3

8.8

Source: IATA Statistics

Asia-Pac incl North Asia

  • Industry-widecargo tonne kilometres were 1.4% lower than their level of February 2019. However, the relatively moderate decline largely reflects the weak outcome a year ago. Indeed, in month-on-month terms, CTKs fell by 9.1% amid the virus crisis.
  • COVID-19weighed significantly on CTKs in the Asia Pacific region - the world's primary manufacturing and distribution hub. Indeed, in month-on-month terms, air

cargo volumes declined by a sizeable 15%. As was the case at the industry level, the region's modest yoy CTK decline reflects a very weak outcome for February 2019 - the height of the China-US trade war.

  • Of the region's key markets, Asia-Europe contracted by 6.4%yoy - more than twice the pace of decline compared with January. The Within Asia market saw cargo volumes increase by ~10%yoy, which, again, is a largely a reflection of the soft February 2019 outcome (-15.5%yoy).

Growth in air cargo volumes

CTKs, % Growth year-on-year

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Asia-Pacific

Total Industry

Source: IATA Statistics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Asia Pacific

ASK

4.6

2.7

2.3

-28.2

PLF

81.9

81.7

80.0

67.8

World

ASK

3.4

2.2

1.7

-8.7

PLF

82.6

82.2

80.4

75.9

Cargo

Asia Pacific

ACTK

1.1

2.7

-1.1

-17.7

CLF

52.3

52.3

47.7

54.3

World

ACTK

2.3

4.2

0.8

-4.4

CLF

46.7

46.6

44.7

46.4

Source: IATA Statistics. Asia-Pac incl North Asia. LF= load factor. ASK=available seat kms. ACTK=available cargo tonne kms.

  • With RPKs falling at almost twice the rate of capacity, the industry-wide passenger load factor (PLF) dropped by a significant 4.8ppts vs a year ago. The Asia Pacific PLF eased even more sharply, down 15.1ppts yoy.
  • The cancellation of passenger flights due to COVID-19 removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the cargo market. With ACTKs falling faster than CTKs, the industry-wide CLF picked up by 1.5ppts vs a year ago. At the regional level, Asia Pacific airlines recorded a CLF 8.6ppts higher vs a year ago.
  • The Q4 2019 airline financial data show a slightly higher industry-wide profit result ahead of the COVID-19

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019E

2018Q4

2019Q4

Asia Pacific

4.7

3.5

4.7

5.6

Industry

5.7

5.1

5.9

7.0

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted Asia-Pac incl Nth Asia

crisis. At the regional level, the EBIT margin rose by around 1ppt to 5.6% of revenues.

  • Developments in passenger yields (denominated in US$) deteriorated across the key markets for the region. Yield growth fell into a negative territory on China domestic routes (-13.5%yoy). Yields also declined sharply for the Within Asia market (-17.2%) and to a lesser extent on Asia-Europe routes (-5.7%).

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Dec-19

Jan-20Feb-20

China domestic

-6.1

0.3

8.8

-13.5

Asia - Europe

-7.7

-6.6

-2.2

-5.7

Within Asia

-4.5

-2.5

3.7

-17.2

Asia - Nth America

-2.6

-4.5

4.2

4.0

Asia - Middle East

7.7

5.6

6.0

0.5

Asia - Sth America

-7.8

-4.0

-1.8

-4.8

Asia - Africa

-5.8

-4.4

3.1

-2.1

Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • The latest data point to a fall in the number of jet aircraft deliveries scheduled for both Chinese and the Asia Pacific airlines in 2020 compared to 2019.

Aircraft deliveries to China & the Asia Pacific (as of Apr 2020)

# deliveries made & due

Asia Pacific

800

700

173

600

People's Republic of China

500

400

76

151

86

300

571

200

338

47

21

355

299

100

181

147

0

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Narrowbody

Widebody

Source: Cirium

Note: Asia Pacific includes North Asia

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:42:02 UTC
