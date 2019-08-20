Regional Mexican Heartthrob Luis Coronel to Host EstrellaTV's Upcoming New Season of “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento”

Hispanic market’s longest running talent show gets a facelift with new Latinx host

EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that it has signed on Regional Mexican recording heartthrob Luis Coronel to host its hit show “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.”

Coronel, who in the past has served as a recurring judge on the network’s hit talent show, is coming back to host and be the new face of the longest running talent show in Hispanic television in the U.S. The new season of “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” will premiere on September 23, 2019. The show will continue to air Monday through Friday 8PM/7PM Central on the EstrellaTV Network.

A top charting Billboard and RIAA Gold certified recording artist in the Regional Mexican genre, Coronel launched his singing career in 2013 at the age of 17 soon after being discovered on YouTube. He became a singing sensation with the release of his first studio album “Con la Frente en Alto” and went on to record two additional studio albums, “Quiero Ser tu Dueño” (2014) and “Ahora Soy Yo” (2017). He has been the recipient of many industry awards including a Premios de la Radio Award, two Latin Billboard Music Awards, and a Latin American Music Award, to name a few.

“I am very excited to come back to Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento. I am thrilled to be on the other side of the judges’ panel and to take the helm of the show as a host. It’s definitely something new for me but I know that working closely with the production team and having the support of my colleagues we will do an amazing job,” said Coronel.

The show posted a year over year increase of 8% with adults 18-49, fueled by 20% growth with adults 18-34. Season to date, the show ranks #3 in its time period among adults 18-49, outpacing UniMas.1

“Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” holds auditions for thousands of contestants across the country in search of American’s next big Hispanic superstar. The judges and millions of viewers make one talented person’s dreams come true with a $100,000 grand prize, along with the career-launching support of EstrellaTV. To date, “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” continues to be the longest running talent competition program in Spanish-language television in the U.S.

About LBI Media, Inc.

LBI Media is the largest privately held, minority-owned Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, with ten television stations and seventeen radio stations operating in top U.S. Hispanic markets. LBI Media operates the EstrellaTV Network, Don Cheto Radio Network, Fenomeno Studios MCN, Que Buena Radio and La Raza Radio. The Company produces over 50 hours of original television programming at its Burbank Television Studios each week. The EstrellaTV® programming catalog consists of over 7,500 hours of original, Spanish-language television programming in genres including talk, drama, comedy, variety, reality, music and more. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

1Source: Nielsen (MediaView), 09/17/18-07/28/19 vs. 09/18/17-07/29/18 for Year over Year growth. Ranking based on MF 8P-9P Program Based Daypart, excludes Sports, Specials and Breakouts. All data based on Live SD (000)s.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005307/en/