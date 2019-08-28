Log in
Regis Corporation and Paradox Awarded Silver HCM Excellence Award for Best Unique or Innovative Talent Acquisition Program

08/28/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Regis Corporation, the largest hair salon chain in the world, and Paradox, the leading assistive intelligence platform for talent acquisition, were awarded the Brandon Hall Group Silver HCM Excellence Award for Best Unique or Innovative Talent Acquisition Program. The award recognizes Regis Corporation’s unique recruiter-less model that uses AI Assistant, Olivia, to deliver an exceptional candidate experience and high-volume recruiting results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005706/en/

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits. The award recognizes the bold move Regis made to transform their talent acquisition operations from a traditional recruiting model to a data driven, high-performing digital solution.

“I hope other leaders hear what we’ve been able to accomplish and choose to break away from the status quo and explore AI and digital transformations like what we’ve done with Paradox,” shared Jacob Kramer, Associate Vice President, Talent and People Solutions at Regis Corporation. “AI can be used to thoroughly streamline the recruiting process, enhance the candidate experience and build out workforce planning automation. We hire tens of thousands of people per year in one of the most competitive industries for hiring, without a single recruiter. Our experience has proven that changes to your digital and artificial intelligence recruitment process can drive great economic return.”

Regis Corporation’s digital recruiting transformation has delivered an economic return, while ensuring their ability to recruit licensed individuals at a high-volume, in an extremely competitive space. Speed to hire, from application to first shift, has been reduced by 86%, which is a huge accomplishment given the need to hire a large percentage of the total beauty salon workforce each year.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see Regis Corporation recognized for their innovative work in digitizing their recruiting process with the help of our AI assistant, Olivia,” stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder & CEO. “Jacob was early in seeing the opportunity that assistive intelligence could play in their recruiting process. It’s incredibly exciting to partner with industry thought leaders who are committed to transforming the candidate experience and talent acquisition.”

To learn more about Paradox and its award-winning AI recruiting assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the world, communicates daily in over 36 languages, and assists talent-centric organizations such as Unilever, Staples, CVS Health, Regis Corporation, and Public Storage. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.


© Business Wire 2019
