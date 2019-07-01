Registration Opens for 12th Singapore International Energy Week

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the 12th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2019 is now open.

Organised by the Energy Market Authority, SIEW's week-long programme of co-located conferences and exhibitions will bring together global energy thought leaders to discuss this year's theme, "Accelerating Energy Transformation".

Minister for Trade & Industry Chan Chun Sing will deliver the SIEW Opening Remarks. At the Singapore Energy Summit, top energy leaders from the government, industry and academia will share their insights on key topics including Transformation, Electrification and Digitalisation.

Global energy leaders at SIEW include:

Hon Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Industrial Relations; Western Australia

Tatsuo Hatta , Chairman, Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission (EGC), Japan

, Chairman, Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission (EGC), Prof Masakazu Toyoda , Chairman and CEO, Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ)

, Chairman and CEO, Institute of Energy Economics, (IEEJ) Francesco La Camera , Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Ambassador Richard Morningstar , Founding Chairman, Atlantic Council Global Energy Center

, Founding Chairman, Atlantic Council Global Energy Center Paddy Padmanathan , President & CEO, ACWA Power

, President & CEO, ACWA Power Sharbini Suhaili, Group CEO, Sarawak Energy

Cedrik Neike , CEO, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens

, CEO, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Martin J Houston, Vice Chairman, Tellurian

Marianne Laigneau, Group Senior Executive President, EDF

Norman Bay , Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

, Partner, & Gallagher LLP Seth Tan , Executive Director, Infrastructure Asia

For the first time, the Heads of ASEAN Power Utilities and Authorities (HAPUA) will be holding their annual Council Meeting at the sidelines of SIEW and will be joining the line-up of prominent energy leaders to discuss pertinent energy issues. SIEW delegates can also look forward to exchanging views on the regional energy outlook for Southeast Asia at the annual Singapore-IEA Forum and report launches at SIEW Energy Insights.

For 2019, SIEW Thinktank roundtables will feature two new hosts: AGORA Energiewende from Germany, and the Atlantic Council, from the United States. Together with other key energy international organisations, they will delve into niche energy topics such as power system transformation, energy and transport, renewables and biofuels. SIEW partners Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) and Gas Asia Summit (GAS) will also introduce fresh elements for this year's SIEW. For the first time, ACES will feature a co-located event, the Asia Forum for Climate and Clean Energy Financing (AFCCEF), a regional investor forum focused on scaling up investment into clean energy. ADS' Awards will introduce new award categories – Best Innovation Programme in Singapore and Young Engineer.

SIEW 2019 will be held from 29 October 2019 to 1 November 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Register your attendance at www.siew.sg before 31 August 2019 to enjoy early bird discounts of up to S$500.

About Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW)

Now in its 12th edition, the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is a premier platform in Asia for energy insights, partnerships and dialogues, which brings together the world's leading conferences, exhibitions and roundtables in one week, one location. SIEW enriches the global energy conversation by convening political, business, academic and energy industry thought-leaders to define and advance the world's leading energy challenges, solutions and actions across the energy spectrum of oil & gas, clean and renewable energy, and energy infrastructure financing. Please visit www.siew.sg for further information.

About the Energy Market Authority (EMA)

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Our main goals are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Through our work, we seek to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth. Please visit www.ema.gov.sg for more information.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Chin Kai Li Ms Charis Pek / Ms Kimberly Bracken Energy Market Authority Edelman for Singapore International Energy Week Tel: +65 6376 7479 Tel: +65 6347 2342 / +65 6347 2352 Email: CHIN_Kai_Li@ema.gov.sg Email: SIEWMedia@edelman.com

SOURCE Energy Market Authority