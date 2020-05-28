Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Register.com Upgrades Web Platform to Deliver Improved Customer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 09:31am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register.com, a Web.com Group company, today announced that it has upgraded its platform infrastructure, resulting in a greatly improved customer experience. The stronger and more robust infrastructure will provide Register.com customers with access to critical new products and improved pricing.

The updated Register.com features a slew of new and improved solutions designed to further help customers build and expand their digital presence. Key products available on the platform now include WordPress, Microsoft 365 and advanced website security tools. The upgraded infrastructure also enables Register.com to improve pricing across its entire product portfolio, including Domains, Websites, Email and Web Hosting.

As part of the system refresh, Register.com is introducing a new Account Manager that features common sense navigation and clear labels, making it easier than ever for customers to manage their digital services and launch new tools. Customers will also experience more intuitive interactions, a clean interface, and a modernized look highlighted by a fresh color palette.

As a result of these improvements, Register.com is discontinuing several legacy products that are no longer aligned with the updated infrastructure. The benefit to customers is immediate access to cutting-edge tools and technologies that can help them achieve even greater success in the digital economy.

“These latest enhancements underscore Web.com Group’s vision of leveraging the strength of its business and core offerings, focusing on the customer experience, and continuing to develop and deliver the latest online technologies for today’s always-on digital world,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO and President of Web.com Group. “These improvements are just the beginning for Register.com, as we plan to launch even more exciting new products and features in the coming months. This continual innovation is all part of our underlying mission of helping customers to confidently achieve their online goals—now and into the future.”

About Web.com Group
Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com.

Web.com Group Contact
Alex Sheehan
Finn Partners
630-479-2237
alex.sheehan@finnpartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aNEXA3D : Launches New High-Performance Polymer Material xCE-Black for Production Parts and Tools
BU
10:03aKnightscope Announces Closing Date for Regulation A+ Offering
BU
10:03aWOLTERS KLUWER : 's ELM Solutions Delivers New User Experience and Easy to Create Workflows for Contract Lifecycle Management
BU
10:03aAXONIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Announces Seed Financing for Preclinical Development of Neuromodulating KCC2 Therapy
BU
10:03aOrphan Reach Expedites Phase II COVID-19 Study With TransPerfect's Trial Interactive eTMF and Remote Monitoring Solution
BU
10:03aCYRUSONE : Deploys Liquid to Chip Cooling Solution
BU
10:03aCHANGE HEALTHCARE : Launches Suite of Solutions to Support and Accelerate the Adoption of Virtual Care
BU
10:02aMETRONET : Continues Construction of 100% Fiber Optic Network in North Dayton Area Cities
BU
10:02aSwRI Awarded $1.9 Million Contract to Develop Treatment for COVID-19 in Collaboration with DOD
BU
10:02aONE TECH, INC. : Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind
3HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group