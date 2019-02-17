Registration Now Open for CES Asia 2019

Attendees to experience the latest in 5G, AI, AR/VR, vehicle tech and more at show’s fifth edition

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that registration is open for the fifth annual CES Asia, the premier consumer technology event in the Asian market. Designed for the Asia Pacific region and beyond, CES Asia 2019 will showcase transformative technologies including 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, drones, retail and eCommerce, robotics, and vehicle tech. CES Asia will take place on June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.

CES Asia 2019 is one of the fastest growing trade shows in Asia and is on track to see another record-breaking year. Global brands like 3M, Audio-Technica, Changhong, Continental, Digital China, Dow, Fossil, Garmin, Haier, Hisense, Honda, Huawei, Konka, NavInfo, OnStar, OtterBox, Skyworth, Suning, Wacom and ZEISS have confirmed to return, joined by first-time CES Asia exhibitors Denso, SF-Express, and Sonos. The show will showcase the latest technologies from over 25 countries and regions including: China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

“Every business must embrace technology to succeed,” said John T. Kelley, senior director, international programs and show director, CES Asia. “We are kicking off registration today and seeing tremendous growth and diversity among the companies who have committed to exhibiting at CES Asia 2019.”

CES Asia 2019 is expected to cover more than 65,000 gross square meters (32,500 net square meters) of exhibit space, a 26 percent increase from last year, and feature 550 exhibiting companies, including more than 125 startups. The show represents the full technology ecosystem with innovations spanning 20 product categories. Total attendance is projected to reach over 50,000 with representation from 70 countries, regions and territories, including more than 1,200 members of the media. Conference programming will bring together visionary speakers in more than 45 sessions, including top CEOs and senior-level executives presenting on the keynote stage.

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co., Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2019 will run from June 11-13 in Shanghai, China. The premier consumer technology event in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

