Registration Open for Wave 2019

Conference brings together leaders in EMS, fire departments and hospitals from across North America to share insights around data and best practices

ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments and hospitals, today announced registration for Wave 2019 is open. The conference takes place in Austin, Texas March 21-22, 2019.

Wave is the preeminent data and technology conference in North America to help EMS, fire and emergency healthcare professionals transform their agencies and departments into data-centric organizations and improve care quality. In addition to world-class speakers, thought leadership, data analysis and in-field experience, attendees will have invaluable networking opportunities with peers who are using data to drive a better standard of care across healthcare and public safety.

“The combination of industry expertise, technology and data are changing the way providers and firefighters deliver health and safety in their communities,” said Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO. “We are working closely with the industry to be at the forefront of transforming data into actionable information that improves patient outcomes, as well as improves provider health and safety. We want Wave to empower and inspire people – whether they are customers of ours or not – to leverage the power of data to more effectively fulfill their missions.”

Wave and FHETS topics include:

Industry trends and how data and best practices are driving improved outcomes in community safety and healthcare

Integrating EMS data into the hospital setting to improve patient outcomes

Using data to improve clinical and operational performance

Best practices in fire prevention, planning and incident preparedness

Pre-hospital triage and communications

EMS Research – Studies from EMS Data

“One thing we really like about Wave is that it’s not just localized or regionalized,” said Ken Kelley, president and CEO of ProMed Ambulance Incorporated. “We’re attracting people from all over the United States that can get together and share ideas and share innovations.”

To learn more about Wave 2019 and to register, visit: https://www.esosolutions.com/wave-2019/

