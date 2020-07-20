Log in
Registration Opens for Professional Visitors Attending Third CIIE

07/20/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Professional visitors can now sign up for the third edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from Nov 5 to 10.

Starting from June 24, professional visitors from home and abroad can register on the CIIE website, which provides both Chinese and English language services.

Registration link: https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/visitor/pre-book?locale=en
Registration video guide: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/cn/19BusEx/SerArea/ProAud/sczl/20200706/22511.html

Professional visitors, including buyers, industry insiders and experts from enterprises, government institutions, social organizations and others, are all welcome to register.

The third CIIE has optimized its registration services in order to attract more professional visitors, including creating an invitation code-free channel and strengthening personal information protection.

The planned business exhibition area for the third CIIE, which is expected to span 360,000 square meters, will be divided into six sections displaying food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, as well as trade in services.

Four special subsections dedicated to public health and anti-epidemic products and services, smart transportation, energy conservation and sporting goods will be set up during the event as well.

According to the CIIE Bureau, preparations for the third CIIE have not slowed down despite the impact of COVID-19. Companies have registered for the event eagerly, and so far more than 90 percent of the planned business exhibition area has been booked. Among them, the booked exhibition areas for consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products have already surpassed their planned space.

The focus of the current preparations for the third CIIE has been shifted from attracting exhibitors to buyers drawing and expo organizing.


© Business Wire 2020
