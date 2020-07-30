Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Registered unemployed persons and unemployment rate adjusted seasonally in 2011-2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 06:26am EDT

30.07.2020

Number of registered unemployed compensated for seasonally in 2011-2020 (in thousands)*

Rok/Miesiąc
Year/Month 		Styczeń
January 		Luty
February 		Marzec
March 		Kwiecień
April 		Maj
May 		Czerwiec
June 		Lipiec
July 		Sierpień
August 		Wrzesień
September 		Październik
October 		Listopad
November 		Grudzień
December
2020 859,4 853,3 862,3 951,5 1025,0 1026,5
2019 954,3 943,3 933,5 924,5 918,1 912,3 904,4 896,0 885,9 877,1 869,4 862,8
2018 1058,8 1045,2 1035,4 1026,0 1015,4 1007,5 1001,4 993,3 985,2 977,9 972,2 964,0
2017 1305,6 1280,9 1253,5 1230,9 1214,9 1199,0 1188,5 1178,4 1162,9 1115,2 1093,4 1075,4
2016 1540,4 1527,9 1510,6 1489,9 1470,0 1447,1 1421,9 1400,8 1381,8 1365,9 1346,6 1327,7
2015 1793,3 1772,4 1753,6 1738,4 1715,2 1685,7 1657,1 1631,6 1609,3 1588,5 1570,0 1555,1
2014 2113,7 2082,4 2051,8 2024,5 2002,2 1986,4 1965,4 1938,5 1906,8 1872,5 1844,5 1816,8
2013 2143,4 2154,5 2170,8 2189,7 2191,6 2192,0 2191,3 2185,2 2183,1 2178,1 2168,9 2146,5
2012 1981,0 1993,1 2000,9 2010,1 2025,4 2041,6 2051,2 2065,0 2079,6 2095,7 2111,7 2127,2
2011 1962,8 1975,1 1986,0 1980,5 1971,8 1961,7 1957,8 1955,6 1959,4 1964,1 1967,1 1972,9

Registered unemployment rate seasonally adjusted in 2011-2020 (in%)*

Rok/Miesiąc
Year/Month 		Styczeń
January 		Luty
February 		Marzec
March 		Kwiecień
April 		Maj
May 		Czerwiec
June 		Lipiec
July 		Sierpień
August 		Wrzesień
September 		Październik
October 		Listopad
November 		Grudzień
December
2020 5,2 5,1 5,2 5,7 6,1 6,1
2019 5,7* 5,7 5,6 5,5 5,5 5,5 5,4 5,4 5,3 5,2 5,2 5,2
2018 6,4* 6,3 6,3 6,2 6,1 6,1 6,0 6,0 5,9 5,9 5,8 5,8
2017 8,0* 7,8 7,6 7,5 7,4 7,3 7,3 7,2 7,0 6,8 6,6 6,5
2016 9,6* 9,5 9,4 9,2 9,2 9,0 8,8 8,7 8,6 8,5 8,4 8,2
2015 11,2 11,1 10,9 10,9 10,8 10,6 10,4 10,2 10,1 10,0 9,8 9,7
2014 13,1 13,0 12,8 12,7 12,6 12,4 12,3 12,1 12,0 11,8 11,6 11,4
2013 13,4 13,4 13,5 13,7 13,6 13,7 13,6 13,5 13,5 13,5 13,5 13,3
2012 12,5 12,5 12,5 12,6 12,6 12,7 12,8 12,9 12,9 13,0 13,2 13,3
2011 12,4 12,5 12,5 12,5 12,4 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,4 12,4

* The data has been changed as compared to the previously published due to the renewal of models for seasonal adjustments.

Methodological notes:

  • Seasonal adjustment by direct method, i.e. separately for individual variables, using the TRAMO/SEATS procedure as part of the JDEMETRA+ 2.2.2. package.
  • Seasonal adjustment consists in elimination of the seasonal effect (annual, regular deviations trend, observed in annual cycle), and in case of series which may be influenced by calendar and working days effect (effects resulting from calendar layout and variability of the number of working days not having a seasonal effect) - elimination also those effects.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:25:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aCALGON CARBON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, option price amounts, ratios or as noted)
AQ
06:39aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Releases Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:38aGARRETT MOTION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aOBALON THERAPEUTICS : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:38aLINDE : 2Q Profit Falls on Lower Revenue
DJ
06:37aXEROX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:37aBRUNSWICK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37aLINDE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:37aGREEN PLAINS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36aDABUR INDIA : Q1 Consol. Revenue at Rs 1,980 Cr
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Pandemic pushes Lloyds Bank into the red as bad debt fears rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group