Registration Open for Wave 2019

09/27/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

Conference brings together leaders in EMS, fire departments and hospitals from across North America to share insights around data and best practices

ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments and hospitals, today announced registration for Wave 2019 is open. The conference takes place in Austin, Texas March 21-22, 2019.

Wave is the preeminent data and technology conference in North America to help EMS, fire and emergency healthcare professionals transform their agencies and departments into data-centric organizations and improve care quality. In addition to world-class speakers, thought leadership, data analysis and in-field experience, attendees will have invaluable networking opportunities with peers who are using data to drive a better standard of care across healthcare and public safety.

“The combination of industry expertise, technology and data are changing the way providers and firefighters deliver health and safety in their communities,” said Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO. “We are working closely with the industry to be at the forefront of transforming data into actionable information that improves patient outcomes, as well as improves provider health and safety. We want Wave to empower and inspire people – whether they are customers of ours or not – to leverage the power of data to more effectively fulfill their missions.”

Wave and FHETS topics include:

  • Industry trends and how data and best practices are driving improved outcomes in community safety and healthcare
  • Integrating EMS data into the hospital setting to improve patient outcomes
  • Using data to improve clinical and operational performance
  • Best practices in fire prevention, planning and incident preparedness
  • Pre-hospital triage and communications
  • EMS Research – Studies from EMS Data

“One thing we really like about Wave is that it’s not just localized or regionalized,” said Ken Kelley, president and CEO of ProMed Ambulance Incorporated. “We’re attracting people from all over the United States that can get together and share ideas and share innovations.”

To learn more about Wave 2019 and to register, visit: https://www.esosolutions.com/wave-2019/

About ESO

ESO is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO serves more than 14,000 customers throughout the U.S. The company's healthcare, community safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR)ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation successfully transition to NEMSIS Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care reporting.

ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2018
