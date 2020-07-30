Registered unemployed persons and unemployment rate adjusted seasonally in 2011-2020

30.07.2020

Number of registered unemployed compensated for seasonally in 2011-2020 (in thousands)*

Rok/Miesiąc

Year/Month Styczeń

January Luty

February Marzec

March Kwiecień

April Maj

May Czerwiec

June Lipiec

July Sierpień

August Wrzesień

September Październik

October Listopad

November Grudzień

December 2020 859,4 853,3 862,3 951,5 1025,0 1026,5 2019 954,3 943,3 933,5 924,5 918,1 912,3 904,4 896,0 885,9 877,1 869,4 862,8 2018 1058,8 1045,2 1035,4 1026,0 1015,4 1007,5 1001,4 993,3 985,2 977,9 972,2 964,0 2017 1305,6 1280,9 1253,5 1230,9 1214,9 1199,0 1188,5 1178,4 1162,9 1115,2 1093,4 1075,4 2016 1540,4 1527,9 1510,6 1489,9 1470,0 1447,1 1421,9 1400,8 1381,8 1365,9 1346,6 1327,7 2015 1793,3 1772,4 1753,6 1738,4 1715,2 1685,7 1657,1 1631,6 1609,3 1588,5 1570,0 1555,1 2014 2113,7 2082,4 2051,8 2024,5 2002,2 1986,4 1965,4 1938,5 1906,8 1872,5 1844,5 1816,8 2013 2143,4 2154,5 2170,8 2189,7 2191,6 2192,0 2191,3 2185,2 2183,1 2178,1 2168,9 2146,5 2012 1981,0 1993,1 2000,9 2010,1 2025,4 2041,6 2051,2 2065,0 2079,6 2095,7 2111,7 2127,2 2011 1962,8 1975,1 1986,0 1980,5 1971,8 1961,7 1957,8 1955,6 1959,4 1964,1 1967,1 1972,9

Registered unemployment rate seasonally adjusted in 2011-2020 (in%)*

Rok/Miesiąc

Year/Month Styczeń

January Luty

February Marzec

March Kwiecień

April Maj

May Czerwiec

June Lipiec

July Sierpień

August Wrzesień

September Październik

October Listopad

November Grudzień

December 2020 5,2 5,1 5,2 5,7 6,1 6,1 2019 5,7* 5,7 5,6 5,5 5,5 5,5 5,4 5,4 5,3 5,2 5,2 5,2 2018 6,4* 6,3 6,3 6,2 6,1 6,1 6,0 6,0 5,9 5,9 5,8 5,8 2017 8,0* 7,8 7,6 7,5 7,4 7,3 7,3 7,2 7,0 6,8 6,6 6,5 2016 9,6* 9,5 9,4 9,2 9,2 9,0 8,8 8,7 8,6 8,5 8,4 8,2 2015 11,2 11,1 10,9 10,9 10,8 10,6 10,4 10,2 10,1 10,0 9,8 9,7 2014 13,1 13,0 12,8 12,7 12,6 12,4 12,3 12,1 12,0 11,8 11,6 11,4 2013 13,4 13,4 13,5 13,7 13,6 13,7 13,6 13,5 13,5 13,5 13,5 13,3 2012 12,5 12,5 12,5 12,6 12,6 12,7 12,8 12,9 12,9 13,0 13,2 13,3 2011 12,4 12,5 12,5 12,5 12,4 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,4 12,4

* The data has been changed as compared to the previously published due to the renewal of models for seasonal adjustments.

Methodological notes: