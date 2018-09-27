Registration Open for Wave 2019

ESO,
the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services
(EMS), fire departments and hospitals, today announced registration
for Wave 2019 is open. The conference takes place in Austin, Texas March
21-22, 2019.
Wave is the preeminent data and technology conference in North America
to help EMS, fire and emergency healthcare professionals transform their
agencies and departments into data-centric organizations and improve
care quality. In addition to world-class speakers, thought leadership,
data analysis and in-field experience, attendees will have invaluable
networking opportunities with peers who are using data to drive a better
standard of care across healthcare and public safety.
“The combination of industry expertise, technology and data are changing
the way providers and firefighters deliver health and safety in their
communities,” said Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO. “We are
working closely with the industry to be at the forefront of transforming
data into actionable information that improves patient outcomes, as well
as improves provider health and safety. We want Wave to empower and
inspire people – whether they are customers of ours or not – to leverage
the power of data to more effectively fulfill their missions.”
Wave and FHETS topics include:
-
Industry trends and how data and best practices are driving improved
outcomes in community safety and healthcare
-
Integrating EMS data into the hospital setting to improve patient
outcomes
-
Using data to improve clinical and operational performance
-
Best practices in fire prevention, planning and incident preparedness
-
Pre-hospital triage and communications
-
EMS Research – Studies from EMS Data
“One thing we really like about Wave is that it’s not just localized or
regionalized,” said Ken Kelley, president and CEO of ProMed Ambulance
Incorporated. “We’re attracting people from all over the United States
that can get together and share ideas and share innovations.”
To learn more about Wave 2019 and to register, visit: https://www.esosolutions.com/wave-2019/
About ESO
ESO is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the
power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a
pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency
medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO
serves more than 14,000 customers throughout the U.S. The company's
healthcare, community safety and technology experts deliver the most
innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the
industry-leading ESO
Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO
Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare
interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire
departments; and ambulance
revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading
role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation
successfully transition to NEMSIS
Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care
reporting.
ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005132/en/