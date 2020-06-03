Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Regional Income Tax Agency develops data model to anticipate impact of COVID-19 on municipal income taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 07:36am EDT

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter daily life for most around the world, the Regional Income Tax Agency is focusing its efforts on helping Ohio’s municipalities prepare and respond to the effects it will have on income taxes with the development of the COVID-19 Municipal Income Tax Forecast. The model is available to all of Ohio’s municipalities regardless of membership with RITA.

“With businesses ordered to close or alter operations since mid-March, the result is many individual taxpayers finding themselves furloughed, unemployed or their pay cut. We know this is going to have a direct impact on income tax revenue for all of Ohio’s municipalities, the question was to what degree,” Don Smith, Executive Director of RITA, said.

Mark Taranto, Manager of RITA Member Services, worked with his team to leverage all of the data RITA has available — thanks to its collection and administration of municipal taxes for over 300 of Ohio’s municipalities — and use it to develop a model that can help guide municipalities through COVID-19.

“Every municipality has its own unique mix of businesses, so we built our model around standard NAICS codes or industry types, so each municipality could individually evaluate the effect of COVID-19 on income tax collection based on its business community. We’ve seen some municipalities use these projections in its entirety and others use it in smaller capacities, but all agree the information and insights available in this data model is helpful as they navigate these uncertain times,” Taranto said.

RITA will continue to evaluate the forecast model on a month to month basis in the short term and then as events warrant throughout the end of the year to provide municipalities with as clear a picture as possible. “We know that COVID-19 is going to be a part of our lives for quite some time and are committed to equipping our members and all of Ohio’s municipalities with the most accurate information we can to assist them in making informed decisions for their communities,” Smith said.

The COVID-19 Municipal Income Tax Forecast is available to both RITA members and non-members. Non-members can contact RITA for more information at 800-860-7482. RITA members are encouraged to reach out to the Member Services Department for assistance with the data model.

See the links below for a sampling of recent articles featuring RITA’s COVID-19 Municipal Income Tax Forecast.

https://www.cleveland.com/community/2020/05/brooklyn-faces-economic-downturn-with-strong-general-fund.html

https://chroniclet.com/news/211656/more-elyria-budget-cuts-coming/

https://www.cleveland.com/community/2020/05/shaker-heights-not-immune-from-coronavirus-in-both-public-health-municipal-finances.html

To learn more about RITA, visit ritaohio.com. For media inquiries, please contact Adrienne Sabo at 330-707-2088 or asabo@prodigalcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:59aUNISYS : Australian Department of Home Affairs' New Biometric System Goes Live Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ and IDEMIA Biometrics
PR
07:59aPeptonic has completed the acquisition of a majority of the shares in Lune Group Oy
AQ
07:59aNORTH BUD FARMS : IIROC Trading Halt - NBUD
AQ
07:56aHungary remains committed to the success of the Three Seas Initiative
PU
07:56aVGP : Active Ants moves into VGP Park Roosendaal in the Netherlands
PU
07:56aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : Consumption of electricity decreases 13.2% in May
PU
07:54aCanada Goose expects minimal current quarter revenue after virus hit
RE
07:54aREPLIMUNE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:54aINVESCO ENHANCED INCOME : Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
07:51aPM JOHNSON TELLS CHINA : We'll not walk away from Hong Kong people
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders
4RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Raised to Buy by Goldman Sachs
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group