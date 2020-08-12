Regional Centers Holding Group - American Lending Center Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

RCH recognized for efforts to stimulate growth and job creation in US Economy

Inc. magazine today revealed Regional Centers Holding Group (RCH) as highly ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in America. RCH, parent of preeminent non-bank lending institution American Lending Center (ALC), placed within the top 50 percent of growing companies at 2260.

RCH reached their 2260th ranking with an annualized growth rate of more than 185 percent between 2016 and 2019. The company ranked 114th nationally in the Government Services industry and within the top ten of businesses in California Government Services.

The company recently made waves as an approved non-bank lender for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) where it was able to strategically focus on supporting minority- and women-owned businesses. As of July 31, the company provided 334 approved PPP loans totaling $8,384,104.92 across 33 states. ALC’s average loan amount was just over 25,000 dollars and nearly 97 percent of loanees were small minority or women owned enterprises, with 43 percent self-employed.

“This national recognition highlights RCH’s aggressive growth strategies which have cemented us as a key player in the non-bank lending space,” commented John Shen, founder of RCH, CEO of ALC and accomplished financial services entrepreneur. “It is extremely gratifying to see the payoff of a lot of hard work - RCH and ALC have bright futures ahead with immense growth potential.”

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

About Regional Centers Holding Group - American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a licensed non-bank lender that has provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures and created over 12,000 full-time jobs throughout the US. ALC is a Treasury and SBA-approved PPP lender currently serving qualified small business borrowers nationwide. ALC has funded 85 small business projects in 19 states primarily under the SBA 504 program and is committed to supporting small-to-medium sized businesses in rural and underserved areas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005664/en/