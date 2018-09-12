Registration is Now Open for SC Johnson Professional’s Annual Happy Hands Contest

Calling all artists: Registration for SC Johnson Professional’s annual Happy Hands dispenser design contest is now open. The contest promotes the importance of hand washing at school by encouraging K-12 students to use their creative skills and imagination to design a custom soap/sanitizer dispenser. Schools can enter the contest online at www.debhappyhands.com now through November 1, 2018.

“After last year’s record-breaking flu season that affected hundreds of children, it’s so important to focus on hand hygiene in schools,” said Isabelle Faivre, Vice President of Marketing, SC Johnson Professional. “The Happy Hands contest allows students to exercise their artistic side while still learning on the importance of having clean, healthy hands. We received so many incredible submissions last year and can’t wait to see the talent this year’s contest will bring.”

The Happy Hands dispenser design contest is open to all students in grades kindergarten through 12. The first 50 school representatives to submit 15 or more student designs will receive a prize basket that includes a variety of SC Johnson Professional products to keep classrooms clean and organized, including Ziploc® Bags, Windex® Cleaner, Deb InstantFOAM® Complete Hand Sanitizer and much more.

Submissions will be evaluated for visual appeal, overall hand hygiene design, creativity and unique design element. Finalists in the elementary and middle/high school categories will be announced on February 1, 2019 and the public can then vote for their favorite designs. The design with the most votes in each category will be announced in April 2019 and will receive the top prize – a $300 gift card, a $750 donation to the school and up-to 500 manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring the winning design.

“We are so pleased that we were able to collaborate with SC Johnson Professional and share the exciting news that one of our visually impaired students won the Happy Hands contest,” said Susan Thomas, Director of Communications at Utah School for the Deaf and the Blind, a winning school in the 2017/2018 Happy Hands contest. “This contest gave us a chance to not only showcase our gifted students, but make hand washing a fun activity for everyone.”

After registering for the contest, schools will receive all the necessary rules, coloring templates and free hand washing educational materials for their students. Schools can register at www.debhappyhands.com.

For more information on the Happy Hands Contest, please contact Christina Alvarez at calvarez@mulberrymc.com or 708-908-0898.

About SC Johnson Professional

SC Johnson Professional® is part of SC Johnson®, a family company and one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. The company has a long history in the professional market, in which it started operating in the 1930’s.

SC Johnson Professional® provides expert skin care, cleaning & hygiene solutions for industrial, institutional and healthcare users. This incorporates the Deb range of specialist occupational skin care products along with well-known SC Johnson® brands and innovative professional cleaning & hygiene products.

The SC Johnson Professional® purpose is to bring innovative, quality products and services to professional markets with outstanding performance that respect the environment, create efficiencies, reduce inventories, simplify training and provide a positive user experience. This is built on a deep understanding of customer needs and a vision for ‘rethinking the professional experience’ with the user in mind.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005998/en/