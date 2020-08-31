|
Regular operation R-36-2020
held on 31 August 2020 (in million HRK)
|
Direction
|
Provision of liquidity
|
Settlement date
|
-
|
Maturity date
|
-
|
Total amount of bids submitted
|
0.00
|
Fixed interest rate
|
-
|
Total amount of bids accepted
|
0.00
|
Total amount of bids rejected
|
0.00
|
The percentage of allotment
|
-
