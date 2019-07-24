Registered Dietitian Dana Angelo White Creates The Ultimate Brunch On A Time Crunch

FREDERICK, Colo., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a registered dietitian, business owner and mother, Dana Angelo White understands the challenge of creating the ultimate brunch dish, especially when preparing for work or getting little ones ready for school. To make mornings much easier, White has created five simple, honey-inspired recipes that include the nutrients needed for a successful day. From fruit-filled bites to veggie and egg bowls, these recipes pack a lot of taste with little prep time—perfect for weekday mornings, brunches with friends and more.

For those who enjoy meal prepping, White has the Banana Pancake Bites with Orange Honey Butter that incorporates flavorful orange blossom honey. Both the bites and butter can be prepared ahead of time, making it the ideal grab-and-go morning meal for those with only a few minutes to spare on weekday mornings. For those who love breakfast sandwiches, White's Sheet Pan Egg Sandwiches with Honey Ham provides a protein-filled option packed with peppers and chives. White's Lightened Up Drop Biscuits with Berries and Vanilla Honey Yogurt are perfect for those looking for a fun twist on a breakfast classic, complete with wildflower honey and an array of juicy berries. The Egg and Potato Buddha Bowl with Honey Tahini Sauce provides a hint of spice for those in need of a morning pick-me-up and includes four different fruits and vegetables. And for a beautiful, easy brunch with friends, White has a Fruit Food Board with Honey-Spiked Cream Cheese that is sure to be an Instagram-friendly crowd-pleaser.

"It's important to get the right nutrients in the morning, so I'm a big proponent of brunch dishes that incorporate natural ingredients and can be made in only a few minutes," said Dana Angelo White. "Honey is a pure, natural choice that has so many different varietals with unique flavors, making it a must-have brunch ingredient—whether it's used in a hearty breakfast bowl or an elegant cheese plate."

White also has time-tested tips for those looking to create an incredible meal in minutes:

Cooking for a crowd? Try an oatmeal bar! Make a large batch of oatmeal in your slow cooker or Instant Pot and serve with a variety of sweet and savory toppings such as honey, fresh berries, chopped nuts, granola, grated cheese, fresh herbs and sundried tomatoes.

Make a signature drink to serve with brunch! Try iced green tea with a drizzle of honey and chunks of fresh peach or sparkling water with fresh mint and lime wedges.

For more information about Dana Angelo White and to learn how to make morning meals in minutes, visit https://www.honey.com/blog/enjoy-the-ultimate-brunch-on-a-time-crunch-with-tips-and-recipes-from-registered-dietitian-dana-angelo-white.

About Dana Angelo White

Dana Angelo White, MS, RD, ATC is a registered dietitian, certified athletic trainer, author, journalist, and nutrition and fitness consultant. She specializes in culinary nutrition, recipe development and sports nutrition. Dana's recipes, quotes, and articles have been featured in publications like Food Network online, Greatist, Shape and Prevention. She has created several cookbooks, including First Bites: Superfoods for Babies and Toddlers. Dana earned her master's degree in nutrition education from Teachers' College-Columbia University and bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University in Sports Medicine.

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jessica Schindler: jessica@nhb.org, (303) 776-2337

Kylie Banks: kylie.banks@porternovelli.org, (813) 841-6054

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registered-dietitian-dana-angelo-white-creates-the-ultimate-brunch-on-a-time-crunch-300889881.html

SOURCE National Honey Board