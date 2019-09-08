Registration Open For The First Ever Bell Works Truck Pull  Fundraiser to Support Move For Hunger

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sep 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Move For Hunger announced today that registration is still open for the first-ever Bell Works Truck Pull, presented by WorkWave. The event, in which teams of 5-10 will compete to see who can pull a moving truck 100 feet in the fastest time, will be held at Bell Works (101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ, 07733) on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3:45 - 7:45 p.m.



Registration is $20 per team and can be completed at http://BellWorksTruckPull.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way for the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger.



"We are excited to support Move For Hunger in a way that is not only fun for all, but also helps to get the community involved in raising awareness for such an important cause," said Marne Martin, CEO of WorkWave. "At WorkWave, we are passionate about doing the right thing and supporting the communities around us, and this is a great way to come together and make a difference."



Lowy's Moving Service will provide one of their trucks for the event. As a member of Move For Hunger's national network of relocation professionals, Lowy's Moving Service offers their customers an opportunity to donate unopened, non-perishable food during the moving process and volunteers to deliver the donations to the local food bank, free of charge.



As one of the founding members of Move For Hunger, Lowy's Moving Service has delivered nearly 490,000 lbs. of food - the equivalent of 408,000 meals - to Fulfill, Lunch Break, and other food pantries in Monmouth and Ocean Counties since 2009.



Nearly 866,000 people in New Jersey, including 1 in 8 children, do not have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. Meanwhile, 40% of all the food produced in the United States each year is wasted. The funds raised at the Bell Works Truck Pull will support Move For Hunger's hunger relief and food recovery programs, both in New Jersey and nationwide.



ABOUT MOVE FOR HUNGER



Move For Hunger is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way for the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger also helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 15 million pounds of food. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://www.moveforhunger.org/.



ABOUT WORKWAVE



WorkWave empowers service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business lifecycle. We are a trusted partner for over 7,000 customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave is unique in that it offers its customers solutions that support the full service lifecycle, providing businesses with everything from brand awareness and digital marketing to sales, service and customer experience. Through versatile software solutions, strategic business advice, and a broad network of partners, WorkWave goes beyond just software - we are a partner in enabling our customers to reach their full potential at each stage of their business journey. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit http://www.workwave.com/.



ABOUT LOWY'S MOVING SERVICE



Lowy's Moving Service has been in business since 1924 and is a highly respected and experienced commercial mover in the Metropolitan area. Lowy's has handled household, commercial and office relocations on local, interstate and international levels. Honesty, dependability and service have always been this company's most valued assets. For more information, visit https://lowys.com/.



