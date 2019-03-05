Regional Winners of 27th Annual ExploraVision Competition Announced by Toshiba and National Science Teachers Association

Toshiba and the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) announced
today the regional winners of the 27th annual ExploraVision
program, the largest K-12 science competition designed to build
problem-solving, critical thinking and collaboration skills that are
central to the Next Generation Science Standards.
This year’s regional winners include innovative ideas ranging from a
cortex-controlled wheelchair, to a drug-free, naloxone-free “Opi-Glove,”
designed to prevent opioid overdoses. The 24
winning teams will advance to the national phase of the competition,
where participants will have a chance to win $10,000 U.S. Series EE
Savings Bonds (at maturity) and other prizes. The winning teams will
also receive a laptop for their school, and each member of the team will
receive a Toshiba Canvio® Hard Drive.
“For the 27th year, young people across the country have gone
above and beyond to think critically and creatively about the biggest
problems facing our world,” said Noriaki Hashimoto, Chairman & CEO,
Toshiba America, Inc. “We applaud their ideas for smart solutions that
improve and enhance infrastructure using AI and other cutting-edge
technologies. From climate change, to life-threatening illnesses, grand
problems require grand ideas and this year’s regional winners have risen
to the challenge.”
ExploraVision participants were challenged to consider the future and
imagine a technology that might exist 20 years from now and that might
solve a problem of that future era. Using real scientific research,
students outlined methods to plan and test their ideas. In the next
phase of the competition, the winning regional teams will be asked to
build webpages and short videos to communicate and exhibit their ideas
to the public.
“These regional winners use entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and the
principles of science to be forces for good,” said Dr. David Evans, NSTA
Executive Director. “We congratulate all of the regional winner teams
and their coaches, who exemplify the curiosity, tenacity and appetite
for discovery engrained in the core of the ExploraVision program.”
Innovations in Clean and Renewable Energy
Several
of the winning regional projects were focused on innovations to promote
sustainability and to source alternate forms of energy. A team of four
sixth-graders from The Woodlands, Texas, created an alternative to solar
panels that allows algae to grow and convert carbon dioxide in the
atmosphere to oxygen. Another team of three students, ranging from ninth
to twelfth grade, from Oceanside, Calif., proposed a way to reduce the
amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere through the introduction of
genetically modified bacteria that binds these gases, keeping them from
escaping into the environment.
Innovative Solutions in Healthcare
Another
common theme in regional winner projects was ideas that pushed the
envelope on physical and mental healthcare. A team of two first-graders
from Ashland, Va., seek to cut down the amount of time people must wear
a cast after injury, proposing an “Insta-Cast,” which would both protect
the broken bone and foster faster healing through the introduction of
collagen. Another proposal, from four twelfth-graders in Jericho, N.Y.,
called “Cancer BAN-R,” or “the Cancer Blood and Nerve Regeneration,” is
a novel graphene patch which incorporates laser sensors, microneedles,
nanotechnology and growth hormones to mitigate the negative impacts of
life-saving, but challenging chemoradiation. Not one, but two teams—one
made of four sixth-graders from Nashua, N.H., and another team of three
tenth-graders from Miami, Fla.,—proposed a patch device, “EpiPatch,”
which will detect signs of impending shock due to a severe allergy and
send a wireless signal to a reservoir containing epinephrine to release
the drug in a timed and precise dose.
Other projects focused on solutions to pressing mental health issues.
One team, made up of two sixth-graders from Wilson, North Carolina,
proposed “The ADHD Watch,” which will deliver a continuous dose of
medication though a watch, using a timer to control when the medication
is given.
Solving Everyday Problems for Everyday People
Another
theme that emerged from the winning regional projects was inventions
aimed at enhancing the welfare and protection of the general public. One
team of eighth-graders from Urbana, Ill., invented “NewFerro Roads”
which will revolutionize road maintenance by using an advanced magnetic
nanofluid that allows roads to self-repair. Four ninth-graders from
Miami, Fla., decided to create “The Self-Filling Water Bottle” which
utilizes metal-organic frameworks to extract the water vapor in the air
and condense it into a water bottle, allowing unlimited access to clean
water.
In the next phase of the competition, the 24 regional winners will
advance to the national level. Members of first place national-winning
teams each receive a $10,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond (at maturity).
Members of second place nationally winning teams will each receive a
$5,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond (at maturity). All first and second
place national winners will receive an expense-paid trip for themselves
and their parents/guardians, teachers and mentors to Washington, D.C.
for an awards weekend in early June 2019. Students who travel to
Washington will meet with members of Congress during a visit to Capitol
Hill and display their winning ideas during a Science Showcase. The
Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision weekend concludes with an awards ceremony,
where winners will be formally recognized for their creativity and
accomplishments.
Since its inception in 1992, over 400,000 students from across the
United States and Canada have participated in the ExploraVision program.
For 27 consecutive years, the program has helped children to expand
their imagination and have fun while developing an interest in science,
technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at an early age. To
learn more, visit https://www.exploravision.org/.
