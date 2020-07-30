|
Registered unemployed persons and unemployment rate adjusted seasonally in 2011-2020
30.07.2020
Number of registered unemployed compensated for seasonally in 2011-2020 (in thousands)*
|
Rok/Miesiąc
Year/Month
|
Styczeń
January
|
Luty
February
|
Marzec
March
|
Kwiecień
April
|
Maj
May
|
Czerwiec
June
|
Lipiec
July
|
Sierpień
August
|
Wrzesień
September
|
Październik
October
|
Listopad
November
|
Grudzień
December
|
|
|
2020
|
859,4
|
853,3
|
862,3
|
951,5
|
1025,0
|
1026,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
954,3
|
943,3
|
933,5
|
924,5
|
918,1
|
912,3
|
904,4
|
896,0
|
885,9
|
877,1
|
869,4
|
862,8
|
2018
|
1058,8
|
1045,2
|
1035,4
|
1026,0
|
1015,4
|
1007,5
|
1001,4
|
993,3
|
985,2
|
977,9
|
972,2
|
964,0
|
2017
|
1305,6
|
1280,9
|
1253,5
|
1230,9
|
1214,9
|
1199,0
|
1188,5
|
1178,4
|
1162,9
|
1115,2
|
1093,4
|
1075,4
|
2016
|
1540,4
|
1527,9
|
1510,6
|
1489,9
|
1470,0
|
1447,1
|
1421,9
|
1400,8
|
1381,8
|
1365,9
|
1346,6
|
1327,7
|
2015
|
1793,3
|
1772,4
|
1753,6
|
1738,4
|
1715,2
|
1685,7
|
1657,1
|
1631,6
|
1609,3
|
1588,5
|
1570,0
|
1555,1
|
2014
|
2113,7
|
2082,4
|
2051,8
|
2024,5
|
2002,2
|
1986,4
|
1965,4
|
1938,5
|
1906,8
|
1872,5
|
1844,5
|
1816,8
|
2013
|
2143,4
|
2154,5
|
2170,8
|
2189,7
|
2191,6
|
2192,0
|
2191,3
|
2185,2
|
2183,1
|
2178,1
|
2168,9
|
2146,5
|
2012
|
1981,0
|
1993,1
|
2000,9
|
2010,1
|
2025,4
|
2041,6
|
2051,2
|
2065,0
|
2079,6
|
2095,7
|
2111,7
|
2127,2
|
2011
|
1962,8
|
1975,1
|
1986,0
|
1980,5
|
1971,8
|
1961,7
|
1957,8
|
1955,6
|
1959,4
|
1964,1
|
1967,1
|
1972,9
Registered unemployment rate seasonally adjusted in 2011-2020 (in%)*
|
Rok/Miesiąc
Year/Month
|
Styczeń
January
|
Luty
February
|
Marzec
March
|
Kwiecień
April
|
Maj
May
|
Czerwiec
June
|
Lipiec
July
|
Sierpień
August
|
Wrzesień
September
|
Październik
October
|
Listopad
November
|
Grudzień
December
|
|
|
2020
|
5,2
|
5,1
|
5,2
|
5,7
|
6,1
|
6,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
5,7*
|
5,7
|
5,6
|
5,5
|
5,5
|
5,5
|
5,4
|
5,4
|
5,3
|
5,2
|
5,2
|
5,2
|
2018
|
6,4*
|
6,3
|
6,3
|
6,2
|
6,1
|
6,1
|
6,0
|
6,0
|
5,9
|
5,9
|
5,8
|
5,8
|
2017
|
8,0*
|
7,8
|
7,6
|
7,5
|
7,4
|
7,3
|
7,3
|
7,2
|
7,0
|
6,8
|
6,6
|
6,5
|
2016
|
9,6*
|
9,5
|
9,4
|
9,2
|
9,2
|
9,0
|
8,8
|
8,7
|
8,6
|
8,5
|
8,4
|
8,2
|
2015
|
11,2
|
11,1
|
10,9
|
10,9
|
10,8
|
10,6
|
10,4
|
10,2
|
10,1
|
10,0
|
9,8
|
9,7
|
2014
|
13,1
|
13,0
|
12,8
|
12,7
|
12,6
|
12,4
|
12,3
|
12,1
|
12,0
|
11,8
|
11,6
|
11,4
|
2013
|
13,4
|
13,4
|
13,5
|
13,7
|
13,6
|
13,7
|
13,6
|
13,5
|
13,5
|
13,5
|
13,5
|
13,3
|
2012
|
12,5
|
12,5
|
12,5
|
12,6
|
12,6
|
12,7
|
12,8
|
12,9
|
12,9
|
13,0
|
13,2
|
13,3
|
2011
|
12,4
|
12,5
|
12,5
|
12,5
|
12,4
|
12,3
|
12,3
|
12,3
|
12,3
|
12,3
|
12,4
|
12,4
* The data has been changed as compared to the previously published due to the renewal of models for seasonal adjustments.
Methodological notes:
-
Seasonal adjustment by direct method, i.e. separately for individual variables, using the TRAMO/SEATS procedure as part of the JDEMETRA+ 2.2.2. package.
-
Seasonal adjustment consists in elimination of the seasonal effect (annual, regular deviations trend, observed in annual cycle), and in case of series which may be influenced by calendar and working days effect (effects resulting from calendar layout and variability of the number of working days not having a seasonal effect) - elimination also those effects.
