Register.com Upgrades Web Platform to Deliver Improved Customer Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register.com , a Web.com Group company, today announced that it has upgraded its platform infrastructure, resulting in a greatly improved customer experience. The stronger and more robust infrastructure will provide Register.com customers with access to critical new products and improved pricing.



The updated Register.com features a slew of new and improved solutions designed to further help customers build and expand their digital presence. Key products available on the platform now include WordPress, Microsoft 365 and advanced website security tools. The upgraded infrastructure also enables Register.com to improve pricing across its entire product portfolio, including Domains, Websites, Email and Web Hosting.

As part of the system refresh, Register.com is introducing a new Account Manager that features common sense navigation and clear labels, making it easier than ever for customers to manage their digital services and launch new tools. Customers will also experience more intuitive interactions, a clean interface, and a modernized look highlighted by a fresh color palette.

As a result of these improvements, Register.com is discontinuing several legacy products that are no longer aligned with the updated infrastructure. The benefit to customers is immediate access to cutting-edge tools and technologies that can help them achieve even greater success in the digital economy.

“These latest enhancements underscore Web.com Group’s vision of leveraging the strength of its business and core offerings, focusing on the customer experience, and continuing to develop and deliver the latest online technologies for today’s always-on digital world,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO and President of Web.com Group. “These improvements are just the beginning for Register.com, as we plan to launch even more exciting new products and features in the coming months. This continual innovation is all part of our underlying mission of helping customers to confidently achieve their online goals—now and into the future.”

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

